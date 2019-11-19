Recently, Microsoft held its X019 Conference & at the event they have announced more than 50 new games for Xbox Game Pass. The best outcome of this conference is that all the launched games are available for Xbox & PC users.

In addition to this, there’re plenty of offers that you can enjoy with the latest purchase of Xbox Game Pass. Want to know about it? I know you would want to know. So, let’s proceed:

Before wasting any time, I’ll jump straightaway to the number of games that’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

PC Games

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

My Friend Pedro

The Red Strings Club

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Pandemic

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (coming soon to PC)

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

Console Games

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami 2

My Friend Pedro

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Yakuza 0

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Tekken 7

Final Fantasy VII

Remnant: From the Ashes

Final Fantasy IX

The Escapists 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 5

Supraland

The Red Lantern

New games that will start releasing from Next Month

The Talos Principle (Console & PC)

Carrion (Console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)

Rage 2 (Console & PC)

Cris Tales (Console & PC)

Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)

Darksiders III (Console & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC)

Drake Hollow (Console & PC)

Edge of Eternity (Console & PC)

Forager (Console & PC)

Haven (Console & PC)

It Lurks Below (Console & PC)

Levelhead (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy franchise (Console & PC)

PHOGS (Console & PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC)

SkateBird (Console & PC)

Streets of Rage 4

Scourge Bringer (Console & PC)

Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)

West of Dead (Console & PC)

Yakuza franchise (Console & PC)

Xbox Game Pass latest offers

That’s the thing you wanted to know right? As I already told you in one of my previous posts how Microsoft provides 1-month free access to EA games with Xbox game pass Ultimate subscription.

Now, as a latest ongoing offer, you get an additional 3 months of Discord Nitro access along with 6 months of Spotify Premium.

Now, the main question is ‘How one can avail it?’ Well, to get this offer, make sure you’ve $1 in your pocket.

Why?

Because with $1 you’ll get access to get these games for the next 3 months. Yeah! It means the Xbox game passes ultimate membership for a cheap price & some additional discounts.

How to get Xbox Game Pass at $1?

Follow this procedure & save your bucks by buying the game pass at just $1.

Firstly, go to this website & create an Xbox account. Now that you’ve created an account, join now to purchase 3 months subscription at just $1. Don’t get confused as you’ll see two options – ultimate 3-months & ultimate 1-month. Select the ultimate 3 – month option & start these amazing Xbox game pass games at $1.

Final Words

Without any hack, trick or cheat, that’s the best way for you to buy Xbox game pass at such cheap rates. I hope this post helped you in saving some bucks. However, if you had any problem in availing the limited time offer than do let me know in the comments section given below. I’ll be happy to provide you the solution.