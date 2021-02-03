Best Wireless MMO Mouse 2021 – Reviews

Playing MMO (massively multiplayer online) games is very popular around the globe. If you are one of the MMO supporters, you surely already know what kind of gear is necessary to practice this hobby. While good graphics and a fast processor are implied, you will need peripheral tools as well, such as a gaming keyboard and a fierce mouse.

MMO players prefer mice with a lot of additional buttons, so they can customize them for certain commands needed in the game. If you are new to this and not sure what kind of mouse you should buy, consider some of the choices from the following list. Since wireless mice have lately made their way through the gaming community, we’ll be focusing on these models.

Top Picks for 2021

1. Razer Naga Pro

When it comes to PC peripherals, the Razer brand is mentioned a lot, especially when it comes to PC gaming. It’s no different talking about gaming mice. They offer a lot of different models, and Razer Naga Pro is definitely on the top of the list.

Probably the best feature this model has to offer are the interchangeable panels – it has three of them. You can choose a two-button panel for everyday use, a Naga Hex style panel with six buttons, or the one with 12 buttons, best suited for MMO gamers since it has the most options you can customize using the Razer Synapse 3 software and get full macro control.

Razer Naga Pro mouse comes with Razer HyperSpeed wireless Technology making it very responsive with almost no latency. This model has a Focus+ 20 000 DPI optical sensor. Adjust the sensitivity quickly using a dedicated button or using the software for more options. Razer optical mouse switches make this unit faster than traditional mechanical switches so when you press a button, you will see the response on your screen almost immediately.

If you are a fan of pretty lighting, you can use preset profiles or set the lights to your liking, thanks to the Chroma RGB color profiles that support up to 16.8 million colors – a nice feature that you can use to pair your mice with other peripherals or create your setup.

Overall, this mouse will serve you well for MMO gaming but also for any other use you might have for it. The only downside is that it is not compatible with macOS.

2. Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB

Speaking of wireless mice, the Corsair Ironslaw Wireless RGB model is a great option for any customer. It has three modes of connection. Slipstream Corsair Wireless Technology offers you an interference-free connection with hyper-fast sub 1ms responsiveness. You can also connect this mouse to your PC via Bluetooth and enjoy hours and hours of playing due to the long-lasting battery. If you find yourself having trouble with a low battery, another way to keep playing is to simply plug it in with a USB cable and continue the game.

What makes this mouse highly responsive is the sensor. The PixArt PMW3391 optical sensor has up to 18 000 DPI, so you can rest assure that you’ll get very good accuracy and tracking. It comes with Omron switches that are very durable and support up to 50 million clicks. For a great MMO experience, you can use 10 buttons placed on the left side and choose your options via standard Corsair iCUE software. Like most gaming mice, this one has customizable RGB lighting.

Although this model is a bit heavy, you should have no problem getting the most out of it. It is, however, more suitable for larger hands and if you are a palm – gripper, it will carry out your expectations.

3. UtechSmart VENUS

Buying a good gaming mouse can sometimes mean you have to spend more money than you want to. UtechSmart Venus is a great option if your budget is a little bit limited. This model has an ergonomic design so you’ll have no trouble using it for hours and you don’t have to worry about your hand sweating since this mouse has a coated surface to prevent slipping. You can adjust the weight with eight 2.5g weights that come with the package.

Like on any other mouse for MMO gaming, you’ll want a bunch of buttons. This one has it all – you can reconfigure and program 16 buttons for full control of your spells. Settings can be switched with the switch found on the bottom of the mouse.

The sensor here is, as expected, optical with 16 000 DPI and five switchable stages. You can tweak the DPI range anywhere from 100 to 16 000 using UtechSmart software and get great accuracy and sensitivity. The software also allows you to set your RGB lighting. You can choose from 4 programmable RGB modes.

As for connectivity, Venus uses 2.4 GHz data transmission technology with a stable 1.5 m and Mini signal receiver. This means there are no limitations when it comes to wireless connectivity since this mouse has a 10-meter reception boundary making it reliable to use anywhere. The battery can last up to 70 hours. Charging the battery takes 2 hours and you can recharge it over 300 times.

All in all, the UtechSmart VENUS mouse is a great choice for beginners since it is a low-cost model that still offers a lot of options.

Watch the following video for a quick overview of this mouse:

4. Logitech G604 Lightspeed

Logitech G604 Lightspeed is a great update from the G602 model. This mouse will give you great performances when it comes to MMO gaming because it has low click latency when connected via Bluetooth or a tiny USB receiver. It comes with only 6 side buttons but it DOES have 15 programmable controls that a gamer can use in MMO games to ensure great performance. If you set a G-shift button you can use a whole other set of commands while holding the button, which compensates for the lack of additional buttons found on other gaming mice.

A Hero 25k sensor promises an adjustable DPI range from 100 to 25 600 DPI sensitivity. The downside is that this model does not have a rechargeable battery but it can be used for up to 240 hours with 1 AA battery.

G604 is very well-built and gives a comfortable feel. It is a very durable model with a metal scroll wheel, but might not be the best choice for a person with smaller hands. If you are looking for a cheap model, this is the mouse for you.

5. ASUS ROG Spatha

If you have a palm grip and don’t mind a bigger mouse, this is the one for you. It has a real gaming-mouse look: a black case with RGB illuminated logo and buttons.

Speaking of buttons, the ROG Spatha comes with 12 of them, all differently shaped making it easier to recognize each button just by feeling it. Setting your profile is easy with the ROG Armoury 2 software, but it only works on Windows.

Not like most gaming mice, this one has a laser sensor. It comes with only 8200 DPI, but let’s face it: most gamers don’t even need that much. Its sensor is very reliable and precise making it perfect for any kind of video game.

