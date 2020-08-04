50% of business success is dependent on the official logo of the brand. A logo of the brand is known as identity, and people usually know a brand through its brand. Through the label, you can get the theme of the business.

Discussion about the logo in this article:

Why is a logo essential?

Ideas for creating logos

Ways to use the label in the time of crisis

Example of a famous tag and its story

Importance of Logo in business success

If you are planning to start a new business or enhance the old one, then this article is for you. Before discussing the importance, we should look for consideration when designing a logo. Your label should:

Unique

Attractive

Contains your tagline

Explain your business

Show your identity

All of the above factors are must to do while creating a logo because it will attract customers. However, the importance of the emblem is sorted out below:

Impress customers

Customer’s attention is concise these days as time is becoming efficient. According to marketing analyzers, the brand has only 2 seconds to divert customer attention towards their brand.

If they have been attracted within 2 seconds, they will consider your brand and products else you are failed to get engagement with the customer.

A logo is a fact that can bring viewer interest while it can be a way of communication. If the emblem is speaking your brand through its appearance, then it would benefit you.

Potential First Impression

As we know, “First impression is the last impression,” this means that you need to impress the audience for the first time they see your emblem.

If your tag is successful in giving an attractive impression, then the viewer may want to know more about your brand. The best way to impress it to show the following:

Business’s theme color

Sign about your products

Shows the name of the Brand like Hardees do

Build your identity

For building a successful identity, you need to play and influence the emotions of the audience. You should know that the brand’s symbol is not just a visual; instead, it is considered as the foundation of a brand. This foundation will narrate all about what your business is.

The colors, fonts, theme, art is all the things that will help you in making your message clear in your label.

Getting your brand’s identity is possible through your symbol as people would remember your brand instead of your business description.

Competition

Every brand wants to beat its competitors, but this needs a strategy. As we have discussed before, your emblem is the fact of making an impression on the customer’s mind.

However, every customer seeks uniqueness in a brand as compared to others. You should have an emblem that describes your differences from others.

There may be 100 ice cream shops in your city, but you can get on them by showing the chocolate on ice cream in the tag.

Ways to use the logo in the time of crisis

When a business goes into crisis, it is difficult for a brand to overcome, but not impossible. Marketers usually use their past resources to overcome the business as the customer remembers a brand through its tag.

However, when falling, you should know that a business may lose its customers, assets and other relevant things, but its identity remains the same.

The emblem is the key factor in making the identity of a brand.

Example: Recently, the coronavirus forces the brands to be closed to following the social distancing. However, most of the brands started online shopping to sell their products online to their customers.

Now the customers identified the brand through their brand as we know that a brand’s name can be stolen. But the emblem can’t be made again wholly.

This way, your brand will always remain identifiable and unique from others.

Nokia has gone through a hard crisis, but millions still remember its label and its identity of peoples all around the world.

Remember, their slogan “Connecting people” is remembered because it was previously shown with the brand.

The above picture shows the symbol of the famous smartphone manufacturer’s “Apple” and its modification.

This way, you can observe how they changed their emblem and become successful. Until 2007, they weren’t successful, but they kept the logo’s theme the same.

There are many ways of making creative logos for your brand. However, we have explained both below:

Professional designing: This includes the designing of the symbol on professional software like Adobe Illustration, Photoshop. This allows the designer to make their brand according to their mind.

The best part is, it provides more options, colors, and arts for customization. However, you can add any images or pic arts you want.

You should use some creative ideas while designing the logo like the use of reverse image search or reverse text generator, available on this website. This would help you to make your emblem simple and tricky. Below is an example of how the reverse text tag attracts the user:

Online logo maker: Another way of making the symbol is by using online tools. There are numerous free label makers that design with their templates. You also get the option of customizing colors and models.

You can use tools like TailorBrand that offer various templates according to your niche.

Example of a famous logo and its story

Logos of famous brands for clothing, restaurants and other fields are trendy. This marks their identity, and their customers love their label.

However, below are some famous brands with their brand and stories.

Google:

The first emblem of Google was launched in 1998, while it was modified three times. The first change was seen in 2009, following the next in 2014 and 2015. The significant difference was just the spacing and colors.

However, if we look at the logo, it just contains simplicity in design. This is because Google wants to show how simple it is to search queries on its search engine.

The use of different colors in their logo marks the various events around the world. These colors reflect all the activities and countries of the world.