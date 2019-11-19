Recently, Microsoft held its X019 Conference & at the event they have announced more than 50 new games for Xbox Game Pass. The best outcome of this conference is that all the launched games are available for Xbox & PC users.
In addition to this, there’re plenty of offers that you can enjoy with the latest purchase of Xbox Game Pass. Want to know about it? I know you would want to know. So, let’s proceed:
New games available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers
Before wasting any time, I’ll jump straightaway to the number of games that’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
PC Games
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered
My Friend Pedro
The Red Strings Club
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered
Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered
Pandemic
Age of Wonders: Planetfall (coming soon to PC)
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XV
Console Games
Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered
Yakuza Kiwami 2
My Friend Pedro
Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered
Yakuza 0
Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered
Yakuza Kiwami
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XIII
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XV
LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Tekken 7
Final Fantasy VII
Remnant: From the Ashes
Final Fantasy IX
The Escapists 2
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 5
Supraland
The Red Lantern
New games that will start releasing from Next Month
The Talos Principle (Console & PC)
Carrion (Console & PC)
Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)
Rage 2 (Console & PC)
Cris Tales (Console & PC)
Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)
Darksiders III (Console & PC)
Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC)
Drake Hollow (Console & PC)
Edge of Eternity (Console & PC)
Forager (Console & PC)
Haven (Console & PC)
It Lurks Below (Console & PC)
Levelhead (Console & PC)
Final Fantasy franchise (Console & PC)
PHOGS (Console & PC)
She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC)
SkateBird (Console & PC)
Streets of Rage 4
Scourge Bringer (Console & PC)
Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC)
Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)
West of Dead (Console & PC)
Yakuza franchise (Console & PC)
Xbox Game Pass latest offers
That’s the thing you wanted to know right? As I already told you in one of my previous posts how Microsoft provides 1-month free access to EA games with Xbox game pass Ultimate subscription.
Now, as a latest ongoing offer, you get an additional 3 months of Discord Nitro access along with 6 months of Spotify Premium.
Now, the main question is ‘How one can avail it?’ Well, to get this offer, make sure you’ve $1 in your pocket.
Why?
Because with $1 you’ll get access to get these games for the next 3 months. Yeah! It means the Xbox game passes ultimate membership for a cheap price & some additional discounts.
How to get Xbox Game Pass at $1?
Follow this procedure & save your bucks by buying the game pass at just $1.
- Firstly, go to this website & create an Xbox account.
- Now that you’ve created an account, join now to purchase 3 months subscription at just $1.
- Don’t get confused as you’ll see two options – ultimate 3-months & ultimate 1-month.
- Select the ultimate 3 – month option & start these amazing Xbox game pass games at $1.
Final Words
Without any hack, trick or cheat, that’s the best way for you to buy Xbox game pass at such cheap rates. I hope this post helped you in saving some bucks. However, if you had any problem in availing the limited time offer than do let me know in the comments section given below. I’ll be happy to provide you the solution.
Leave a Reply