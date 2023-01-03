10 Best Z390 Motherboards 2023 – Build a PC Yourself

So you decided to build a PC yourself. It has a new Intel CPU, memory, storage, power supply, case, and graphics card. You just need one place to plug it all in.

Finding a good motherboard is an underrated part of the PC-building experience. Sure, it’s not as flashy as a GPU, but it’s the component that connects everything. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.

Intel designed the Z390 chipset to make motherboards that take full advantage of its 8th and 9th generation CPUs. It’s an excellent chipset, but it can be difficult to choose a board when there are so many different sizes, components, brands, and prices. That’s why we decided to put together this list of the seven best Z390 gaming motherboards!

We have selected this comparison table of the best Z390 motherboards currently on the market. Check it out for a quick overview and find a detailed summary of each selection below.

1. Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Elite – Best Z390 Motherboards

Forum Factor: Manufacturer : GIGABYTE | Form factor: ATX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 12 + 1 | DIMM slots: 4x DDR4 | Price: 💰💰

The GIGABYTE AORUS Elite doesn’t have the best VRM of any Z390. It doesn’t have the most features or the fastest network connection. What it does have is the highest dollar value of any Z390 motherboard on the market by a mile.

The main thing we take into account when measuring the value of a motherboard is price versus overclocking ability. The Elite not only has the best VRM at its price point, but it is also actually the same 12 + 1 phase VRM as the AORUS ULTRA, which is 90 EURO more expensive and is considered one of the best in its range. This is a great help for anyone interested in overclocking.

It is by far the best Z390 motherboard under $ 200 and one of the few at this price that I would trust to overclock a 9900K. You can spend twice as much on a better VRM, but you’ll probably see a lot more performance if you take the money you saved buying this board and put it on a better graphics card. That value makes it our pick for the best Z390 gaming motherboard.

Pros Affordable

Affordable Elegant design

Elegant design Fantastic VRM

Cons Basic BIOS

Basic BIOS Average PCB

Average PCB Poor RGB control software

2. GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS MASTER – Best Z390 Motherboard

Forum Factor: Manufacturer: GIGABYTE | Form factor: ATX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 12 | DIMM slots: 4x DDR4 | Price: 💰💰💰💰

We hope you like GIGABYTE because you will see many of their products on this list. The Z390 AORUS MASTER is our second choice for the best Z390 gaming motherboard. It’s a couple of levels higher than the Elite and has the features to prove it.

One of the biggest improvements is the upgrade to the much more efficient 12-phase IR digital VRM. Superior voltage regulators and cooling enable higher CPU and GPU overclocking capabilities while using less power.

It has a much better PCB than the Elite, which will allow for more memory overclocking. You will also notice that this board comes with two M.2 ports (each with its own thermal shields) and three PCIe x16 slots.

While the Elite is our number one pick overall, we believe the Z390 AORUS MASTER is the best Z390 motherboard for the i9 9900K.

Pros Quality PCB

Quality PCB Rich in features

Rich in features Efficient VRM

Cons Expensive

Expensive Some audio problems

Some audio problems Poor RGB control software

3. MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE – Best Budget Z390 Motherboard

Forum Factor: Manufacturer: MSI | Form factor: E-ATX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 16 + 1 + 1 | DIMM slots: 4x DDR4 | Price: 💰💰💰💰💰

It has an Intel 9900K and the best graphics card money can buy. Now you want a motherboard that pushes those components to their absolute limits.

The MSI MEG GODLIKE is the best Z390 motherboard for overclocking, due in large part to its colossal 16 + 1 + 1 phase VRM.

Designed for hardcore gamers, you can expect features like the Killer xTend Network Extender, Triple Turbo M.2, Xtreme Audio DAC, and more.

This board features four PCIe slots, four M.2 slots, six SATA ports, and much more. Plus, it features Killer Wi-Fi AC 1550 for unbeatable connectivity and blazing-fast Mbps. It even has a mini OLED display for easy status monitoring!

It is the best MSI Z390 motherboard on the market. It’s over 99% of us have to be honest, but when have PC developers been known for our restraint?

