Borderlands 3 finally has been released worldwide. The trailer of Borderland 3 was released in March. After the trailer released, fans were very excited about launching date. This 13th, the game was out and millions have reckoned the performance, graphics and the gameplay of Borderland 3

Borderland series of games is developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2k Games. Despite being an action role-playing first-person shooter game, you can ask your friend to join you to defeat insane enemies with all-new mayhem fueled refreshing adventure and packing bazillions of guns

What hardware minimum and recommended for you?

Minimum

Operating System – Windows 7/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

RAM – 6GB

Graphics Card – AMD Radeon HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)

HDD – 75 GB

Recommended

Operating System – Windows 7/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

RAM – 16GB

Graphics Card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

HDD – 75 GB

Capabilities

Single-player, Xbox Live local multiplayer (2), Xbox Live online multiplayer (2-4), Xbox Live local co-op (2), Xbox Live online co-op (2-4), Shared/Split screen, HDR10, 4K Ultra HD, Xbox Live achievements, Xbox Live presence, Xbox One X Enhanced

Editions And Price

Borderlands 3 season pass – 37.99

Borderlands 3 super Delux edition – 74.99

Borderlands Delux edition – 59.99

Borderlands 3 – 44.99

What are players take on Borderlands 3

On this 13th, the game rolled out on Microsoft computers, Playstation 4 and Xbox One. it’s been only a couple of days since its released and PC players seem to be pretty pissed about the connectivity and performance of the game on their PCs.

According to a forum, in a large number of players are facing this problem. The studio is checking the problem faced by the window PC users.

Bugs need to be fixed

Well well, players been waiting for this game ever since the trailer came out. But what is this fuss all of the sudden? My saying is if you are paying for something, that should be forth of every penny. Here I am going to share some of the issues faced by the players recently.

PC connectivity issue

After installing Borderlands 3, it is very bizarre to lang the game all of a sudden, even though the PC has much space left in it, mentioned by one of the players. Despite, having a good ram and memory of a pc sting can’t play properly

Frame Rate issue

Still getting an issue with consoles such as Xbox One and Ps4. selecting 1080p/60fs and 4k/30fs, both having too much problem to catchup the frame rate as it supposed to do. In addition, the split-screen makes it even worse to play.

Map Issue

The Map system of Borderlands 3 having numerous problems. Very confusing way of map rotation in it. The scrolling of the map is super slow like it will annoy you real hard. A compass is needed in the minimap. The speed of the dragging map is too slow. The zoom in and out issue, as it goes but to default zoom after just once used

Overall

This could be a perfect role-playing game, but the first thing they need to do is fixing above mention bugs or errors. And another thing is the connectivity of the game to a PC, some other player playing in Xbox or Ps4 won’t be getting any of these issues but still need to fix it for making it more better.

Well some say positive and some say negative but if you want to know want is correct, play it yourself. If you have played already, let us know about your experience of Borderlands 3 in the comment section below