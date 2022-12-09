16 Best Wireless Mouse 2022 – Productivity Mouses

If you travel often or have a cluttered desk, a wired mouse can be a hassle.

In the past, wireless mice used to perform much worse than wired ones, requiring new batteries every few days.

Fortunately, wireless mice can now function much the same as their wired counterparts, even for gaming, and they often have rechargeable batteries.

Whether you’re looking for a mouse to use on a daily basis to scroll through Excel spreadsheets, tuck it in your bag to take on a trip, or to help you win games, a good wireless mouse helps you interact with your computer in an easy way. more comfortable and enjoyable.

Top Picks Cable-Free Mouses

1. Razer Viper Ultimate – Top Best Wireless Mouse

The best wireless gaming mouse we’ve tested so far is the Razer Viper Ultimate.

This mouse is very well built and still very light, which is great for FPS gamers looking for more traditional-looking mice rather than ultralight honeycomb pattern ones.

Its shape and low profile body are ideal for people with small hands and it is best suited for fingertip grip users.

Its performance is quite impressive, both wired and wireless. The mouse feels responsive and allows for a lot of customization, be it RGB lighting or sensor performance.

Its ambidextrous design also has two buttons on either side of the body, giving it a few extra inputs.

It also comes with a sleek-looking charging station that also features full RGB backlighting.

Unfortunately, people with very large hands may have trouble holding this mouse comfortably.

Nonetheless, this mouse is considered one of the best wireless mice available today, alongside the Logitech G Pro Wireless.

These two mice are often compared for their similar performance. Overall, the Razer is an amazing wireless gaming mouse that feels far superior.

If you prefer to use the palm grip, take a look at the Razer Basilisk Ultimate or the Logitech G502 Wireless.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Type: Standard

2. Logitech MX Master 3 – Best For Most

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best wireless mouse for office use that we have tested to date.

This excellent office mouse is ergonomically designed very comfortable to use and looks incredibly premium and well built.

The vertical wheel automatically switches to infinite scrolling when needed, and there’s also a horizontal scroll wheel to help you navigate things like Excel documents.

This mouse features a unique gesture button that allows you to perform different commands when you press it and roll the mouse in different directions.

Although the sensor and click latency are not as good as most gaming mice, their performance is more than enough for everyday use, and should even be enough if you want to play a couple of quick World of Warcraft games. weekends.

Unfortunately, it is quite large and bulky, and people with small hands will probably have a hard time reaching all the buttons.

It’s pretty expensive too, and you might want to consider the older Logitech MX Master 2S if you want something a bit cheaper, though it lacks the gesture commands and infinite auto-scroll.

That being said, the MX Master 3 is an exceptional mouse for office use and is among the best mice we’ve tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Type: Standard

3. Logitech MX Vertical – For Versatile Gaming

If you like the professional design of the MX line, but want something a little more ergonomic, take a look at the Logitech MX Vertical.

It doesn’t have gesture commands with specific programs like the Logitech MX Master 3, but if you often experience pain in your forearm or wrist after using the computer for a while, its vertical design can help reduce pronation of the arm.

Puts the arm in a more neutral position, with the goal of reducing pain. It is very comfortable to use when held in the palm of the hand, although its body can be a bit large for people with smaller hands.

On the other hand, you can easily configure your preferred sensitivity in its application, and it is quite versatile since it can be used with cable, with its USB receiver or via Bluetooth.

If you prefer to have more buttons and customization options and have a more traditional but slanted design, get the MX Master 3.

However, if you find that your wrist tends to ache after long hours of work, the vertical design of the MX Vertical may be what you need.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Type: Vertical

4. Apple Magic Mouse 2 – Good for Gaming Splurge

The best wireless mouse for Mac we’ve tested so far is the Apple Magic Mouse 2.

This Bluetooth-only mouse is available in silver or space gray to perfectly match your Apple devices, and its mix of glass and metal feel great and well built.

It is an excellent companion for a MacBook thanks to its very low profile that makes it easy to fit into most laptop cases.

While most mice work with a Mac, this one really stands out thanks to its touch-sensitive surface that covers the entire top of the mouse.

This allows you to use gesture-based controls such as vertical/horizontal scrolling, going through apps, and more.

It has a built-in battery that can be easily recharged with a lightning cord, and Apple claims you’ll get 9 hours of use on a 2-minute charge, which is great.

Unfortunately, unlike most gaming mice that have adjustable CPI settings, it has a fixed CPI.

That said, you can change the cursor sensitivity through your Mac’s settings window, which should be more than enough for everyday use.

If you want a more suitable mouse for the occasional gaming session as well, you might consider the Logitech G604 Lightspeed, although it’s not that portable and doesn’t support macOS swipe gestures.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Type: Standard

5. Razer Atheris – Excellent for Gaming

The best wireless travel mouse we’ve tested to date is the Razer Atheris.

This wireless mouse is one of the smallest we’ve tested and can easily be tucked into a laptop bag for portability.

It comes with a USB receiver, but it also supports a Bluetooth connection, so you can leave the receiver plugged in on your desk and simply dock your mouse to your laptop via Bluetooth.

It has two programmable side buttons and is suitable with a fingertip grip for everyone except those with very large hands.

