16 Best Wireless Gaming Mouse 2022 – For Professional Gamers

When choosing a wireless mouse, the type of connection is an important variable. The terms wireless and Bluetooth are often confused: both are wireless technologies, but they differ in terms of connection stability and range.

Just like the keyboard, the mouse is your direct connection to your computer or notebook and in this article, we’ll introduce you to the best wireless mice for your needs. Any mouse that allows you to “click on things” can meet your needs.

however, there is much more to say about these devices, especially when some models can help you make your life easier, increasing your productivity and allowing you to perform your tasks more efficiently. So, if you’re looking to make your life a little easier and thus increase your productivity, maybe it’s time to look for a mouse that really meets your needs in a more specific way.

Before making your decision on which mouse to buy, you should think about what you really need it for. Don’t worry, whatever is needed in your new mouse, the mice mentioned in this article certainly met your needs. In addition, the mice listed here were rigorously selected, each one being very well researched and properly evaluated.

Wired Mouse or Wireless Mouse: Which is Better?

A while ago, buying a wired mouse or wireless mouse used to generate long debates and discussions about the pros and cons of each type. But, the difference between these two peripherals has become increasingly narrow over the years. However, some differences between these two models are still visible and we will talk more about them below.

Wired Mouse

Even over the years, which have led to the cheapening of wireless mice, it is remarkable that they are still more expensive than wired mice and for those who want to save a little, wired mice are a good option.

You don’t need to worry about your mouse’s battery if it’s powered by your own computer, right? And this ends up influencing the value of wired mice, as they do not need a power supply, which makes them cheaper.

The difference between wireless and wired mice in terms of sensitivity has been decreasing year after year, as new technologies are being released that are more and more efficient in reducing the delay that we had a while ago in wireless mice. Nowadays, it is even common to see professional gamers and mouse for graphic designers switching to wireless mice due to their practicality.

Wireless Mouse

It is often the deciding factor for those who choose the side of wireless mice, as this way you completely get rid of unwanted cables, making it much simpler and more practical to always carry your mouse with you.

In this regard, you are simply limited to wireless technology. A Bluetooth connection is normally stable up to 10 meters away, but this varies by manufacturer.

The best nano receivers are one of the wonders of wireless mice because they are small, practical, and take up almost no space when connected to their USB port. However, due to their size, they are very easy to be lost, and because of that most manufacturers already include placeholders on their mice to store your receiver and prevent it from being lost.

This technology is present in Logitech products and allows you to literally save your USB ports by pairing up to six devices on one receiver. Of course, if this means you have to buy all your peripherals from Logitech, but it’s something to consider if you’re tired of so many receivers.

Bluetooth Mouse

These models are compatible with any device (laptop or desktop) that supports this standard; they work on short distances and can be paired with different devices. The connection times, however, are not immediate. Also, if the computer goes into sleep mode, the mouse may disconnect. Precisely due to the type of connection, the batteries last less than wireless models. It is therefore a type of connection aimed at those who have no particular needs.

Wireless Mouse

Transmit their signal on the band between 2.4 and 5 GHz. Unlike Bluetooth mice, they always need a USB receiver to be connected via the appropriate port to the computer. The receiver comes bundled with the mouse. At the connection level, they are very fast. The battery life is significantly higher than a competitor Bluetooth because they can go to stand-by and reconnect quickly. This technology is able to work even over long distances.

In addition to choosing the type of wireless connection that best suits your needs, you will also need to take into account the grip type and size of the mouse.

There are three grips: the Palm Grip (palm grip), the Claw Grip (claw grip), and the Fingertip Grip (fingertip grip). Depending on how, where it adheres, and where the hand rests, we have a different grip style.

Palm Grip

Users who use the Palm Grip, which is the most popular type of grip, make the entire palm stick to the mouse. The points of contact between the hand and the mouse are as many as possible. The mouse is moved using the forearm. With this type of handle, mice with a steep slope, wide and long, proportionate to the size of the user’s hand are preferred.

Claw Grip

Users who use the Claw Grip do not keep their palm in contact with the center of the mouse, but further back. They also arch their fingers on the keys. The mouse tends to move with the wrist (sometimes causing carpal tunnel syndrome). This is the second most popular grip among users. For those using this type of grip, a narrow, small mouse with a gradual arc would be ideal.

Fingertip Grip

Users who use the Fingertip Grip touch the mouse even less than those who use the Claw Grip. Generally, only the fingertips are used to position the mouse. Of the three types of handles, this is the least used. For those who use the fingertip grip, very light mice with as flat arches as possible should be preferred.

Now let’s see what are the best wireless and Bluetooth mice to buy, with a selection of the best models on the market today divided by category and type of user.

