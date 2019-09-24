Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – New update, Switch fixes and Patches

The design of the game was resulted by former producer Koji Igarashi of the Castlevania series and is regarded as a spiritual successor to the series. For Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Bloodstained was published in June 2019.

What Producers Have to Say on This?

Koji Igarashi, The Bloodstained game developer, and former Castlevania series producer said something during a recent interview with Game Informer about how he didn’t expect the Nintendo release to be “as bad” as it was when it launched

Koji Igarashi Didn’t The Expect Switch Version Of Bloodstained To Be “As Bad” As It Was At Launch https://t.co/wbBTdnTh4C #NintendoSwitch #Bloodstained #KojiIgarashi pic.twitter.com/2iPm0yMR0a — Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) September 24, 2019

“While there were concerns over hardware limitations, we didn’t expect it to be as bad when it was released. Unfortunately, a number of problems occurred that we didn’t foresee. With WayForward’s support, these issues are being addressed, and they are working hard to optimize the Switch version.”

Bloodstained on Switch

Three months back, the very popular game Bloodstained with a new series Ritual of the night came out in June 2019. Since then it’s all over twitter about not soo good as expected by the Nintendo life. While they are still thinking of making

What about Bloodstained Next Series?

Although there are some severe problems with the Switch version, Igarashi said he still wants to create Bloodstained a suitable series and thinks it’s feasible now that this recent game – followed by Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – has been published without a large company’s support.

What Went Wrong with the Switch Version?

The other platform such as PlayStation, pc, and Xbox are working very fine with Bloodstained. But like as the fact that the game tried for the first time on the switch and it seems to get down by the time. As many fans of this game claim that there is something wrong with the hardware performance and other says, the game is not working as much good as in other platforms

System Requirements for Bloodstain: Ritual of the Night

Minimum

CPU – AMD FX-4350 / Intel Core i5-4460

RAM – 4 GB

VIDEO CARD – AMD Radeon R9 280X / GeForce GTX 760

PIXEL SHADER – 5.0

VERTEX SHADER – 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended

CPU – AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i5-4590

RAM – 8 GB

VIDEO CARD – AMD Radeon R9 290 / GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

PIXEL SHADER – 5.1

VERTEX SHADER – 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequently Asked Questions | Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Q: What is wrong with the switch?

A: most probably it the hardware issue

Q: when the issue will be resolved?

A: the coming update should fix the issue for sure.

Q: will be there any further series coming in?

A: Yes, the developer mentioned to bring the next part very soon

Bottom Line

I really don’t know how much time it will take to fix the issue in the Nintendo switch. But it seems to get an update soon. Hoping this time it will work fine and many of the switch users are very disappointed by the problem faced by them while playing Bloodstained.

It wouldn’t be a good idea to release the new game to complete the series as this has not been okayed by the fans. What is your take on this, what do you think about the new release and the game itself, let us know in the comment section below