Pros Best VRM

Best VRM Rich in features

Rich in features Miniature OLED display

Cons Expensive

Expensive Some RGB problems

Some RGB problems Hard to find on MSRP

4. MSI Z390A PRO – Best Z390 Gaming Motherboard

Forum Factor: Manufacturer: MSI | F shape actor: ATX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 8 | DIMM slots: 4x DDR4 | Price: 💰

Want to get your hands on the best budget Z390 motherboard? It would be difficult to find a cheaper one that can beat the MSI Z390-A PRO.

The 8-phase VRM is downright respectable and comes with a few features that aren’t very common at this price point.

The Turbo M.2 port offers NVMe SSDs up to 32Gb / s using PCIe gen 3 × 4. It also has silver heatsinks for improved heat dissipation and some decent audio processors. The board itself is a simple, black PCB.

I don’t know if I would put an i9 here, but there is a definite value proposition for a consumer looking for the best Z390 motherboard for the i7 8700k.

Pros M.2 port

M.2 port Affordable

Affordable Decent VRM for the price

Cons Cheap PCB

Cheap PCB Vague instructions

Vague instructions Audible coil at startup

5. GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Xtreme – Best z370 Motherboard For Overclocking

Forum Factor: Manufacturer: ASUS | Form factor: ATX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 16 | DIMM slots: 4x DDR4 | Price: 💰💰💰

If you’re looking for top-of-the-line performance but not interested in the full-size towers required for E-ATX motherboards, then there is still a great motherboard that you can overclock with the best.

The GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Xtreme is the only ATX motherboard with a VRM that can trade hits with the MSI GODLIKE.

It has a 16-phase VRM with a cutting-edge thermal design and a fairly strong heatsink that is more than capable of handling the heaviest overclocking loads. It also supports three M.2 drives and features a 10GbE BASE-T LAN.

In a list of more than half of GIGABYTE motherboards, this supreme queen.

The ROG Maximus XI Apex is another to consider if you are looking to find the best ASUS Z390 motherboard, although we must keep in mind that it only has two DIMM slots.

Pros Great VRM

Great VRM ATX form factor

ATX form factor Great memory overclocking

Cons Expensive

Expensive Hard to find

6. GIGABYTE Z390 M Gaming – Best z370 Motherboard For Gaming

Forum Factor: Manufacturer: GIGABYTE | Form factor: Micro-ATX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 10 + 2 | DIMM slots: 4x DDR4 | Price: 💰💰

Do you have limited space for a tower? A Micro-ATX form factor build might be just what you need.

There aren’t many high-end options for Micro-ATX Z390 motherboards, but GIGABYTE’s Z390 M Gaming (this is the last one, we promise) is more than up to the task.

The M Gaming has a large 10 + 2 phase digital PWM design VRM. It has high-quality audio capacitors, two M.2 ports, six SATA III ports, and 1GbE LAN – pretty good for an mATX board.

It has a basic design, but it’s hard to complain about this price!

Pros Affordable

Affordable Micro-ATX form factor

Micro-ATX form factor Good audio capacitors

Cons Cumbersome BIOS

Cumbersome BIOS Poor RGB control software

Poor RGB control software Mediocre memory overclocking

7. ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming ITX / ac – Best z370 Motherboards For Gaming

Forum Factor: Manufacturer: ASRock | Form factor : ITX | Socket: LGA 1151 | VRM phases: 5 | DIMM slots: 2x DDR4 | Price: 💰💰

Let’s be honest: there’s not much to choose from in the ITX form factor when it comes to the Z390. Still, the ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming ITX / ac offers at least one solid option for fans of the smaller form factor.

This board has a 5-phase VRM, which is the smallest on this list, but it’s pretty impressive given the space ASRock had to work with. It features Gigabit LAN support, DIGI Power Design, full spike protection, and more.

As for durability? This motherboard features robust, high-density gaming armor thanks to ASRock Super Alloy, which provides unbeatable protection. The matte black design is enhanced by Polychrome SYNC which polishes the look for a high-end feel.

Pros Affordable

Affordable Decent VRM

Decent VRM Intel Gigabit LAN

Cons Hard to find

Hard to find Limited RGB

Limited RGB DIMMs are consuming too much power