Our Recommendations for Best Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Razer Viper Ultimate is among the Best Wireless Mouse aimed at gaming users. Thanks to the high DPI it can also be used on professional programs that require high Pointing Precision. It is a lightweight model (only 74 grams ) with an ergonomic design, suitable for mobility. We recommend it to those with large hands, who will find it comfortable using the claw grip. The connection of the Razer Viper Ultimate is wireless. It is sold together with the USB dongle and the charging cable. Razer Hyperspeed proprietary technology has been implemented, which guarantees very low latency. On par, claims from Razer, of a wired model. It is also possible to change the transmission frequency when you are in an environment saturated with wireless connections (such as, for example, competitive tournaments), which could interfere by creating annoying lag. Tracking works thanks to a 20,000 DPI optical sensor. It is possible to modify the DPI both mechanically (using a button placed under the mouse) and thanks to the proprietary software Synapse 3. It has eight programmable buttons and the keys have a guaranteed life of 70 million clicks. The mouse also integrates a high-performance battery: a full charge guarantees 70 hours of use. This model features the Razer Chroma lighting system, which offers 16.8 million colors and colors that can be programmed using Chroma Studio software. Pros Futuristic design

High PPE

Ambidextrous form factor Cons Switch to change the DPI difficult to reach

High PPE

Ambidextrous form factor Cons Switch to change the DPI difficult to reach Check Price

At the high end, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro ranks among the Best Affordable Wireless Gaming Mouse and, given its size, is recommended for those with big hands. The design is ergonomic and is s removable support either for the thumb, both for the little finger. The recommended grip for this model is the Palm Grip. Three connection modes are available: wireless, Bluetooth, and wired, and together with the mouse, you will find its receiver for the computer. The proprietary Slipstream technology was used, which guarantees a latency of less than 1ms. Furthermore, the Polling Rate (how many times per second the mouse communicates its position to the computer) is 2000 Hz, double (according to Corsair) of other gaming mice. This value can also be set at 1000 Hz thanks to the software. The aiming system plays on a low energy consumption 18,000 DPI optical sensor. The battery lasts up to 50 hours and, if necessary, you can use the mouse in wired mode thanks to the USB type C cable supplied. The cable in question is braided and very strong. There are eight buttons, all programmable on the software side, two of which are easily accessible with the thumb. Do not miss the multicolored RGB lighting and thanks to Corsair software, the LEDs can be adjusted individually. Pros Attractive design

Triple type of connection

High polling rate Cons Battery life is not at the top

For right-handed use only

Triple type of connection

High polling rate Cons Battery life is not at the top

For right-handed use only Check Price

The Razer Balistik Ultimate is a high-end mouse suitable for those gamers who make extensive use of macros: there are in fact 11 adjustable buttons on the software side. As a high-profile Best Wireless Gaming Mouse Overall, the level of customization is extreme, even the resistance of the wheel can be adjusted. The generous dimensions make it suitable for those with large hands, who will find it very comfortable to apply the palm grip. The connection technology is wireless. In the bundle, we find both the USB dongle and the 1.5-meter USB-C charging cable. There is a slot for storing the dongle when you are not using it. The tracking works thanks to an optical sensor, which reaches up to 20,000 DPI and the DPI can be adjusted thanks to Razer's software. Inside, Razer Hyperspeed proprietary technology has been implemented, which guarantees very low latency and it is also possible when you are in an environment saturated with wireless connections, to change the transmission frequency to avoid lag. The mouse has built-in batteries that last up to 100 hours of play on a full charge. When the charge is below 5% the scroll wheel LED starts flashing. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate integrates the Razer Chroma lighting system, which offers 14 lighting zones with 16.8 million colors. Each zone can be programmed individually thanks to the proprietary Chroma Studio software. Pros Futuristic design

High PPE

Sold with a 1.5m USB Type-C cable Cons High price

For right-handed use only

High PPE

Sold with a 1.5m USB Type-C cable Cons High price

For right-handed use only Check Price

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the industry's cult ergonomic wireless mouse. This is the Best Wireless Gaming Mouse For Fps if you have large hands due to its size. Its weight ( 140 grams ) makes it unsuitable for mobility. It has three types of connection: wireless, Bluetooth and wired. It comes bundled with both the wireless receiver and a USB-C cable. The pointing system is supported by a 4000 DPI sensor and thanks to the Logitech Options and Flow software, it is possible to set the DPI in a range between 200 DPI and 4000 hardware. There are seven programmable buttons, which can have different functions on different programs. Then: back and forth on the browser, mute and unmute on Zoom, and so on. Logitech Flow allows when the mouse is connected to multiple devices, to perform copy and paste operations between different operating systems and computers. The mouse is compatible with fast charging standards and you can continue to use the mouse in wired mode while charging. With a full charge, the mouse can also be used for 70 days. The trademark of the MX Master line is the thumb scroller, useful for horizontal scrolling. Both scroll wheels are made of metal and work through an electromagnetic system that makes the scroll precise and silent. Pros Logitech Flow function

