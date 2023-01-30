13 Best Wireless Headphones for TV 2023 – Specially Designed

Using TV headphones is the solution to many inconveniences and needs. Let’s think, for example, of those who want to enjoy a film in peace without external noise, without disturbing or without being disturbed.

Or to those who want to hear every little sound detail while watching TV and streaming.

Or for people who are hard of hearing and would like to avoid turning up the volume on the TV.

For these needs, buying headphones specifically designed for TV is ideal.

Wireless headphones, unlike wired TV headphones, offer a greater degree of versatility and freedom, to avoid cable hindrance and to move freely around the house while listening to a program.

The wireless technology in use is usually the radio frequency, which offers a higher level of stability and signal strength.

Typically, these headphones have a base that connects to the TV, which sends the audio signal to the headphones wirelessly.

If the TV is equipped with the Bluetooth audio output option, or if you have a Bluetooth transmitter to pair with the TV, you can opt for Bluetooth and Noise-Canceling Headphones, a choice that we recommend to those who want to use the same pair of headphones for both the smartphone than to watch TV.

In the ranking that follows, we have selected the best wireless headphones for TV to buy this year, we have included both radiofrequency and Bluetooth models, from top of the range to cheap.

Our Recommendations for Best

1. Sennheiser RS 195

The Sennheiser RS 195 are the best TV headphones with wireless connectivity for listening to movies and TV programs, suitable for listening to TV, watching movies, or completing a Home Cinema and HiFi system.

The Sennheiser RS 195 are ideal for isolating the sound in headphones even when listening to TV in a room full of noise and people chatting.

The active noise canceling technology works great and allows us to listen to a TV program in peace without external noise.

Different listening modes can be selected, depending on the type of content, to emphasize the desired frequencies.

The charging base of the headphones has a wireless digital transmission with a range of 100 meters.

Charging takes place wirelessly, just place the headphones on the base. The required batteries are AAA type, placed one on each side.

On the front of the base, we find an indicator of the charging status, and a switch with three positions to select a neutral sound, with the addition of bass or removal of the bass.

The first option is good for those who choose a neutral profile, the second for watching a movie, the third might be fine when listening to an audiobook.

A potentiometer always on the base allows you to accentuate or not the selected mode.

For volume control and listening mode, there are three buttons directly placed on the headset, easy to reach and comfortable to use.

The wireless connection between the base and the headphones takes place via a Sennheiser proprietary technology called Radio Technology, it is more stable than WiFi and allows you to listen even when you want to move around the house.

The design, compared to some competitors, is larger and bulkier, but we don’t find them too heavy when worn for a long time.

On the contrary, they are of excellent quality and we have no problem wearing them for the duration of a movie or TV show. Also very convenient to connect to the HiFi system for listening to discs and music in streaming.

Pros

Comfortable headphones to wear

Remarkable audio quality

Cons Bigger and heavier than some rivals

2. Sennheiser RS 175

Among the best headphones for watching a movie, the Sennheiser RS 175 are among the top in the rankings, comfortable to wear, and not too heavy to carry for long periods.

The sound is very immersive, and the virtual surround effect is quite convincing.

The release of the latest Sennheiser RS wireless headphones models plays to the advantage of those looking for a more affordable top-of-the-range product.

For this reason, the Sennheiser RS 175, despite being more dated, is still one of the best headphone models for TV and HiFi listening to buy in 2023.

These too, like the RS 195, are shipped with a dedicated stand that works both as a pedestal and as a base for charging the headphones.

The stand accepts both digital and analog input, directly from your home theater components or TV.

The wireless transmission between the headset and pedestal does not take place via Bluetooth, but with specific modulation.

For this, you will need to use the headphones only at home, and you will not be able to connect to your smartphone, for example.

The sound quality is punchy and the frequency response is optimal, with highs well present and lows full of emphasis.

You have the option to add bass frequencies if needed, and there is a virtual surround effect feature that is used for watching movies and TV series.

A limitation we have found is the lack of reliability of the sound when we want to listen to music and hear the song exactly as it was intended by the musician since headphones are not exactly ideal for flat listening.

Pros

Advantageous value for money

Specifically designed for TV, film, and home theater

Cons Not very faithful for listening to music in a flat mode

3. Sennheiser RS120 II

Among the best wireless headphones for TV of the Sennheiser brand, the RS120 II offers excellent value for money for those looking for a pair of over-aural headphones for use at home, for watching TV, and for listening to HiFi music.

These wireless TV headphones connect to the base via RF (radio frequency) technology, not Bluetooth.

The signal is stable, you can select three different frequency bands, for any interference problems, and the headphones work well even if there is a wall between us and the transmitter, in case we want to move around the house while listening to a program.

