Can Bitcoin Save You From Total Surveillance?

More people than ever are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. Even criminals are too. These crimes can range from consumers falling for cryptocurrency investment scams to hackers taking the currencies of investors. It makes sense that Bitcoin, the oldest and most widely used crypto, has the most crime-related reports of any sort. Bitcoin’s financial security is regularly questioned, even outside of cybercrimes, because of the frequency and volatility of its price fluctuations.

Virtual currencies promise anonymous, cash-like electronic transactions as an alternative to conventional ways of value exchange, but in reality, they fall short for some important reasons. We explore the false option between impenetrable anarchy and complete surveillance, as represented by privacy-enhancing cryptocurrencies as they are now being used in institutions’ banking practices.

What Is Cryptocurrency

Essentially, virtual currencies are decentralised digital money generated for use online. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, which emerged in 2008, remains by far the most well-known, significant, and valuable. Since then, government-issued fiat currency has been effectively replaced by Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. Alternatively, you can research more about what crypto is and how you can benefit from it through some reliable and regulated brokers, who you can reach with the help of platforms such as Bitcoin Up.

Cryptocurrency enables worldwide, near-instant, 24/7, low-fee value transfers over the internet without using an intermediary like a bank or payment processor. Most of the time, neither a government nor another central organisation issues or regulates cryptocurrencies. They are managed through peer-to-peer connections between computers that use free, open-source software. Anyone who desires to engage is generally welcome to do so.

How is crypto reliable and secure if a bank or government isn’t associated?

Because every transaction is verified by blockchain technology, information stored in it can be completely secure. In the case of digital currencies, a bank’s ledger or balance sheet is similar to a blockchain. A blockchain is a continually updated record of every activity ever done in a cryptocurrency, and each crypto has one.

A crypto blockchain is shared among users of the whole cryptocurrency network, unlike a bank’s ledger. Anyone could participate, and it is not controlled by any state, business, or other legal organisation. Blockchain technology is a new innovation made possible by years of progress in computer science and mathematics.

How The Aspect of Surveillance Got Into This

The age of complete surveillance has come. Service providers can now gather, organise, and analyse information about people’s behaviour in a volume and extent that was previously impossible due to the rise of online service platforms.

Furthermore, a market for sharing data on people that may be used to correlate their different online behaviours, including but not limited to financial transactions, has been established by data brokers. Such details, like reusing credentials across several transactions, might be used to connect the transactions to the parties involved.

Connectivity like this may make succeeding transactions much simpler, lowering provider costs and enhancing consumer satisfaction. However, the possibility of surveillance has a significant impact on how people act in their daily lives as they engage in a variety of activities.

Also, an increasing economy for information retrieval via entity resolution, which aims to identify the unique individual person connected with any given action and, consequently, the history of activities linked with any given individual, reflects the significance of such supervision.

The Concerns of Policing With Blockchain

Many of the differences of opinion between the Parliament and the enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies come from different perspectives on how well the blockchain can be used to monitor suspicious behavior in the market.

Only 0.15 per cent of cryptocurrency transactions in 2017 used unlawful addresses, according to research from Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics platform that aids in compliance and risk management for businesses in the financial industry and government agencies. Although it’s unlikely that adding crimes like laundering would raise the percentage beyond 1%, this number does not include all types of crime.

However, criminals will still leave their digital tracks all across the blockchain, making it simple for law enforcement to pursue them. This is made further simpler by the need that anybody who wants to turn their illegally acquired cryptocurrency funds into real money would utilise online exchanges, which do know-your-customer verification on each and every consumer.

Crypto’s Surveillance Provision Can Potentially Disrupt Digital Privacy

A poorly written provision in the upcoming Senate draft of Biden’s infrastructure bill, which would update the nation’s digital, physical, and transportation infrastructure over the course of 2,000 pages, could lead to increased surveillance demands for many participants in the blockchain community. Developers and others who do not have authority over digital assets on behalf of users may fall under this category.

The proposal will indeed strive to broaden the scope of “broker” under section 6045(c)(1) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, having to include individuals who are “willing to take responsibility for and frequently provide any service effectuating exchanges of digital assets” on behalf of another person. However, the proposal’s language is still being worked on.

These newly classified brokers would have to adhere to the IRS reporting standards for brokers, including submitting form 1099s to the IRS. They would then need to get user information, such as names and addresses, from the users.

What’s The Current State of Crypto’s Regulation?

Although international organisations have been continuing to work on carrying out a risk assessment and appropriate policy responses to the rise of virtual currencies, the Global Future Council on Cryptocurrencies of the World Economic Forum claims that there hasn’t been any internationally coordinated regulatory oversight of cryptos.

Central banks and regulators from throughout the world are already observing this expanding trend. Countries from China to El Salvador have already begun analysing and putting diverse regulatory solutions into practice, despite the fact that they all share the same goal of stabilising their monetary systems and promoting innovation and economic progress.

The regulatory goals—to protect consumers, stop illegal funding, maintain the integrity of the market, and foster innovation—seem to be generally consistent. Their strategies, however, diverge.

While some nations have altered their current laws, like India, others, like Liechtenstein, have suggested custom systems. Another strategy suggests creating whole new regulators to deal with the industry in a thorough manner. This strategy appears to be supported by the European Union and the UAE.

Despite providing potential for jurisdictional arbitrage, these territorial distinctions make it more difficult for enterprises working in the industry to comply with regulations. The lack of agreed-upon standards and terminologies makes this situation worse.