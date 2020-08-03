10 Cars Americans Can Only Drive In Mexico

Most American tourists decide to vacation in the southern part of the country. The reason for this is more than obvious – Mexico has a lot to offer, incredibly beautiful beaches and an exciting nightlife.

To save time and save hours of traveling by car, many choose to travel by plane. However, to be able to visit as many places as possible on vacation, many people look for a car rental service.

When we talk about manufacturing industries, there is not much difference between the TVs you buy in Asia, America or Europe. But when it comes to cars, things are a little different. So, don’t be surprised if you can’t see the Ford models you’re used to seeing in your country on the streets of Europe, but you’ll see Ford cars, but completely different models. Why is it so? If we think a little better, we will find the answer ourselves. The main reason is the laws implemented in the country. America is far stricter than in other countries in terms of pollution and emissions.

There are many places where you can rent a car, but the most important thing is to get reliable insurance with it in case something unpredictable happens. For everyone who has decided to go their way, it is important to know that according to Mexican law, Mexican car insurance is mandatory for all tourists from the USA and Canada. You can find out more about it if you click here.

However, many will be attracted by the fact that you can try out some car models that are not very typical for the American market, and we bring you some of them.

1. Audi Q5

Audi is a type of car that cannot be seen so often on American roads. The reason for that is probably its price, but also the fact that the European market is the target group. However, we can say that the price justifies all the qualities of this vehicle, especially the Audi Q5, which is on our list. This vehicle will satisfy all your needs while you are on vacation, whether it is in the trunk space, driving comfort, or engine power which is fascinating.

2. Audi S5

Another Audi model that is sure to grab your attention and that can only be driven in the South of America is the sporty version of the Audi S5. The Mexican version of this type of car is a few inches longer than the American version, and it is important to note that it is narrower. So, when you are already in Mexico, try to find a Mexican model as well.

3. Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen is a German car that enjoys a great reputation in Europe, which could not be said for America. However, we think that this is a unique opportunity for you, because how bad a Volkswagen can be if we know that it is a group that, in addition to these cars, also produces Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Lamborghini, Seat, as well as the world-famous Scania trucks. The Volkswagen Classic has changed little for the Mexican market and is introduced under the name Jetta. This car ranks second on the list of most popular cars to roads in Mexico.

4. Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is a car with which you will not need a lot of parking space. It’s easy and comfortable to drive, and if you don’t need a big trunk, it’s perfect for a city ride and a tour of famous destinations. This car was created for the European market and enjoys its popularity there, especially in the UK. You may still see this car in Central America, although it was not celebrated on the American market due to the small trunk.

5. Chevrolet Captiva

Not so long time ago, Chevrolet Captiva was possible to buy all around the United States. But, times have changed, and General Motors ended North American production, but continued to sell it to the south. This vehicle was known under the name Daewoo Winstorm and after the logo, Daewoo was replaced by Chevy in 2011, it can be driven only in Mexico.

6. Daewoo Matiz

Daewoo Matiz is a very small car, but very good if you travel alone or with a friend and do not need much space. With this car, you will not have parking troubles, but smaller pickups are available only in the Southern part of America. This car is an earlier version of the Chevrolet Spark, which is still possible to buy all over the United States, not only Mexico. For a very small amount of the money and the engine with 65 horsepower, this car will take you from A to B.

7. Chevrolet Tornado

You can’t buy this great truck in America, but its popularity in Mexico is more than obvious. The Chevrolet Tornado has front-wheel drive and can be driven in mountainous areas. Although it has less robust strength, its payload is around 1,600 pounds. Another interesting feature is the cargo steps in the fenders and intermittent wipers.

8. Peugeot RCZ Coupe

Interestingly, this French manufacturer has not exported to the American market for decades, but still delivers to South America. Peugeot RCZ Coupe might not be the best car you have ever seen but is certainly worth mentioning. Many will also notice the physical resemblance to the Peugeot 308, as well as the Audi TT. With its great design, you could be a real lure for the eyes of passers-by. What will attract fans of noisy cars is that the experts have opened the exhaust, so it is not too noisy on the street, but it will give passengers a convincing sporty sound.

9. Audi A1 Sportback

Audi A1 Sportback is the smallest Audi car that provides incredible comfort. The seating position is great and you will have the feeling of sitting in the most comfortable armchair. Its price is reasonable and if you are someone who does not need a lot of space in the trunk, we believe that you will be satisfied with the choice.

10. Fiat Siena

The last but not the least important vehicle we will mention is the Fiat Siena. This is a car that Dodge appropriated from the original manufacturer, Fiat. This car was made in Brazil and is intended for the South American market. Dodge revived Siena and created Dodge Vision which sold well in the market of both America and Mexico.