The base also acts as a dock for charging and is also convenient for storing the headphones when not in use. The headphones are powered by two rechargeable AAA batteries.

The frequency response of the wireless headphones is 22 – 19500Hz, and the impedance of 24 ohms.

The sound is clear and limpid, well balanced, with excellent dialogue presence, without mixing the bass and keeping the mid-highs distinct.

The total harmonic distortion is less than 0.7%, these are headphones that we also find good for listening to our favorite CDs via the home HiFi system.

Pros

Audio quality

Stable RF transmission

Cons No Bluetooth

4. Plantronics Backbeat PRO 2

If you want to buy multi-use Bluetooth headphones that are also good for watching TV, the Plantronics Backbeat PRO 2 offers the versatility you are looking for.

Being aptX and aptX-LL ultra-low latency Bluetooth headphones, they offer very low delay and a very wide range.

They are great for listening to music and audio from your smartphone, and if you connect them via Bluetooth to your TV or home theater system, you will have a quality that is great for watching movies and television.

For sound quality and performance, the Plantronics Backbeat PRO 2 is an excellent solution for those who love low frequencies.

The sound is in fact very round and emphasized on the bass and mids, to avoid tiring the ears with high frequencies during a long listening session.

This just diminishes its ability to distinguish dialogue for TV shows, but for watching movies it is a well-calibrated sound.

The noise-canceling technology is good, certainly not on par with noise-canceling headphones, but fully satisfactory for the price range.

Pros

Versatile for TV and smartphone

Noise-canceling

Cons Not specific to TV only, you need to buy a Bluetooth receiver

5. Avantree HT5006

For those looking for the best wireless headphones for TV, we recommend the Avantree HT5006, consisting of a pair of wireless headphones plus the transmission base.

They allow you to listen to television programs without disturbing, and to move freely around the house, with very good audio quality, and above all, zero delays in receiving the audio signal.

This is an interesting model because it offers several configuration possibilities. Essentially, what Avantree provides is a Bluetooth transmission module (to be connected to the TV), and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

For this, we can also use the transmission module for other Bluetooth headphones, or we can use the Avantree earphones in pairing with other Bluetooth devices (smartphones, tablets …).

The submission form is simple to use, and no user experience is required. Just connect the module to the TV using the optical cable or the mini-jack, pairing is automatic.

It is also possible to connect another pair of wireless headphones to the transmission module, to listen to two at the same time.

Pros

Quality price It can be heard in pairs

Cons Less reliable transmission through walls

6. Avantree HT5009

For those looking for a model around 150$, the Avantree HT5009 are the best wireless headphones for Home Cinema in this price range, full of interesting features and with an excellent value for money among the mid-range models.

An appreciable feature is the ability to connect more than one headset to the wireless base, to watch movies in the company of another person.

You’ll need to buy an additional pair of headphones, and it’s an interesting option for kids playing together on PS4, or for couples or friends who want to watch a movie without disturbing them.

Support for aptX HD and aptX Low Latency quality codecs allows you to have an imperceptible audio delay, an important feature for both TV and gaming.

Another feature of the Avantree wifi TV headphones is the bypass function, which allows them to be used simultaneously with a home theater soundbar.

This is very convenient, for example, when we want to give headphones to a family member who suffers from hearing while watching a movie with friends.

Among the negative aspects, we mention the absence of a pedestal and charging dock to support the headphones when at rest.

To recharge the headphones, just connect them to a USB socket, they recharge completely in 3.5 hours and last for 40 hours of listening.

Pros

Setup plug-and-play

Low latency aptX support

Cons No charging base

7. Artist ADH300

The Artiste ADH300 is the best budget wireless television headphones, they are ideal for watching movies and listening to the TV at home and offer good quality and full functionality.

The soft and comfortable ear cups make them comfortable to wear and also ideal for seniors to wear for long periods of time.

They are equipped with RF technology transmitting radio frequencies with 2.4 GHz signal and operating at a distance of about 30 meters.

The dock to be placed near the TV also functions as a charging station, the headphones contain a pair of rechargeable AAA batteries (mini-stylus).

Just connect the base to your TV via RCA cable or mini-jack, and you’re ready to use your headphones to watch movies, games, TV shows, and listen to music via your smart TV.

The audio quality is very good, rich in bass, and very immersive.

It is the perfect purchase for those looking for the first wireless headset to buy, to try this type of experience, and possibly switch to a more professional model in the future.

Or as a gift for a hearing-impaired senior to watch TV at home.

Pros

Exceptional value for money

Wireless charging dock

Cons Sound quality less suitable for audiophiles

8. Avantree Audition Pro

If you are looking for a pair of wireless headphones for TV, to be used also for free time, in the economic range we recommend the Avantree Audition Pro.

