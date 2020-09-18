Top 5 Mind-Blowing Tricks to Grab Best Car Rental Deals in Dubai 2020

The car rental industry of Dubai is flourishing day by day. This rapid growth has increased rental costs a little higher. Tourists, as well as commercial travelers who often visit Dubai, are worried about how to hire vehicles at cheap rates from the professional Dubai vehicle rental company.

No doubt, auto rental rates are dependent upon the company or dealer from which you are renting a wheel, but there are some discounts mostly offered to loyal customers. Dubai rental car companies offer amazing deals and discounts to their customers. If you are looking for handsome deals to rent a car in Dubai, Sharjah or Abu Dhabi, then you should choose RentalcarsUAE as they are offering the most budget-friendly options in the town.

The following are the topmost tricks to achieve the best car rental deals in Dubai, UAE.

Trick # 1: Avail Membership Discounts

People are not even aware of the fact that they can use their memberships of associations and societies to get discounts from the automobile rental company of Dubai. It’s time for you to check whether you have access to any discount deal due to your membership or not. Before hiring a vehicle, check out which company will offer a discount on your membership.

Do you have membership in groups like AAA, Bjs, and AARP?

If yes, you can enjoy discount deals from Dubai auto rental agencies. No need to worry if you are not a membership holder of any associations. You can easily get a membership to gain long-lasting benefits. For instance, you have to spend $52/year to avail of a number of benefits including discount rates on renting a motorcar.

Such memberships discounts continue to vary from time to time. You just need to keep a check on the recent updates. Sometimes you can avail of a 20-30% weekly discount while on others, you can enjoy easy access to a 50% monthly discount deal. So, the best way for you to save money and get your supercar at the best rental rates is to seek membership discounts.

Trick # 2: Enjoy long period rental offers

If you are going to hire an auto in the UAE, particularly in Dubai which is a highly visited area due to being a commercial hub and tourists’ central attraction, you should be certain on how long you are going to rent a vehicle. Because some companies offer packages and discounts for long term rental services.

We suggest you confirm your stay duration in Dubai before hiring a car. Many people hire a vehicle for a short time and then ask for additional days to keep a rented auto. But that is not economic for you. Instead of renting automobiles daily, 5 times a week, or 15 times a month, you should choose some money-saving package for a long period. Choose Rental cars UAE to find the most commendable monthly rental car charges.

Dubai rental companies offer weekly, fortnight, monthly, quarterly, and annually rental packages to their customers. It depicts that better is to lease a vehicle for your long-duration stay in Dubai instead of renting a motor again and again to upset your budget. You should maintain your budget during your business project in Dubai by leasing a vehicle at the best discount package from Dubai auto rentals.

Trick # 3: Avoid upselling accessories

Be sure about what you need and what you don’t need during your journey. There are some vehicle rental companies in the UAE who tend to upsell their customers. But you should not fall prey to getting extra luxuries which are useless for you.

For instance, if you are hiring a supercar for traveling from office to home and vice versa, what is the need for GPS? We suggest you avoid all these accessories including a navigation system, GPS, Wi-Fi while renting a wheel for your daily traveling of short miles.

Such amenities will not give you as much benefit as they will upset your budget. There is no need for availing of any auto upgradation services. Similarly, check whether you have insurance if you pay with your credit or debit card for rental charges. In the case of previously activated insurance, it is not wise to pay insurance charges. Such upselling extras will prevent you from paying huge rental costs.

Trick # 4: Go for a free one-way rental

It has been observed that some rental agencies demand additional charges if you are hiring a vehicle for one way. The reason for the additional cost is basically the rental fee which a company demands bringing your rented auto back to the place.

For example, if you are hiring an automobile to go to the airport, you will rent a car for only one way as you will not come back to the rental place. So, what should you do in that case? The best strategy to avoid additional charges or free returning of their car is by availing of chauffeur service.

Thus, hiring driver service along with renting a vehicle will save you from paying extra charges as you will simply ask the company for a car with a driver to drop you at your desired destination. In this case, it will not be your headache to return the rented auto and you will not have to pay additional return rental charges.

Trick # 5: Book your car in advance for cheap rates

It’s beneficial to reserve your car online by comparing rates and offers of all the companies. Moreover, some companies provide you discount deals and cheaper offers even after reserving your vehicle. Are you thinking that how can you get cheaper rates after booking the auto?

Don’t worry. You can get cheaper offers and switch to them even after booking your automobile in advance. This is the actual advantage of online reservation of a motorcar because you cannot switch to cheaper offers and deals after renting a car. You will be amazed to know that the company itself will notify you about cheaper rates after the reservation of your vehicle.

So, what are you thinking about? Enjoy hiring your supercar from Dubai Rent A Car company at the best car rental discount deals.