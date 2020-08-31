5 Most Common Car Accidents People Claim For In The US

Car accidents remain one of the leading causes of death in the US. Experts blame low fuel costs, an increasing number of vehicles on the road, and the growing size of vehicles sold. However, we wouldn’t be so bold in this claim since there are a lot of different influences that can have a negative effect on someone’s driving.

DSS Law Firm, a New Jersey based law firm, makes it clear that road traffic accidents remain a major priority of local and state authorities. They recommend calling a car accident lawyer if you’re involved in an accident on the roads.

This company is also helping to raise awareness by running down the five most common car accidents people are claiming. This is a piece of crucial information since every driver needs to know what can be done in case he or she participates in a car accident. Now, let us take a look at what are the most important, and the commonest one’s lawyers encounter during their careers.

1. Rear-End Car Accidents

Perhaps the most common type of car accident is a rear-end accident. This type of accident occurs when a car crashes into the back of another car. According to the official statistics, we can see that rear-end car accidents make slightly more than a third of all accidents that occur in the US. These are the most common accidents because they tend to occur when drivers follow too close, when they’re distracted, or when they’re intoxicated.

Most of the time, the leading drivers are guilty of this situation. Accidents of this nature are most likely to cause whiplash and, in high-speed collisions, can lead to multi-car pile-ups. Even though some of these accidents can be really stressful and injury-inflicting, you need to remain calm in these situations. In the end, it should be said that almost every driver encounters this situation at least once in a lifetime.

2. T-Bone Collisions

This type of collision occurs when one vehicle smashes into the side of another. T-bone collisions are incredibly dangerous as they often impact the doors where passengers are sitting. These accidents can cause the vehicle to cave in, thus leading to life-changing injuries. This is a pretty dangerous type of accident. Not only that, after rear-ending accidents, but this is also a pretty common one.

DSS Law Firm says the majority of collisions of this type occur due to drivers not obeying the laws of the road. Failing to look at turns and running red lights mean side-on collisions become more likely. As we’ve mentioned, this is a pretty dangerous type of accident and you should be pretty careful and focused on avoiding it.

3. Pedestrian Collisions

The World Health Organization (WHO) published some surprising statistics focusing on the impact of collisions on the road. They revealed that more than half of all fatalities involve vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. Pedestrian collisions are pretty often due to the high number of people being uncareful, either pedestrians or drivers. So, it needs to be said that this typically has a high percentage of being avoided.

However, we can see it still is one of the commonest ones. Pedestrian collisions often lead to life-changing injuries and fatalities. Sadly, thousands of innocent pedestrians die every year as a result of road traffic accidents. These types of cases can result in seven-figure payouts. Therefore, you need to be aware of these accidents and prevent them before they can happen.

4. Multi-Car Collisions

Multi-car collisions occur due to a chain reaction effect, whereby single-vehicle crashes and other road users are unable to get out of the way in time. Surely, we are talking about a highly dangerous situation where a couple of cars can be included in this accident. In some extreme situations, we can see that it can happen that more than five accidents can participate in the same accident at some moment.

Experts explain that multi-car collisions often occur during times of bad weather or when the roads are busiest, such as during rush hour. Surely, you will need a legal consultation in this case since we can see that there are multiple vehicles involved in multi-car collisions. The reason is that someone is going to take an interest in suing some other driver. Therefore, you need to make sure that you’ve armed yourself with a quality and experienced lawyer.

5. Bad Weather Collisions

The winter months see thousands of accidents as a result of bad weather and poor road conditions. In these situations, the driver is rarely at fault. Roads that weren’t salted, cracks that weren’t repaired, and holes that were widened by further bad weather are all reasons why an accident may occur during the winter months. A high percentage of these accidents can be credited to the bad equipment and tires.

In this case, the authority responsible for the road is usually at fault, and lawsuits are directed against these organizations. Local and state authorities are forced to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars every year due to poorly maintained roads. However, we can say that this is a pretty dangerous situation since we are talking about bad weather conditions that can cause multiple vehicles to be in an accident that can cause severe damage and injuries.

We want to highlight these five most common types of accidents in the hope that not only can government authorities do more to promote road safety but to encourage drivers to come forward. Only time will tell as to whether this campaign has a real, tangible impact on road safety. The only thing you can do to avoid these accidents and collisions is to have proper equipment.

The Bottom Line

Since car accidents are pretty common, you need to be perfectly aware of all the things you can expect. In some situations, it can happen that you are required to undertake some legal actions. Here, we’ve presented you with some of the most common cases that occur in the world of car accident lawyers. Now that you are aware of the most common ones, you can have an idea what you can expect from these situations. We hope that you will find our article useful.