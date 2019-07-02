Black Ops 5 rumoured to be Call of Duty 2020

Will Call of Duty 2020: Black Ops 5 be fast-tracked for release in 2020?

Recent reports suggest that this indeed the case

Since Treyarch launched Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 in 2012, the long-running franchise has been in a three-year development cycle. This is how Activision has been able to ensure that games are released every year like a clock.

Infinity Ward follows his example right after Treyarch, followed by a release of Sledgehammer Games.

Each study has three years to develop its titles, and it has worked, at least it did. Reports now suggest that this will no longer be the case, with Activision changing internal development programs and resources to accelerate Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 to launch in 2020.

While all eyes are currently on the release this year, which many rumours suggest will be another instalment of the Modern Warfare game series. A sub-series that has been on the ice since Modern Warfare 3 of 2011, we all expected to see a follow-up of Sledgehammer in 2020 with a game of its own. However, according to a recent Kotaku report, it is unlikely to be the case.

It is speculated all the years that Call of Duty will visit the era of the Vietnam War for the next game of the series, but that theory has not come true even once since the series avoids the conflict in favour of returning to World War II or flirting with adjustments in the near future.

The report, citing numerous anonymous sources, suggests that Sledgehammer was preparing to try, with the support of Raven Software, another Activision studio that has attended numerous Call of Duty games over the years recently made a name. The impressive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

According to people “briefed on the overhaul”, this has completely changed

Treyarch’s Black Ops 5 – originally planned for 2021, a sequel to last year’s popular Black Ops 4 – is now due to launch in 2020, with both Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software providing support on the title.

The two studios will reportedly be turning their original work on Call of Duty 2020 into the single-player component for Black Ops 5, while Treyarch will work on the multiplayer.

While this may sound very good on the surface, especially since Treyarch’s Call of Duty games are traditionally well received, it means that all three studios will be under tremendous pressure and scrutiny to deliver.

It is not known what impact a reduced development program could have on the launch of this scale, but it would be fair to say that it is certainly not going to make development easier.

So, why this sudden shift in development strategies? Kotaku report that both Sledgehammer and Raven has been “arguing frequently” over the project for the last 12 months, with two sources close to the project calling it a “mess”.

This all comes following the departure of Sledgehammer’s co-founders – Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield – who got Call of Duty: WWII out the door before exiting the company for new creative ventures.

Final Words

Kotaku claims it’ll have “more to share about Treyarch and the development of Black Ops 4 in the coming weeks” although Activision has yet to comment on the Call of Duty 2020: Black Ops 5 rumour. Still, between this report, the rumours suggesting that Activision is looking to embrace a free-to-play model for future Call of Duty games, and the expected reveal of the rumoured Modern. Warfare 4 at E3 2019, it’s sure to be an interesting few weeks for the industry’s biggest shooter.