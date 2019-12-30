Better Call Saul Season 5 Release Schedule, & Possible Spoilers

Are you a fan of the AMC Tv series Better Call Saul? If you’re, then you might be curious to find out when Better Call Saul Season 5 will release.

Well, when It comes to curiosity, the Netflix USA users have held their patience as the Better call saul season 4 is released on Netflix all over the world except the USA.

That’s sad, right?

However, if you’ve already watched season 4 of the show, then you might be looking forward to watching Better Call Saul Season 5.

Do you know when it’s releasing?

If you don’t have any idea about this, then you can proceed with reading this post as I’ll reveal the release schedule of Better Call Saul Season 5.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Release Schedule

2020 is around the corner; every fan wants to know whether “Bob Odenkirk” will return or not?

This question becomes even more important after the events that took place at the end of season 4.

So, what’s the answer?

Well, the good news is that Bob Odenkirk will be returning as Jimmy McGill. In fact, even AMC has confirmed this. Furthermore, the first episode of season 5 will air on 23 February 2020.

Within a few weeks, you will be able to verify this yourself as it’ll go live on AMC Network.

According to the sources close to AMC, it’s revealed that AMC presented a nice teaser to some biggies in the company & in that teaser, the release date of the upcoming season was released.

When Better Call Saul Season 5 will arrive on US Network?

I know you’re curious, but there’s one thing that may disappoint some fans as the telecast of Season 5 might get delayed.

Too bad for the US Fans of the show. But don’t worry, you can still watch it. If you’re a die-hard fan of the show, then you can buy the subscription pack of AMC Network.

However, if you can’t afford yet another subscription fee, then you can watch it using illegal means or by changing your IP Address to any other countries like the UK or Canada.

What to expect from Better Call Saul Season 5?

Better Call Saul Season 4 continued from where it left off in season 3.

A tragic Death of Chuck McGill!!!

Although, he still appeared in bits & pieces throughout season 4.

Now, what about Season 5?

How will it begin?

Warning!!!

Here comes the Spoiler part. If you haven’t watched season 4, then you can skip this part of the post.

Coming back to the ending of season 4, we finally saw the official birth of Saul Goodman. I, along with some die-hard fans of the show, was waiting for it to hear.

Now that we’ve finally heard Jimmy McGill saying those words. What can we expect from the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere episode?

Well, after watching Better Call Saul Season 4, one thing I noticed that the persona of Odenkirk was pretty close to the one we have seen in the Breaking Bad TV Series.

In fact, Odenkirk agrees with me on this as he said,” I think he’s there. I’m not sure that Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan feel this way, but I do. I believe that in his heart and his mind, he’s there.”

So, now, in season 5, you can expect him to be one & only Saul Goodman we love & cherish.

It’s been more than 18 months & Better Call Saul Season 4 is not yet available for the Netflix US users.

When it’ll be releasing?

That’s the question every Better Call Saul is asking.

But as a fan, what can we do? Just like any other network, AMC is not allowing Netflix to release this show for Netflix US users.

So, when can we expect the 4th season of the show to release? Well, as I already told you that Better Call Saul season 5 would be released on Feb. 23, 2020, you can expect the 4th season to release in the month of Feb or March.

Conclusion

That’s all for now. I hope you found this post helpful as it revealed the release date & spoilers of the upcoming season. However, if you still have any questions or doubts related to Better Call Saul Season 5 that do let me know via the comments section given below.