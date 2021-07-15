Casino Games Explanation – Discover Game Types, Variance, and Return to Player

When you play at an online casino, you can choose from hundreds of different casino games. Some of them may seem familiar to you, others may require some extra explanation. If you’re going to play at an online casino, it’s always a good idea to read up on the rules of the games you might be interested in. In addition, you can often find a lot of additional information about games that tell you more about the chances of winning or extra features that are incorporated in the game.

On this page, you will find information about the different types of casino games you can find in an online casino and references to specific game types, including their payout percentages, variance, and rules.

Types of casino games at online casino

Below are popular casino games that you could find at any online casino site,

Online Slots/ Online Pokies

Pokies are any sort of slot machine, whether online or not, however, online pokies are the types of slot machines found in practically every Australian online casino. They’re similar to slot machines and available in a number of styles.

Online Video Slots

A video slot is a type of slot machine that can be played online. Classic video slots that focus on the symbols are popular, as are more complicated games that typically incorporate mini in-built bonus rounds and multiple levels. They’re usually themed, including some of the world’s most popular topics like movies, sci-fi, etc.

Online Blackjack

Blackjack is the most popular casino game on the planet. The game is a comparative card game in which each player competes against the dealer using 52-card decks.

Online Roulette

Roulette is a casino game whose name comes from the French word “roulette”, which means “small wheel.” Players can wager on a single number, multiple groups of numbers, the colors red or black, whether the number is odd or even, or whether the numbers are high (19–36) or low (1–18) in the game.

Online Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game in which two hands, the “player” and the “banker,” compete against each other. There are three possible results in a baccarat coup (round of play): “player” (the player with the greater score), “banker,” and “tie.” Punto Banco, baccarat chemin de fer (or “chemmy”), and baccarat banque are three prominent variations of the game.

Online Poker

Poker, one of the most famous casino games, is a family of card games in which players wager on which hand is the best according to the rules of the game in ways that are comparable to these rankings. Poker games differ in deck construction, a number of cards in play, number dealt face up or face down, and number shared by all players, but they all include rules that include one or more rounds of betting.

Most of the casino games you can try for free

The best and safest way to study a casino game at no cost to you and have some fun is to try out a particular game first. This is possible with almost all the games you can play at an online casino. The only exception to this is the games set up in the live casino area. These games can’t be practiced yet and you’ll only be able to try them out by, for example, playing the game with very low bets. All other games in the online casino do have an additional feature that allows you to practice a game. This practice feature, also called the practice mode of casino games, can be activated very simply by not starting the game via the regular start button.

To enter the practice mode of a game using the button that says “Play for Fun”. At some casinos, this button is visible only when you are not logged in and at other casinos, this button is visible both to logged-in players and to visitors of the casino who are not yet logged in. When you start the practice mode of a game, the game opens as it normally does and you can play the game as you normally would. The only difference is that you play the game with fictitious money and not with money from your online casino account. A wonderful way to discover all the possibilities of a game, without it costing you a single penny.

Payout percentages, variance, and symbol values

An online casino offers players the opportunity to win money, while at the same time having some fun playing online casino games. Some players really only visit the casino to try to win money, while for a large group of other players a visit to the casino is purely gaming fun and pastime. Winning large sums of money is always possible, but is not at the top of their wish list. Both groups of players, of course, benefit from being as well informed as possible about the possibilities of a game.

For example, each game has a certain payout percentage, each game has a certain variance and of course, it is useful to know which game symbols are worth the most and which are worth the least.

Payout percentages of casino games

Gambling at an online casino offers players the opportunity to win a lot of money. The big hits will be sporadic, but average big wins and smaller amounts still fly across your screen regularly. Games are designed to make money for the online casino, but they also always payback to the players. This is made visible in the form of a percentage that can be found in each game under the name Return To Player, usually abbreviated to RTP.

This percentage indicates the percentage that is paid back to players based on a large number of game rounds. Typically, games pay back an average percentage of 96% to players, and this percentage is calculated based on hundreds of thousands of game rounds. It is not the case that the percentage applies from the moment a player starts playing a particular game. The RTP is used by players as an indication of whether there is a plausible chance of winning something in a game. This variance can always be found on the separate information sheet that can be called up with all casino games by clicking on the button with the information logo.

The variance of casino games

The variance of a game is often indicated in game reviews and game explanations. For example, a game with high variance will give a lot of small prizes, but only sporadically larger winnings. It is therefore often a matter of winning a lot or losing a lot. Games with a medium variance offer prize less frequently, but when a prize falls, it is simply an average or higher prize. A game with low variance will give many prizes, both small and medium, but really high prizes occur very sporadically. It’s nice to know the variance of a game, so you know roughly what to expect.

Rules and symbol values of casino games

All casino games in the online casino are played according to certain rules and the symbols that are used in a game all have their own value. The game rules sometimes seem obvious (for example in a video slot), but it’s always advisable to read up on them before playing a game. Some games have an extra bonus game or extra features and it is useful that you know how these extra features and bonus rounds work. The rules of a game can be found by clicking on the information button in the game and there you’ll almost always find the value of game symbols or (for example in live casino games) the payouts that are made for winning combinations.