The cool thing about this mouse is that it comes with two cables. One is meant for instant charging while the other is for connecting the mouse to your PC. Your movements are tracked very accurately because of the low latency provided via a good wireless connection. Of course, once the battery is low, you can use the mouse while it’s charging, with the same response.

6. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

Given the popularity of the Logitech G502 wired mouse; it was expected to see a wireless version on the market as well. G502 Lightspeed Wireless is a great heir to its predecessor with amazing fast wireless connectivity. You won’t be able to tell the difference between this model and a wired one, thanks to Lightspeed technology. If you don’t mind spending a little bit of extra cash, you won’t have to worry about battery duration. You can get a PowerPlay mouse pad that charges the battery while using the mouse.

Because it’s crucial to have no acceleration and smoothing while gaming, this mouse will exceed your expectations. HERO 25K sensor in this mouse is said to be one of the best sensors out there because of its tremendously accurate tracking, and like many Logitech’s units, this model comes with that exact sensor.

This model is very versatile with 11 buttons all adjustable using G Hub software that you can use to adjust macros and in-game commands, making it perfect for MMO gaming.

Another cool thing is that you can set the weight of the mouse because it comes with 6 removable weights.

G502 Lightspeed Wireless IS on the pricier side but it is worth it, given the performance and quality.

7. ROCCAT Leadr – Wireless Multi-Button RGB Gaming Mouse

The first thing anyone would think when searching for this model online is: WOW it looks so cool! Leadr comes with a docking bay that stands upright and serves to charge the battery (you will need to do that every 20 hours or so). This mouse itself looks smooth with a matte black finish, and, as you might expect, RGB lighting you find in most gaming mice. However, you might not think the price of this model is too cool.

The sensor –ROCCAT Owl-Eye Optical with 12 000 DPI allows you great precision. 512 Kb memory and a 32-bit processor give you the option to both store and execute your macro commands.

What makes Leadr a star of MMO gaming is a variety of buttons placed on every side of the mouse. For example, you have two buttons on each side close to the standard left and right-click buttons. You may like 3 buttons on the top, side and below the thumb and every one of them can perform 2 actions. The one below the thumb has an “Easy-Shift” function that allows you to switch macro profiles while in-game. Once you get used to the button layout, you will have no problem winning all your matches.

If you are worried about lag and latency – don’t be. Roccat Leadr has a great wireless connection and a high polling rate.

What to look for when you are looking?

Button layout

While using a mouse for your everyday tasks doesn’t require any additional buttons, in MMO it CAN make a difference between winning and losing. Most MMO gamers prefer a mouse with a lot of additional buttons. The number goes up to 10, or even more. This is necessary, as MMO gamers use those buttons to assign them certain commands they can use during the game.

Sensor

Choosing a mouse with the right sensor for gaming is not difficult for most gamers who already know a thing or two about this. An optical mouse is an obvious choice for most players because it’s more accurate and responsive. Laser sensors DO have better tracking as they can track your movements on any kind of surface, but if you prefer optical, a good mouse mat will solve your problems.

Design

When you spend hours and hours playing video games, it is very important to have a mouse that won’t make your hand hurt, so a model with an ergonomic design is more than welcome. Before you buy a new gaming mouse, consider what kind of size you need and what kind of grip do you have. Choose a mouse according to the size of your hand – naturally, if you have smaller hands you will need a smaller mouse. Your grip also determents the model you will get: a palm grip requires a larger mouse, while claw and fingertip grippers need smaller mice.

Software

A good gaming mouse comes with software that allows users to utilize all the features a model has to offer. Since MMO mice have so many buttons, it is essential to be able to customize all of them to your preferences, and software helps you get the most out of your unit. The more advanced software options are – the more customization you get. Another great thing is you can have more than one profile for your mouse settings and switch between them as needed.

Connectivity

One of the main issues when it comes to gaming mice is connectivity. Wired mice have been the first choice of gamers for a long time, because they relief them from worrying about the low battery in the middle of the game. However, wireless gaming has crawled its way to the top with newer models that have longer-lasting batteries, and equally good performances as wired mice. If you are not sure what kind of model to get, bear in mind that every wireless mouse comes with a charging cable that can be used as a power source during the game.

DPI

This feature refers to mouse sensitivity. The higher the DPI number is, the less you have to move the mouse to move the pointer on the screen.

If you are not sure what DPI should you use for gaming, watch the following video:

Build quality

Nowadays you can choose a heavier or a lighter mouse, and that is totally up to you. One thing all games can agree on is they need a high-quality unit. Since a good mouse is not cheap, you’ll want one that is durable and will last long to get your money’s worth.

Price

Speaking of quality, there is no way to get around the price. When buying, well, basically anything, the common rule is the more money you spend the better product you will get. This goes for gaming mice as well. Better models can be really expensive, so exploring the market before you decide what model to get is probably a good idea.

FAQ

Are wireless mice good for gaming?

Simply said: YES. Over the past few years, wireless mice have significantly improved, since the manufacturers increased reliability with better connectivity, longer-lasting batteries, and better performances.

Do any pro gamers use wireless mice?

Some professional gamers choose wireless mice since wireless technology has gone a long way.

What does MMO mouse mean?

MMO mouse is a model that comes with many additional buttons that can be used to program certain commands. In MMO gaming this is crucial because players need to use more commands at the same time.

Which mouse has the most buttons?

That would be the Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse. It comes with a total of 20 buttons.

In the end, you might find some model that suits you better than the ones on our list. But that’s okay; the mice market is enormous and seems to be never-ending since technology is improving daily. The important thing is to know what to look for.

