Can CBD Supplements Help to Boost Libido?

Erectile dysfunction, heightened levels of anxiousness, or an underlying medical condition can mess up things in the bedroom. According to experts, CBD supplements can spice up your sex life and help you achieve toe-curling orgasms.

CBD work by relieving pain, minimizing stress, balancing sex hormones, and increasing blood flow to the penis, which typically amp things up in your sex life.

How Does CBD Work to Increase Libido?

CBD can help minimize the symptoms of various medical conditions. CBD will interact with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a critical role in many physiological functions of the body. By interacting with the system, CBD helps lower stress levels, minimize pain, and decrease inflammation.

The reproductive organs also have ECS receptors. Thus, CBD can bind to these receptors, reduce inflammation, minimize pain, and increase blood flow in the genital organs. Thus CBD supplements can significantly help to boost libido for people who struggle to maintain a sturdy erectile penis, experience pain due to dryness, or have heightened levels of anxiousness that prevent adequate sexual stimulation.

Other primary ways that CBD supplements supplied by Botanicam can help in enhancing a positive sex life include:

Enhancing Lubrication

Vaginal dryness can occur due to various factors such as anxiousness or an underlying medical condition. Suppose your vagina is not adequately lubricated during sex. In that case, you will experience pain due to forced penetration, and during the intimate process, your vagina might experience wear and tear since it’s not well lubricated. Most women who experience this problem are menopausal and postmenopausal women.

The good news is that it is possible to manage this condition and experience proper lubrication, which will make the sexual experience heavenly. One way is to consider using lubes. Most manufacturers are processing CBD-infused lubes that are working powerfully in the bedroom. CBD supplements have anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that will ensure that your vagina is well lubricated.

Managing Low Sex Drive

Low sex drive occurs due to various reasons, such as underlying medical conditions or heightened anxiety or stress levels. When you are experiencing a low sex drive, your mind will not tune your body to sexual stimulations from your partner. In such circumstances you will unable to achieve or maintain an erection or your vagina will not be properly lubricated. CBD products with low levels of THC can help lit up sexual arousal areas in the brain and the products can help boost your sex drive.

Managing Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to achieve and keep a sturdy erection enough to have sex. Most men experience problems of having a firm erection occasionally, which is not a cause of alarm. However, ED can be a long-term condition that can affect your self-confidence, tamper with your intimate relationship, and cause heightened stress levels.

The primary way that CBD supplements help in managing ED is not elaborate, and more scientific evidence is required. However, some studies claim that CBD can help relax your blood vessels and promote blood flow to the penis.

Also, some research shows that CBD can help decrease anxiety levels, which is probably the primary cause of ED in healthy men.

What are the Major Side Effects of CBD?

If you want to use CBD to boost your libido or manage any other medical condition, it is intrinsic to think of the potential effects of these supplements. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only approved the use of one CBD-infused medication, Epidiolex, to treat seizures. Thus, there is no drug available in the market approved to treat low libido and erectile dysfunction in both women and men.

Because the FDA has not approved most CBD products to manage significant conditions, it is paramount to purchase and use these products with caution. Some of the potential side effects of CBD in the body include:

Drowsiness

Gastrointestinal issues

Dry mouth

Interacts with other medications

Nausea

Factors to Consider when Selecting CBD Supplements for Sale

Many CBD brands are emerging in the marijuana space, and some are selling wrongfully labelled and illegal products. Thus it is essential to comprehensively review the certificate of analysis (COA) when purchasing CBD supplements online.

The COA is a report prepared by an independent third-party laboratory and contains essential information on CBD products. Some of the things to check in the COA include:

The type of CBD product-the products can either be isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum. The isolate contains only the CBD compound extracted from the hemp plant or marijuana plant. The full spectrum contains CBD, THC, terpenes, fatty acids, and other natural extracts extracted from marijuana plants. At the same time, the broad spectrum includes all the natural extracts from the marijuana plant but does not contain the psychoactive compound THC.

The potency of the product is also essential to determine the potency of the product in boosting libido.

Insecticides or any contaminants available-other essential information to check in the COA are the levels of the impurities of the product. A high-value product should have zero pollutants and insecticides to ensure it is safe for human consumption.

Heavy metals: You should also check for available heavy metals such as lead, mercury, or other harmful metals.

TCH concentration of the product, it is essential to only purchase CBD supplements with a THC level of less than O.3%. The THC concentration level guarantees that the product will not cause any psychoactive effects in your body. Also, products with such a THC concentration level of less than 0.3% are federally approved for medicinal and recreational use.

Key Takeaway

Low libido is common and can occur due to several factors such as stress, anxiety, or underlying medical conditions such as diabetes. CBD has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties; thus is a potent remedy for the management of low sex drive. CBD helps increase blood flow in the genital areas, thus resulting in a sturdy erection and vagina stimulation. You can also purchase CBD-infused lubes, which are quite effective in enhancing vagina lubrication and ensuring a rev up in your intimate life.