Side scroll wheel

Triple connection Cons Non-removable thumb and little finger supports

For right-handed use only

Side scroll wheel

Triple connection Cons Non-removable thumb and little finger supports

For right-handed use only Check Price

The Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB is lightweight (only 99 grams ), accurate, and is the Best Ultra-Light Wireless Gaming Mouse on the go with a claw grip. The size makes it a good choice for those with medium to large hands. There are three connection modes: wireless, Bluetooth, or wired. It comes bundled with its own dongle and USB cable, but it doesn't have excellent build quality Read full Review ✨ Corsair Harpoon RGB. Wireless side, this model implements Corsair Slipstream Wireless technology, which guarantees a latency of less than 1 ms. Bluetooth, which is low-latency, also guarantees excellent usability. Tracking works thanks to an adjustable 10,000 DPI optical sensor. With CORSAIR iCUE software, you can make adjustments on the order of magnitude of 1 DPI. The same software allows you to control RGB lighting. The battery is built-in and rechargeable, and the manufacturer guarantees up to 60 hours of play wirelessly. There are six customizable buttons, two of which can be reached with the thumb. The keys take advantage of Omron switches, the top in terms of resistance, and guarantee up to 50 million clicks. The ergonomic design includes rubber side grips, which ensure, in addition to the safety of the grip, also excellent comfort. Pros Compartment for storing USB dongle

Three types of connection

Highly adjustable PPE Cons The optical sensor does not work on glass

For right-handed use only

Three types of connection

Highly adjustable PPE Cons The optical sensor does not work on glass

For right-handed use only Check Price

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is the Best Versatile Wireless Gaming Mouse for digital nomads. The sensor works on any surface, from wood to glass. It has 4000 DPI adjustable starting from 200 DPI. This model has a low weight ( 99 grams ) and is excellent for office use. Its medium size makes it suitable for hands of all sizes. It has three types of connection: wireless, Bluetooth and wired. It comes bundled with both the wireless receiver and a USB-C cable. While using it in wired mode, the mouse charges its built-in battery. This model is compatible with modern fast charging standards, and a full charge allows up to 70 days of use. There are six customizable buttons, and thanks to Logitech Options and Flow software, you can set different functions for different programs. Logitech Flow allows when the mouse is connected to multiple devices, to perform copy and paste operations between different operating systems. The scroller works through an electromagnetic mechanism, which makes it precise, and is both clickable and usable for horizontal scrolling. The design is ergonomic, with a low profile. The side grips, made of silicone, guarantee comfort and stable grip. Pros Triple type of connection

Works on all surfaces

Ambidextrous use and Logitech Flow function Cons Not great design

Works on all surfaces

Ambidextrous use and Logitech Flow function Cons Not great design Check Price

At just 83 grams, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is a lightweight, mobility-oriented Best Budget Wireless Gaming Mouse. Its size makes it a suitable choice for those with medium to large hands. As expected from a gaming mouse, the pointing system is supported by a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which can be pre-set to 5 levels as needed. Thanks to this feature, this model can also be used for office use. It has two types of connection: Bluetooth and wireless, the latter with proprietary HyperSpeed technology. Latency is very low and it is possible to change the transmission frequency when in noisy environments. It is sold in a bundle with its USB receiver which can be stored, if necessary, in the appropriate slot. The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed has six programmable keys via the Razer Synapse 3 software, two of these six keys are conveniently accessible with the thumb, which can rest on a comfortable stand. The sensitivity of the scroll wheel is also adjustable according to your needs. The mechanical switches guarantee precision and durability over time, with a guaranteed clickability of 50 million clicks, and on the energy optimization side, the battery ensures great performance: in the wireless mode, it is possible to play for 285 hours, while switching to Bluetooth mode, 450 hours are reached. Pros Long-lasting battery

