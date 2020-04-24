Overall, the 10th major installment, Call of Duty Ghosts is an FPS video game. Right after the 2 weeks of its release on Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PlayStation 3, Activision released the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

From day 1 of its release, Call of Duty Ghosts received mixed responses from the diehard fanbase of the franchise. In fact, I was a bit disappointed as it had the same old concept. But somehow Call of Duty: Ghosts kept me on the edge.

Be it the beginning in space or campaign mode, there’s something special in this game. Let’s find out what it is –

Call of Duty Ghosts System Requirements

Can you play this game on your PC? If you too wanna know, do check out the minimum and recommended requirement to play this game –

Call of Duty Ghosts Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit/ Windows 10

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Processor: AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHz / Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz or better

Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5870 or better / Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

Storage: At least 50 GB of available space.

Network: Fast and Stable Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX: Version 11

Call of Duty Ghosts Recommended PC Requirements

OS: Windows 8.1 64-Bit/ Windows 10

Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.60 GHz/ Intel® Core™ i5-530 @ 3GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI® Radeon™ HD 6970 @ 1GB / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 470 @ 1GB

Storage: At least 50 GB of available space.

Network: Fast and Stable Broadband Internet connection

DirectX: Version 11

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Download Call of Duty Ghosts for PC (legally)

You can purchase the windows version of the game Gamestop.com at the pricing of $59.99.

If you can afford the game at such price, you can purchase it by following below given method –

Go to Gamestop.com and perform a search for Call of Duty: Ghosts Standard Edition for PC ( If that’s what you need).

Add the game in your cart and enter payment detailers to purchase the digital copy of the game.

Once you placed the order successfully, you’ll receive the order confirmation in the mail and within 24 hours you’ll have your own digital copy of the game

Download Call of Duty Ghosts for PC (Cracked)

For all those who can’t afford to purchase the standard edition of Call of Duty ghosts, this post is especially for you as I’ll provide links to download the cracked version of the game –

Once again, Go to the website steamunlocked.net and from their search for Call of Duty: Ghosts.

and from their search for Call of Duty: Ghosts. Once you open the page, scroll downwards to see a download button

As you can see, you’ll need at least 29 GB of Internet Data . So, make sure you’re connected to a fast and stable broadband internet connection.

. So, make sure you’re connected to a fast and stable broadband internet connection. Once you’re on the Call of Duty Ghosts pages, click on this below-mentioned button

Now, you’ll be redirected to a new page uploadhaven.com . From there, you can easily download the complete Call of Duty Ghosts video game for free.

. From there, you can easily download the complete Call of Duty Ghosts video game for free. Follow all the instructions mentioned on the site for a clean and error-free installation.

Frequently Asked Questions | Call of Duty Ghosts

Q – When Call of Duty: Ghosts 2 will release?

A – Well, as of now, the release date is unknown. In fact, in several instances, the developers played with everyone’s emotions as several rumors regarding the release went viral.

Q – How much GB of internet data it’ll take to download Call of Duty Ghosts on my PC?

A – Call of Duty: Ghosts will need at least 23 GB of Internet Data. So, make sure, you’re connected to a fast and stable internet connection.

Q – What’s included in Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition?

A – Call of Duty: Ghosts offers you to download the complete game along with the 1st DLC pack Onslaught.

Q – Is there any Zombie mode added in Call of Duty: Ghosts?

A – No, there isn’t any zombie’s mode in the game. The three modes available in this game are Multiplayer, Campaign, and Extinction.

Q – Where can I purchase Call of Duty: Ghosts hardened edition for PS3?

A – Call of Duty: Ghosts hardened edition is available from the PlayStation store at $79.99. However, if you afford the game at this price, you can purchase the used game at $11.49 from Amazon.com.

Final Words

That’s all for now. Even though the game received mixed reviews, I thoroughly enjoyed the game on my PC. When I played the game for the 1st time, I was glad because it didn’t have the same hold zombie’s mode.

In fact, I found the campaign mode to be quite addictive. That was me. What about you? If you’ve played this game before, let me know what was your best and worst moment in the comments section given below.