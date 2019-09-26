Better Call Saul Season 4: Complete Schedule for Upcoming Netflix Release (Updated)

As compared to the previous 3 seasons, season 4 will come a bit late to Netflix and Amazon. Earlier, it was expected that the show will release in the April Month. Later the show rumored to release in July. But this didn’t happen again. So, after this back to back postpones, fans were unhappy.

Moreover, there were some fake rumors were spreading like 4th season will release before the official announcement of Better Call Saul Season 5 on AMC. However, all these speculations were nothing but false rumors.

In fact, Netflix has already shared the complete schedule of episodes affirming that the show will be available to all before October Month. When it comes to availability by region then season 4 of Better Call Saul will release simultaneously in Canada, United States, Australia & rest of the world.

Episode Number AMC Release Netflix Release Episode 01 August 6th August 7th Episode 02 August 13th August 14th Episode 03 August 20th August 21st Episode 04 August 27th August 28th Episode 05 September 3rd September 4th Episode 06 September 10th September 11th Episode 07 September 17th September 18th Episode 08 September 24th September 25th Episode 09 October 1st October 2nd Episode 10 October 8th October 9th

Now, the season 4 of better call saul is expected to release before the upcoming season 5 of the tv show. Better call saul seaosn 5 is delayed till 2020. In fact, AMC president has confirmed the news. So, it means Better call saul season 5 will release by early 2020. However, if you can’t wait for that much time then I recommend you to use VPN to watch the season 4 in USA.

Better Call Saul Spoilers

Even though Chuck McGill died at the end of season 3 but still he will appear in the season 4. Isn’t it amazing? Moreover, the producer of the show Melissa Bernstein agrees with me as in an interview, she said, “I think he still looms large, particularly over this season.”

Melissa went on to say that,” We’re going to see him, we’re going to see Michael, we’re going to see Chuck, and we’re going to feel him even when we don’t see him. He has such a profound effect on Jimmy and of course, Saul.”

When about his character of ‘Jimmy’ Bob Odenkirk revealed, “You never mattered to me at all.’ And I think that was a powerful moment. If someone passes away in your life, you certainly do go, ‘What was the last thing they said to me? What was the last thing we talked about?”

He concluded his interview by saying,” And that’s the last thing Jimmy, that’s what Jimmy thinks about when he thinks, ‘What did I say to him? What did he say to me?”

Frequently Asked Questions | Better Call Saul

Q- Will there be season 5 of Better Call Saul?

A- Yes, in fact, it will release on AMC at the beginning of Next Year & 5-6 months later on Netflix. However, according to some rumors, season 6 might be the end of Bad Breaking prequel Better Call Saul.

Q- Will we see Chuck in Better Call Saul Season 4?

A- No, he died in fire at the end of Season 3. However, you may see him in some of the flashback scenes.

Q- Is there any Trailer of Better Call Saul Season 4?

A- Yes, there is. In fact, the trailer is available on YouTube from the past 1 year. You can play the trailer from here.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I can’t wait to binge-watch season 4 of Better Call Saul. Earlier, because of some reason, I was unable to watch Better Call Saul season 4 on AMC. So, now, is the time for me to watch all 10 episodes on the go. Although, there’s still some time left in the official release.

Till them I off to watching the 3rd season to refresh my memories again. However, if you have any questions related to Better call Saul Season 4 then you can always ask them via the comments section given below.