High PPE

Futuristic design Cons Non-removable thumb rest

For right-handed use only

High PPE

Futuristic design Cons Non-removable thumb rest

For right-handed use only Check Price

For those looking for an affordable Best Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse, the Logitech G305 is a great choice, and of course, this model can also be used for productivity. The medium size makes it easy to use both for those with large hands and for those with medium hands and is suitable for Claw Grip grips. The tracking works thanks to an energy-efficient 12,000 DPI optical Hero sensor, which consumes the bare minimum and the connectivity is wireless radio frequency, with the relative dongle for the PC. There is a convenient slot in the battery compartment to house the USB receiver when not in use, to access which you need to uncover the whole mouse. The wireless connection features Lightspeed proprietary technology, which guarantees latency of less than 1 ms and there are six programmable buttons on the software side. To work it requires an AA battery that guarantees up to 250 hours of play. There is a led that indicates when the battery is running low. Being a mouse designed for portability, the Logitech G305 has an efficient mechanical design and weighs only 99 grams, is made almost entirely of plastic materials, and the sides are characterized by a roughness that always guarantees excellent grip. Pros Integrated dongle slot

Low latency and ambidextrous use

Available in modern color combinations Cons There is no RGB lighting

Low latency and ambidextrous use

Available in modern color combinations Cons There is no RGB lighting Check Price

Summary For Best Wireless Gaming Mouse

Buying Guide: How to Choose a Wireless Mouse?

First of all, we recommend that you take a look at our other mouse article, where we delve deeper into some technical details of mice.

Here in this topic, we will address the main doubts and differences found in wireless mice.

Connections: USB vs Bluetooth

Currently, the market offers basically two types of connection for wireless mice: via USB using a nano receiver that is plugged into your computer’s USB port, being basically Plug and Play, without major difficulties. Or as another alternative, we still have the Bluetooth connection, which is a viable option for those who have few USB ports on their device.

As for the question “which of the two is better?”, the answer is: it depends. Yes, it depends a lot on your device, and then uses that will be given to the mouse. What’s the point of buying a Bluetooth mouse if your computer doesn’t support this technology? If you choose a Bluetooth mouse, keep in mind that you will have to have all the drivers for that connection up to date and working perfectly on all the devices you want to use your mouse with.

If you choose the USB option, you will need to have USB ports left on your devices.

Power: Battery or Battery?

Power consumption can be the biggest hassle for wireless (or wireless) mouse users.

The cheaper models are powered by batteries, but this can end up creating an uncomfortable situation for the user, as the device can stop working at any time, forcing the user to always have some extra batteries around to avoid this.

In the current market, there are still mice that have batteries and are normally charged via micro USB, however, as well as those that have batteries, these also have a downside which is that many models of this type cannot be used while it is charging, forcing the user to set aside time just to charge their device.

Response Time, DPI Amount, and more

For more information about mice, we recommend you to read our other mouse article, where we give more details and go deeper into these features, focusing mainly on gamer models.

Best Brands of Wireless Mouse

See which are, according to our analysis, the best brands of wireless mice here in Brazil.

Logitech

Microsoft

Corsair

Dell

HP

How We Choose the Best Wireless Gaming Mouse

After researching and defining the criteria to be evaluated (size, format, price, among others), our team carried out an initial search for the Best Wireless Gaming Mouse and found 21 models that stood out.

After filtering the models so that they were only available for sale here in the USA market, then we started the mouse elimination process based on national and international reviews of each of the chosen models.

FAQs

1. Is it OK to use a wireless mouse for gaming?

Wireless mice have come a long way in recent years and are now much more reliable than they used to be. That said, there are still some potential downsides to using a wireless mouse for gaming. One is that they can be more expensive than wired mice.

Another is that they may have slightly higher latency, which could be a problem for competitive gamers. Finally, battery life can be an issue with wireless mice, although most models these days will last for several months on a single charge.

2. What mouse do pro FPS gamers use?

There are a few mice that are popular among professional FPS gamers. The Logitech G502 and the Razer DeathAdder are two of the most popular options. Other mice that are sometimes used include the SteelSeries Rival 700 and the Zowie EC2-A.

The Logitech G502 is a wired optical mouse that has 11 programmable buttons and an adjustable weight system. It is widely considered to be one of the best gaming mice on the market, and is used by many professional gamers.

The Razer DeathAdder is another popular choice for professional FPS gamers. It is a wired optical mouse with 5 programmable buttons and an adjustable sensitivity setting. It is known for its comfortable grip and accurate tracking.

3. What DPI do most FPS gamers use?

It’s a common question asked by gamers: what DPI do most FPS gamers use? The answer, like with most things related to gaming, varies, but it is approximately around 400-800. Some gamers prefer lower DPI settings because it makes aiming slower and more deliberate, while others go for high DPI because it allows for quicker movements and can be more forgiving if you make small mistakes.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and what you’re comfortable with.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand more about how wireless mouse work and their main features. Be sure to comment below if you still have any questions or suggestions about what you want to see here on the blog.