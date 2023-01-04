6 Very Simple Ways To Boost Your App Downloads With TikTok Ads

When building a new app, every business should take into consideration the target user. Why? Because they are a key element to consider when it comes to boosting downloads says House of marketers, and since we use an average of 46 apps each month, getting ahead of the competition is not an easy task. Whether your app is a fashion, food or travel one, there are some strategies to take into consideration when it comes to increasing your downloads. A great example of TikTok video promotion is an ad for the game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, which features amazing graphics, and story-telling which ends with the perfectly fit call-to action – all this have contributed to the app’s success and over a million views on TikTok.

With some easy and effective tips, you can also increase your app downloads – read below to find out how.

1. Test to find the best app profile page with TikTok ads

What is the app profile page on TikTok?

The TikTok App Profile page is the app store page users go to when they go to install an app, after clicking an ad in TikTok. You can test multiple app profile pages when setting up your ads, including different imagery and text. This can only be used for iOS 14 dedicated apps.

Testing different app profile pages

Visuals are among the first criteria that will determine the success of a product. An attractive app icon it’s the first step in making users want to download and discover more about your app. Make sure it’s eye-catching, sleek and it represents your app’s purpose. A great example is the TikTok app which speaks for itself – as initially called Musical.ly, the musical note on the icon is fun and noticeable at the same time.

Refer to TikTok guidelines for the image ad specifications-you can find clear instructions about the placement, ad composition, file type or image resolution that is in line with TikTok Ads Manager support. Also,TikTok suggests keeping key creative elements in the middle of the screen, as this prevents them from being covered by logos or description. Moreover, it’s very important for the ad creative to be localized and avoid other languages other than the local official language to be shown very frequently.

2. Reach out to influencers to promote your app

Influencer marketing is without any doubt a game changer when it comes to raising brand awareness and the recent data proves it: almost 45% of users say that they trust an influencer’s recommendations. This is because they consider their content authentic and relevant – and influencers are considered experts in their niche. Partnering up with the right influencer can get your app the spotlight and the number of downloads it deserves.

3. Test ad copy captions and influencer scripts with TikTok Ads

TikTok users expect something authentic rather than a typical advertising of a product. This is where UGC (user-generated content) comes into the picture. It simply means making product-focused content with the help of a TikTok creator, or influencer, who has engaging followers in the community. If you are a bit familiar with TikTok, you might have noticed that the type of content that works best on the platform is not that of celebrities, but creators who really know how to engage with their community.

The influencer captions should be mirroring a genuine partnership, where content creators share your brand’s identity with their own voice.Remember that is all about CPI (cost per install) when it comes to downloading apps (calculated by dividing the ad spend by the number of new installs from that same period), and with TikTok ads you can test and copy influencer scripts that already work with the audience, with the fraction of the cost. This is something that TikTok marketing agencies like ‘House of Marketers’ are masters in.

The importance of social media in every marketing strategy is undeniable and has become crucial over the past years. Whether it is TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, by leveraging the power of social media, you give your brand, or app, a voice. Original, engaging and quality content is your ticket to boost app downloads and reach your target audience, so make sure the main focus is on this before you get on any of the platforms.

3. Ask users to review your app

Ask your TikTok users to review your app. Users are more likely to purchase a service or download an app with very good reviews, so this is another effective way to boost downloads. Focusing on push notifications at the right time (usually after 5-10 sessions in the app) is a great way to increase your ratings. On the other hand, negative reviews and ratings will have the opposite effect and your app will be penalized from appearing at the top of the search results.

5. Multilingual localization

English is the language most developers have in mind when it comes to apps. However, if you are building an app with a global audience in mind, you should consider other languages, too. Italian, French, or Spanish are just a few of the languages that can contribute to increasing your download rates, as many users prefer having apps in their mother tongue.

6. Prioritize app store optimization

The more popular your app is, the more TikTok users will install it. As a result, you should focus on other channels as well as TikTok.

You might have heard of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and its role in increasing your online visibility. When it comes to increasing the visibility of your app, ASO (App store optimization) is the process responsible. How does it work? By taking into consideration several factors such as keyword relevance, localized descriptions or in-app reviews which all contribute to higher ranking and implicitly, more downloads. Also, make sure you use relevant keywords and hashtags to your niche, research your competition and optimize the your descriptions – make them short, relevant and eye-catching.

Conclusion

No magic spell can guarantee a top spot in the competitive app market. Remember to have a clear objective like website conversations or app promotion: whether it is to download your app, or re-engage existing users to take any actions regarding your app – download a new version, talk about it with friends and other users, etc., all this will boost your app’s downloads. By following some effective tips like social media outreach, prioritizing ASO or a strategic focus on localization will help you boost your app downloads and increase visibility among millions of users. If you are ready to increase your app’s visibility and the number of downloads, get started with TikTok ads today!