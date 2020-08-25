12 Important Things to Know Before Breast Augmentation Surgery

The prospect of scheduling breast augmentation surgery is exciting, especially if it’s something you’ve been considering for quite some time. However, it is still a major surgery, which means you should have as much information as possible before you proceed.

Your surgeon will guide you through the process and answer all your questions but it’s still best to do a bit of research yourself too.

What Every Prospective Breast Augmentation Patient Needs to Know

1. Volume Isn’t the Be All and End All

Increasing the size of the breasts is one of the main objectives of augmentation surgery. However, according to drmagnusson.com.au, it’s important to keep in mind that the size you have in mind might not be the right fit for your body type. When discussing your implant options, don’t forget to focus on shape as well as volume.

2. Fat Grafting is Not the Best Alternative

Fat grafting is often promoted as an alternative to breast augmentation but it’s very different and has its own pros and cons. In most instances, fat grafting is used to create more symmetry and volume in thinner women – it’s a complementary tool to implants. Fat grafting can only increase the size of your breasts by a cup or two and it doesn’t create the shape that implants do. The results that can be achieved with fat grafting versus implants are not one and the same – something to keep in mind when planning your surgery.

3. Prepare for Out-of-Pocket Surgery Costs

Many years ago, Medicare and private health insurers did cover this procedure. Today, however, this is deemed a purely cosmetic procedure, which isn’t covered. If you’re considering breast augmentation surgery, be prepared to pay out of your own pocket. The only time that some of the costs might be covered is if the surgery is also reconstructive.

4. Find Your Surgeon on Social Media

You can learn a lot about a surgeon by browsing their social media pages. When clinics have a presence on social media, you have the opportunity to find out more about what you can expect as a patient as well as what your surgeon is like. Plastic surgery clinics that are active on social media show they’re in touch with what patients need and that they’re willing to engage.

5. Bigger is Not Always Better

Every breast has a maximum volume it can accommodate. When you stretch it beyond these limits, you could end up with undesirable results and long-term complications such as sagging skin and back and neck pain. The implant size that your surgeon recommends is based on their expert opinion and what will best suit your body shape.

6. Some Implants Last Longer than 10 Years

Most breast augmentation patients are told that their implants will need to be changed every 10 years, but this is no longer the case. You will need a second operation at some point, but it isn’t necessarily 10 years after your initial augmentation surgery. Newer implants last much longer, especially if you also take care of your body. For example, if you had to gain a significant amount of weight, this would warrant a second surgery more than the age of the implant.

7. Your Breasts Will Feel Natural

Many patients are convinced that their breasts won’t look or feel natural following surgery, but this isn’t the case. In most instances, surgeons will place the implant under the muscle, ensuring the soft tissue hides the implant and makes the breast feel softer. With that being said, if you had to increase the size of your breasts quite significantly, there’s a higher chance that the implant will be felt.

8. Round Implants are Best for Minor Size Alterations

Anatomic or teardrop implants have become a popular choice amongst women. However, round implants can still produce great results provided the patient doesn’t want to go too big. Your surgeon will take you through the different implant options during your consultation.

9. You Can Still Breastfeed

Not being able to breastfeed is a common concern amongst women considering augmentation surgery. There is no evidence that indicates you won’t be able to breastfeed if you insert implants. Many women who choose to insert implants have never breastfed before, so there’s no way to tell whether they would still be able to breastfeed with or without implants – it could be either. It’s also perfectly safe to breastfeed after your surgery – after you’ve healed, of course. Choosing the right surgeon can also help reduce the risk of breast functionality complications after surgery. If you are concerned about this, speak to your surgeon to discuss

10. The Risk of Nipple Sensation Loss is Minimal

There is always a chance that you will experience a reduction in nipple sensation following breast surgery, but it’s not as common with augmentation as it is with breast reduction surgery. It’s also not common for the sensation loss to be permanent – it can return after several months. What’s more, if you do happen to lose feeling, your nipples could still respond to cold and stimulation.

11. A Cosmetic Surgeon is Not Necessarily a Plastic Surgeon

Unfortunately, not all cosmetic surgeons have the necessary qualifications and experience to perform complex procedures such as breast surgery. You can only claim you’re a plastic surgeon if you’ve passed the necessary exams and are a board-certified specialist. Be sure to double-check your surgeon’s qualifications before you go ahead and schedule breast augmentation surgery.

12. Breast Surgery Needs to Be Performed in a Hospital

Any surgeon that is performing breast augmentation at their offices might not be the right professional for your procedure. The majority of surgeons have accredited specialists, which means they perform surgery in a hospital. Patient safety should be a top priority, which is why it’s important to have access to the equipment and services that a hospital offers.

Now that you know more about breast augmentation and some of the considerations, you can start your search for the ideal surgeon for your procedure.