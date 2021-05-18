Cactus Or Succulent – Which One Is Better For Your Office Desk

If you’re thinking of getting a plant for your office desk, the two best options to go for are cactus and succulent. But these two plants are very different.

While initially, they might seem similar, they have many differences. And you can educate yourself on these differences to determine which one is better for your office desk.

So if that’s something you want to do, this is the article for you. In this article, we will look at whether cactus or succulent is better for your office desk.

Why Are They Popular As Office Desk Plants?

Before we begin, it’s important that we discuss why these two particular types of plants are so popular as office desk plants. The biggest drawback is that they’re very low maintenance. They require very little water and looking after. While cactus thrives in the sun, succulents can as well but not as much.

They also have a much bigger lifespan than normal plants. They can live for months and be there for you whenever you come into the office. Simply said, cactus and succulents are the best types of office desk plants.

Key Differences Between Them

In order to establish which is better, we have to look at the small things that separate one from another.

While we’ve talked plenty about cactus and succulents being different, they have quite a lot of similarities. The most similar aspect of both plants is their look.

Both cactus and succulents look very similar, but also very different. You’ve all seen a cactus and you all know that it doesn’t have leaves. Succulents, on the other hand, have pointy leaves. What both plants share is that they don’t look at all like any other plant family.

And since they also require very little water to maintain, it makes them perfect as office desk plants.

Another distinctive difference between both plants is the fact that cacti are rounded. Succulents, on the other hand, aren’t. Succulents can be found all over the world, while cacti only in the western hemisphere.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get into which one is better.

Which Is Better As An Office Desk Plant?

Many say that cacti are better. But ultimately, it is down to your personal preference. The reason why many prefer cacti is because of the before-mentioned reasons. The low maintenance is probably the biggest one.

Since you’ll need to water it only once a month in the summer and once every two to three months in the winter periods, taking care of it will not be an issue at all. More so, cacti thrive under both natural and artificial light. If your desk happened to be exposed to natural sunlight, then that will make it perfect for a cacti plant.

Succulents, on the other hand, also love natural sunlight. We mentioned that they have pointy leaves, but the many variations of the plant can make them very unique. Thus, you can also find succulent plants in many forms. What you’ll need to take into consideration when getting succulents as office desk plants is the fact that they enjoy dry air. They store water in their leaves and therefore require only weekly watering. While both share many similarities, they are indeed different.

Ultimately, both cacti and succulents are excellent as office desk chairs. And if you want to get one for yourself or one of your coworkers, then make sure to visit Succulent Market.

Best Cacti and Succulents For Your Office Desk

Now, let’s look at what species to get for your office desk. There are hundreds of cacti and succulent species, so you’ll have plenty to choose from.

· Small Cacti

Regardless of what you’re planning on getting, small is always better. Luckily for you, you can find dozens of small cacti species for your office desk. The reason why you should always go for smaller ones is that they will fit your space. Not every office desk is huge and a small cactus will brilliantly suffice.

Some of the best small cactus species are the Living Rock Cactus, Sea Urchin, Bishop’s Cap, and Mammillaria Zeilmanniana. Some of these are very small, only 2.4 inches, and some can grow up to 6 inches.

You can choose the right one depending on your needs.

· Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is the most famous succulent species and the best one to grace your office desk. They come in all sizes but like the previous point, smaller is better. The smaller Aloe Vera plants are the Descoingsii and Haworthioides. They only grow a few inches tall, which makes them perfect for crowded spaces. Aloe Vera is a very popular type of plant that is famous for its pointy green leaves. These leaves contain a gel that can do anything from soothing sunburns to treat all kinds of skin conditions.

· Schlumbergera

The Schlumbergera is also known as a Christmas cactus and they are some of the most beautiful cacti species. They have bright, beautiful blooms that distinctively flower around Christmas; hence the name. They come in multiple colors such as orange, purple, and very beautiful red and pink.

Unlike most cacti species, the Schlumbergera is native to Brazil’s rainforests. This makes them very unique as most cacti are native to deserts. Since they thrive in humid environments, you will need to water this plant more than other cacti. While doing it once a week will suffice, bigger Schlumbergera plants might need watering twice a week.

· Haworthia

We mentioned Haworthia as a type of Aloe Vera plant. And we also said that they are some of the smaller ones that exist. That makes them perfect as office desk plants. The low maintenance and the fact they only grow a couple of inches is the reason why many love the Haworthia as an office desk plant.

If you struggle to find it on the market, just mention the name “Zebra Plant”. The Haworthia has distinctive dots and stripes around its leaves, hence the name.