You will have the low latency technology offered by the aptX low-latency codec, to have this option when you connect headphones to the TV you will need to purchase a dedicated Bluetooth transmitter that supports this function.

The audio quality is truly impressive, in this price range we did not expect to have such detailed and immersive sound, these headphones are excellent for both listening to music and watching a movie and include a battery life of 40 hours, or they can be connected by cable.

The Avantree Audition Pro headphones are also very comfortable to wear for a long time, and the design has nothing to envy the more expensive wireless headphones.

The noise-canceling feature will be missing, but at this price point, we’re more than happy to do without it.

Pros

Bluetooth e NFC

40 hours of autonomy

Can be used with or without cable

Cons No noise canceling

Things to Consider Before Buying

If you’re considering buying wireless headphones for your TV, there are a few things to consider.

On-Ear VS Over-Ear

When it comes to buying the best wireless headphones for TV, it’s important to consider your needs. Do you want on-ear or over-ear headphones?

On-ear headphones fit more snugly against your ear, providing a more immersive and complete listening experience.

They’re perfect if you want to watch TV without having to remove your headphones every few minutes. Over-ear headphones, by contrast, are larger and sit on top of your ear like a hat.

They offer a more open and spacious sound quality, but they can be bulky and uncomfortable if you’re wearing them for extended periods of time.

Ultimately, the type of headphones you choose depends on your personal preferences. If you’re looking for an immersive listening experience while watching TV, go with on-ear headphones.

If you’d rather have a more open sound with less chance of being distracted by noise in the background, go with over-ear models.

Whichever style you choose, be sure to try them out before making a purchase so that you can get the best possible experience from your new wireless headphones!

Battery Life

If you’re looking for headphones to use with your TV, consider how long the battery will last before buying.

Many wireless headphones have short battery life, so be sure to factor that into your decision.

Some models have an AC adapter that can extend the battery life, but many do not.

When it comes to headphone batteries, some last up to 30 hours and others only last 10-12 hours. The longest-lasting model we found had a battery life of 18 hours and was good for both audio listening and video watching.

Privacy

Be sure also to consider the security implications of using wireless headphones for TV. Many people use their TVs as a home office hub, where they store important files and passwords.

If someone were able to access information transmitted through these headphones, they could potentially gain access to sensitive information.

Compatibility

If you’re considering buying wireless headphones for your television, it’s important to think about how compatible they are with your TV.

Some TVs have built-in support for Bluetooth audio, while others may require a separate wireless adapter.

If you’re not sure whether your TV supports wireless headphones, you can check the manufacturer’s website or contact customer service.

If you plan on using wireless headphones with your television regularly, it might be worth investing in a more compatible model.

Wireless headphones that are specifically designed for use with televisions are often easier to set up and are more comfortable to wear. Additionally, they tend to offer better sound quality than models that work with other devices.

FAQs

How do you connect wireless headphones to a smart TV?

Wireless headphones are a great way to enjoy your entertainment while staying connected. However, connecting them to a smart TV can be a challenge. Here are some tips on how to connect wireless headphones to a smart TV:

First, make sure that you have the right cables. Wireless headphones work with Bluetooth technology, so you will need either a Bluetooth adapter or a cable that supports Bluetooth.

Next, find your smart TV’s Bluetooth settings. On some TVs, you will need to go into the settings menu and select “Bluetooth.”

On other TVs, you will find the Bluetooth setting in the general settings area. Once you’ve found the setting, toggle it on and search for your wireless headphone’s name. You should see it listed under “Devices Found.”

Once you’ve found your wireless headphone’s name, click on it to open its connection window.

You will now need to enter the same Bluetooth password that was set up when you first connected your wireless headphone to your computer or phone. Click “OK” to close the connection window and begin playback of your audio content.

Do all smart TVs have Bluetooth?

Yes, all modern smart TVs have Bluetooth functionality. This allows you to connect your TV to your mobile device, laptop, or other audio/video devices.

You can use this connectivity to access your media files, watch streaming content, and control the TV’s features from a remote location.

Why won’t my headphones work on my TV?

If you’re having trouble getting your headphones to work with your TV, try these tips:

First, make sure that the audio cable that comes with the headphones is compatible with your TV. Most TVs have an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio port.

Next, check to see if your phone’s headphone jack is working properly. Sometimes problems can arise when connecting an audio cable from the phone to the TV.

Try using another cable if you’re having trouble connecting the two devices together.

If neither of these solutions work for you, it might be time to replace your headphone jack on your phone or in your TV.

Final Words

If you’re looking for a way to get the most out of your TV entertainment experience, wireless headphones are a great option.

Not only can they help you block out distractions while you watch your favorite show, but they also provide an immersive listening experience that’s hard to beat.