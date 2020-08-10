What is the Best Time for Buying a Used Car in Australia?

As it was proven numerous times during our lifetime, there is a right time for everything. There is no reason it should be different for buying a used car. In case you are interested in buying a new vehicle, the right time for that is when you have the money to do it. The approach should be a little bit different when we are talking about buying used vehicles.

The main reason is that prices differ from time to time. Plus, you cannot always find a vehicle that will satisfy all of your interests. Add to that the region you are living in, where the weather, which means that you have pretty much the same needs when it comes to your car. This means that you need to buy a vehicle that will satisfy your needs all year. So, you should be careful about what you will buy.

In this article of ours, we are going to focus on Australia, due to all the particularities that come with living in this country/continent. By the way, if you are living in this country and you are interested in buying a used car, you can take a look at quickrevs.com.au. Anyway, if we were to believe experts, why not, the conditions you can buy a used vehicle under, heavily differ from season to season.

Therefore, you need to be extremely careful about the moment when you are going to buy used vehicles. We can see that there is some truth to this story, due to many different bonuses you can have when you choose to buy a vehicle at a specific season. So, we are going to take a look at the best times you can actually get a quality used car, at a reasonable price, in Australia.

1. Before you Actually Need One

It goes without saying that buying a new vehicle needs to happen before you are prone to making rushed decisions. This means that you need to conduct research to find the best-used vehicle you can find on the market before you actually need it. This can happen in a situation where your vehicle breaks and you urgently need a new one.

This is a situation where you surely don’t have a lot of time to choose and chances of you making a wrong decision significantly rises. You will be able to get a much better deal if you are not in a hurry and you will be able to find the car that you actually need, not the one that’s just available at the moment.

2. Monday is the Man

According to the opinion of the vast majority of car buyers, buying a car on weekends is a no-no. At the same time, we can see that a lot of car dealers will send a message that they have a special discount or bonus for people who decide to buy a car during the weekend. We are obliged to say that this is not something that you should do.

The fact that supports this theory is official, so everyone can check it out. It is a much better thing to buy a used vehicle on Monday. According to the statistics we were able to stumble across, buyers who decide to break the bank for a used cars on Monday are able to save 10% MSRP. Those who buy during weekends are able to save between 6% and 7%. This is a significant difference, you will surely agree.

3. May is the Best

For a high number of years, we can see that spring is often considered the best time of the year to buy a used vehicle. The highest percentage of buyers are patient until the weather gets a little bit better. Many of them wait until June and holidays during this month to buy a new car. However, we would advise you to visit one of your car dealers at the end of May and Reconciliation Day celebration.

This is the perfect time for you to buy used vehicles at a reasonable price. At the same time, you can expect dealers to come up with a plethora of new models you can actually get for a pretty good price. This is an exceptionally good time of year for people who are interested in buying some of the most luxurious vehicles on the market, mainly due to the bonuses and discounts available during this time period.

4. When the New Model Becomes Old

Surely, when we are talking about the best time to buy used cars in Australia, we need to point out that the best time is to wait until a new model becomes older. After the moment of release of a new vehicle, a lot of people are patient with their decision to buy one of these. The reason is, after six months, they will be able to get the same vehicle at a significantly lower price. Also, if you are ready to be even more patient, you will be able to save even more money.

Another approach you can undertake is to wait until the initial needs are completely satisfied. After this process is finished, you will quickly see that the sales are going to drop significantly. This means that you will be able to obtain a vehicle at an exceptionally good price. This is a win-win situation for both parties in this business. Without a doubt, we are talking about probably the best possible time for buying used vehicles.

The Bottom Line

Buying a used vehicle is a pretty interesting process. You are buying a vehicle that was already used by someone and this is something that can provide you with some interesting results. However, that doesn’t mean that we are talking about this as a bad trend. Besides finding a proper vehicle to buy, you need to find the right moment to buy a used vehicle. Here, we’ve provided you with a couple of the best times you can actually find the vehicle that will both serve all of your needs and find the vehicle at a reasonable price.