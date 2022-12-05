12 Best Wireless Keyboards 2022 – Logitech, Razer, Corsair

Wireless technologies have improved a lot in recent years, and we’re even starting to see wireless gaming keyboards.

They can help reduce clutter on your desk by getting rid of the cord, which makes for a much cleaner look.

However, there are many different types of keyboards, whether for the office or for gaming.

List of Top Wireless Keyboards

1. Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED – Best Wireless Keyboards

The best wireless mechanical keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED.

It’s an excellent gaming keyboard with features that both casual and serious gamers should appreciate. It is also a very well-built keyboard as it has a metal frame with double-shot ABS keys.

It is available with tactile, linear, or click switches, and is also available in TenKeyLess (TKL) size, although we have tested the full-size variant with tactile switches.

The switches have a low profile, which is great for gaming but can cause some typos. The keyboard is full RGB backlit with individually illuminated keys, which can be customized through the Logitech G HUB software.

It also has multi-device pairing with up to two devices at once: one via Bluetooth and the other via its proprietary receiver.

There are five dedicated macro keys on the left side, but sadly they are the only keys that can be configured for macros.

You can save up to three profiles for those macros, and switching between them is super easy, so you can actually set up to 15 macros.

The keyboard doesn’t come with a wrist rest, but luckily, the feet have two tilt settings. Overall, it is a very good choice for anyone looking for the best wireless mechanical keyboard.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: Yes

2. Obinslab Anne Pro 2 – Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

If you want to save space on your desk and prefer a 60% compact keyboard, then the Obinslab Anne Pro 2 is a great choice.

It doesn’t have any slanted settings like the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED, instead, all the keys are macro programmable on this keyboard.

It also has full RGB backlighting and has multi-device pairing with up to four devices via Bluetooth.

This keyboard is available in a wide variety of switches, but our unit has the Gateron Brown switches.

They have a good pre-travel distance, but overall, they offer good tactile feedback and the typing experience is excellent.

Unfortunately due to its small size, it does not have many additional features like multimedia keys or a Windows key lock,

Overall, the best wireless mechanical keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech, but if you want a compact keyboard where you can set macros for any key, the Obinslab is a good alternative.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (60%)

Mechanical: Yes

3. Logitech MX Keys – Best Wireless Office Keyboard

The best wireless office keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech MX Keys.

This is a modern-looking keyboard that is comfortable to type on, and its scissor switches provide a great typing experience with minimal noise, making it a good choice for quiet offices.

The scissor switches have a low travel distance, which makes them feel extremely responsive, and aside from the slight wobble of the spacebar, most of the keys are stable.

The keys are well-spaced and the keys have a circular indentation that can aid in typing accuracy.

It doesn’t have any tilt adjustment and it doesn’t come with a wrist rest, but most people should be fine without one due to the keyboard’s low profile.

It has a white backlight and its multi-device pairing feature allows you to pair up to three devices simultaneously for easy multitasking.

If you work with Windows or macOS, you will be happy to know that it is fully compatible with these operating systems, including software support for customization.

However, the Logitech options software has very few options, and while you can save profiles, you can only do so per application.

The function keys are also programmable, but they are limited to presets and no macros can be configured, which is disappointing.

Other than that, this is a great office keyboard that most people should be satisfied with.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

4. Logitech ERGO K860 – Best Budget Wireless Keyboard

If you’re concerned about repetitive stress injuries and want an ergonomic keyboard, take a look at the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Split Keyboard.

It has scissor switches that look a lot like Logitech MX keys, but the keyboard is split into two halves and has reverse tilt settings, which are meant to promote a more natural typing position.

It has the same great multi-device pairing feature, but unfortunately, it runs on disposable batteries and has no backlight.

The function keys can be reprogrammed and most of the keys work correctly with various operating systems, desktop or mobile.

In general, if you prefer a straight keyboard or need backlighting then consider the MX keys, but if you need better ergonomics then the ERGO K860 Wireless is a great option too.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

5. Logitech K380 – Best Wireless Keyboard For Mobile Devices

The best wireless keyboard for mobile devices we’ve tested so far is the Logitech K380.

It’s great if you often need to work from a tablet or smartphone and prefer to have a physical keyboard rather than typing on a touch screen.

It is very small and can easily fit in a backpack, which makes it very convenient to take it wherever you need it.

The board features lightweight scissor switches that offer pleasant tactile feedback, and the low profile of the board makes it quite comfortable for long-term writing.

You can also connect up to three devices via Bluetooth, and you have three function buttons on the board to seamlessly switch between them.

However, the board feels a bit plasticized and doesn’t offer many customization options.

Also, it lacks backlighting, so it won’t be ideal if you need to work later at night or in darker environments.

However, if you’re looking for a portable option, this is one of the best wireless keyboards for mobile devices we’ve seen.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (65%)

Mechanical: No

6. Corsair K83 – Best Wireless Keyboard For TV

If you have a smart TV or need a wireless keyboard for your living room multimedia PC, then the best multimedia keyboard we’ve reviewed so far is the Corsair K83 Wireless Entertainment Keyboard.

It looks and feels great thanks to its aluminum construction.

This unique keyboard has an integrated touchpad, volume wheel, mouse buttons, and even a joystick, so you should be able to navigate the menus easily.

