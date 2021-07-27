9 Biggest Cryptocurrency Organizations in the World in 2021

If there is one market that has steadily grown over the years, both in popularity and in value, it is the cryptocurrency market. What was earlier an obscure market that was believed to have no inherent value, is now valued at almost $600 billion. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic came, the global economy crashed but the crypto market not only survived the ordeal but thrived in it. And according to experts, it’s not going to stop anytime soon.

Various crypto investors who had faith in cryptocurrency from the start and invested in it early are now relishing the rewards of their trust as "crypto billionaires". There have been countless investors who, inspired by their success, have now invested in cryptocurrency in hopes that they too will get amazing returns.

To support the new legions of investors joining the bitcoin world and to give them a decent platform as well as resources to work on, countless companies have been started for crypto investors all around the world. These organizations provide value to the cryptocurrency market in some way or the other and are known as cryptocurrency organizations.

But who are these organizations and which top cryptocurrency organizations should you be aware of? If you are curious to know, then worry not. In this article, we will be listing the various top cryptocurrency organizations in the world in 2021 that you should be aware of. Read the article till the end so that you don’t end up missing out on crucial details.

1. BitMEX.

Known as one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, BitMEX is the result of several proud ex-bankers who believed in cryptocurrency and its power to change the world. It is one of the most ideal exchanges an investor can go to because of its transparency and integrity.

While the exchange didn’t start out great, it has now become globally famous and used by almost 500k investors every day.

2. SpringLabs.

SpringLabs quotes itself as the future of data exchange and sure enough, they have revolutionized the way how one business communicates with the other. How have they done this? By utilizing the communication capabilities that come preloaded with the blockchain technology.

This business is designed to enhance the way business relationships are and transform them into something that is much more streamlined and straightforward using the help of Blockchain technology.

3. Coinbase.

There isn’t a crypto investor in the world who hasn’t heard about coinbase. It is one of the most legitimate and useful cryptocurrency exchange sites on the Internet that allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrency, as per your preference.

These are not our words but the words of millions of crypto investors who have regularly used Coinbase as their preferable cryptocurrency exchange. It has all the fundamental features an exchange has, like your own wallet, easy transactions, and secure wallet protection.

4. Paxful.

Paxful is a crypto marketplace that has been making rounds around the internet because of its one integral and superbly developed feature – its various payment methods. Even though it is a p2p marketplace, which are infamous for slow transactions, the vast number of payment methods on the site allows the traders freedom to transact from whichever site, bank, or app they wish to transact with.

It also has other features like crypto-to-cash transfer and vice versa, the ability to use your banking cards, and the ability to trade your assets and crypto into money.

5. Coinme.

Thousands of crypto investors, and even non-crypto investors, have always had qualms over cryptocurrency’s inability to accept or withdraw cash as a valid form of asset. Coinme has set out to destroy these qualms with their various machines that can be found throughout the country.

These machines can accept direct cash as a valid form of payment and allow their users to store it as an investment on their website. You can then easily access your funds using the dedicated application or the website, as per your preference.

6. Gemini.

While Gemini is not a dedicated cryptocurrency exchange platform, most of its user base consists of investors who use the digital assets exchange platform to transact cryptocurrencies. Gemini has always been a reliable exchange for all investors around the world to trade and invest in.

The cybersecurity Gemini offers is one of the best security in the crypto world and that is why many investors have no qualms using it as their primary exchange platform. Additionally, it supports a large variety of cryptocurrencies that allows you to transact even in a relatively unknown cryptocurrency.

7. Ripple.

Ripple is a globally known enterprise popular for its payment gateway solutions to various major corporations around the world. This cryptocurrency organization uses blockchain technology to ensure seamless and superfast transactions from the client and user end. The result?

Being used as one of the primary payment methods by major corporations like American Express. They even have their own cryptocurrency by the same name and it is considered to be the cryptocurrency of the future because it doesn’t need any mining to come into circulation.

8. BRD.

Many investors have desired a reliable and trustworthy exchange platform that can be used optimally on their smartphone devices. BRD listened and delivered their integrated app that can work on both iOS as well as Android devices.

This allows investors to keep a better tab on their investments and trade at their convenience. While there are many integrated platform apps for smartphones that allow cryptocurrency trading, none has the ease of access and the excellent navigation BRD does.

9. IBM.

Everyone knows IBM as one of the world’s leading technological enterprises. What they don’t know is that IBM is also the world’s most supportive company for cryptocurrency trading and the crypto market.

IBM has invested over $190 million in cryptocurrency research and development and has paved the way for many cryptocurrency organizations to start and develop from its help.

Conclusion.

Conclusion.

There are several cryptocurrency organizations in the world in 2021 that hold the honor of being the biggest organizations in the crypto world.