This mouse is designed for both gaming and everyday use, and its sensor performs excellently.

Although its CPI may not go as high as that of other gaming mice, it is likely still sensitive enough for most people.

Its click latency is decent when used via its USB or Bluetooth receiver, although competing gamers may notice a slight lag.

Unfortunately, the mouse is not the most durable, as the top plastic cover is quite loose and thin and can come off slightly during regular use.

It is also surprisingly heavy for its small size, due in part to the fact that it requires two AA batteries.

Although this means that it cannot be recharged, it may be easier to charge the batteries while on the go. Overall, this is a great travel mouse that can be easily tossed into most laptop pockets.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Type: Standard

6. Logitech G305 – Best for FPS

The best budget-grade wireless mouse we’ve tested so far is the Logitech G305.

This gaming mouse offers tremendous value for its price and can also be used for everyday use.

It’s quite small and should fit in most laptop bags and briefcases, and it looks and feels solid and well-built.

It is available in matt white or matt black and has a simple design with two side buttons.

Even if it doesn’t have the latest Logitech sensor, the performance of this mouse is still excellent.

It has very low click latency thanks to its USB receiver and has a wide CPI range that can be adjusted in increments of 50 within the Logitech G HUB software.

Its low-profile ambidextrous design is well suited for FPS games. It is suitable for people with small to medium hands with any type of grip, and those with larger hands should find it comfortable enough for claw or fingertip grip.

Unfortunately, it uses a disposable battery, which makes it a bit heavier and means that it cannot be recharged.

On the other hand, this means that the battery can be easily changed while on the go, and Logitech advertises a total battery life of around 250 hours, although we cannot confirm this.

It also lacks RGB lighting, which might disappoint some.

If you are looking for something a bit more versatile, the Corsair HARPOON RGB Wireless can be used wired, with its USB receiver or via Bluetooth, but it is usually a bit more expensive.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Type: Standard

Buying Guide

When shopping for a wireless mouse, there are important factors to consider before buying. Let’s check them out:

1. Shape, Size & Weight

When looking for a wireless mouse, consider the shape, size and weight. The shape of the mouse is important because it will affect how comfortable it is to use. A round or elongated mouse will be more comfortable to use than a square mouse.

The size of the mouse is also important. A small mouse will be easier to store than a large mouse. The weight of the mouse is also important. A light mouse will be easier to move than a heavy mouse.

2. Number of Buttons

Some mice have only one button, while others may have multiple. If you’re using the mouse for general use, having just one button is fine. However, if you plan to use the mouse for specialized tasks (like gaming or photo editing), you’ll want a mouse with more buttons.

Also, consider the size of the buttons. Some mice have large buttons that are easy to press, while others have smaller buttons that are harder to hit. The size of a button can also affect how comfortable the mouse is to use.

3. Sensitivity

When you’re looking to buy a wireless mouse, make sure to consider its sensitivity. A high sensitivity will allow you to move the mouse around more easily, but it may not be precise enough for some tasks. If you’re looking for a mouse that is both precise and easy to use, go for a lower sensitivity. You can always set up your sensitivity preference in settings.

4. Connectivity

Many people overlook the importance of good wireless connectivity when choosing a mouse. The right wireless mouse will allow you to move the cursor around the computer screen with ease and reduce strain on your wrists.

Before purchasing a wireless mouse, take into consideration your computer’s connectivity. If your computer doesn’t have a built-in wireless network adapter, you may need to purchase a separate adapter. Additionally, make sure the mouse has an appropriate receiver if it requires one. Many mice now come with both a receiver and transmitter.

FAQs

1. Is a wireless mouse good for gaming?

A wireless mouse is a great option for gaming because it eliminates the need to connect and disconnect your mouse from your computer every time you want to play a game. Wireless mice also tend to be more responsive than wired mice, which makes them ideal for gaming.

However, wireless mice do have some limitations that may affect their usefulness in gaming. For example, they may not work well with certain games because they require precise movements. Additionally, some wireless mice can be laggy or slow in response, which can make them difficult to use.

2. What is the average life of a wireless mouse?

Wireless mice are designed to last for around three to five years with regular use. However, if you treat your mouse well and don’t overload it, it should last much longer. Overloading a mouse can cause it to stop working properly or even short out. Be sure to keep your mouse away from metal objects, which can cause interference and reduce its lifespan.

3. What are the advantages of a wireless mouse?

There are many advantages to using a wireless mouse over a wired one. A wireless mouse is much more convenient because you do not need to worry about tying up your cable. Additionally, a wireless mouse operates more quickly than a wired one and doesn’t require any extra software or hardware.

4. What are the disadvantages of a wireless mouse?

There are some disadvantages of using a wireless mouse. The range is not as great as a wired mouse. If you’re working in a large room, you might find that some models have a weak wireless signal. Many wireless mice require batteries that can wear down over time and need to be replaced.

Conclusion

There are a lot of great wireless mice on the market these days, so it can be hard to decide which one to buy. In this article, we have outlined some of the key features that you should look for when buying a wireless mouse, as well as some of our favorite models.

Hopefully, this list helped you make an informed decision and find the perfect mouse for your needs.