The keys are satisfactory for typing, although they feel a bit squishy compared to other scissor switches we’ve tested.

Each key is also individually illuminated, and even the circular touchpad has some backlighting, which is a nice touch.

You can use this keyboard wirelessly from the couch via Bluetooth and with its dedicated USB receiver. There are additional buttons on the top and back of the keyboard.

Unfortunately, the space bar on our unit makes a strange squeak, and we don’t know if it’s a design flaw or just a problem with our unit.

Also, its ergonomics are not the best and when lying down, it is on a permanent incline since it does not have additional incline feet.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a single keyboard that can basically do it all and allows you to surf the web, and browse your smart TV, this is one of the best wireless keyboards to do it.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical: No

7. Kensington Pro Fit Ergo – Best Budget Wireless Keyboard

The best budget wireless keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard.

It’s a simple keyboard that’s limited in many additional features, but it’s still a great choice for office use, and it doesn’t cost that much.

Like the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Split Keyboard, it has a split keyboard and ergonomic design.

When you lift your feet under the wrist rest, the keyboard tilts, which is supposed to ease the strain on your wrists, although it’s not something we tested.

It has rubber dome switches that are fairly low profile and offer decent typing quality overall, and you don’t tire of typing on this keyboard.

You can connect this keyboard with two devices at the same time, one through its receiver and one through Bluetooth, but the switch to switch between the two devices is under the keyboard, which is not very convenient.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a backlight and it doesn’t have dedicated software to reprogram any keys.

However, it does have some additional features to aid workflows, such as media shortcut keys, a computer lock key, and a calculator button. In short, if you are looking for a simple wireless keyboard, this is a good option.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

Buying Guide

1. Connectivity

When you’re in the market for a new wireless keyboard, it’s important to consider the connectivity. There are three main types of wireless keyboards: Bluetooth, RF, and IR.

Bluetooth is the most common type of wireless keyboard. It uses radiofrequency to connect to your computer or device. Bluetooth is typically found in keyboards that are designed for use with mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

RF wireless keyboards use a radiofrequency signal to communicate with your computer or device. RF wireless keyboards have a range of up to 30 feet and do not require a line of sight like IR keyboards.

IR wireless keyboards use an infrared signal to communicate with your computer or device. IR wireless keyboards have a shorter range than RF wireless keyboards and require a line of sight between the keyboard and the receiver.

2. Compatibility & Range

When considering the compatibility of a wireless keyboard, it is important to consider the type of computer that you have. Some keyboards are designed for specific types of computers, while others are compatible with a wide range of devices.

If you have a desktop computer, you will need to find a keyboard that is compatible with your operating system. For laptops, many wireless keyboards are designed to work with specific models.

It is also important to consider the range of the wireless keyboard. If you plan on using the keyboard in different rooms or at different distances from the computer, you will need to make sure that the keyboard has a good range. Most wireless keyboards have a range of about 30 feet.

3. Key Type

There are three main types of wireless keyboards on the market today: membrane, scissor switch, and mechanical. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it’s important to consider which type is right for you before making a purchase.

Membrane keyboards are the most common type of wireless keyboard. They’re relatively inexpensive and provide a decent typing experience. However, they’re not as durable as other types of keyboards and can start to feel “mushy” after extended use.

Scissor switch keyboards offer a more premium typing experience than membrane keyboards. They’re also more compact and usually have backlit keys. However, they tend to be more expensive than membrane keyboards and can be less reliable due to their smaller size.

Mechanical keyboards are the most expensive type of wireless keyboard, but they offer the best typing experience. They’re extremely durable and provide excellent feedback when typing. However, they can be loud and require more frequent maintenance than other types of keyboards.

FAQs

1. Is it worth buying a wireless keyboard?

There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding whether or not to purchase a wireless keyboard. If you have a desktop computer that is always plugged into a keyboard, then there is no need to spend extra money on a wireless model.

However, if you often find yourself using your computer in different locations, or if you have a laptop that you occasionally use with an external keyboard, then a wireless keyboard can be a great investment.

2. Is a wireless keyboard a good option for gaming?

Wireless keyboards offer a lot of conveniences, such as not having to deal with cords, and they can be great for gaming. But there are also some potential downsides to using a wireless keyboard for gaming.

One potential issue is that wireless keyboards can sometimes have input lag, which can be a problem when you’re trying to play fast-paced games. Another concern is that battery life can be an issue with wireless keyboards, and if you’re in the middle of a long gaming session, you don’t want your keyboard to die on you.

3. What to do if your wireless keyboard keeps disconnecting?

First, check the batteries in your keyboard and make sure they are fresh. If they are not, replace them with new ones and see if that solves the problem.

If changing the batteries does not help, try resetting your keyboard. To do this, remove the batteries from your keyboard and then press and hold the power button for 30 seconds. This will clear any stored energy in the keyboard that could be causing the issue.

Finally, if neither of these solutions works, you may need to replace your wireless keyboard altogether.

Conclusion

After reading this article, you should have a much better understanding of what to look for when choosing a wireless keyboard. We’ve gone over some of the best wireless keyboards on the market and given you an idea of what each one has to offer.

No matter what your budget is or what features you’re looking for, there’s sure to be a wireless keyboard out there that’s perfect for you. So don’t wait any longer, start shopping for your new keyboard today!