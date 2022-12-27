16 Best Wired Mouse 2022 – For Gaming & Work

Although wireless Mouse has improved tremendously in recent years, some people still prefer a good and reliable wired connection. This also means that you don’t have to manage battery life and you can play or surf for countless hours without thinking about charging your mouse.

Most gamers will prefer a wired mouse for minimal latency, although some cables can be stiff and drag when moving the mouse.

Best Wired Mouse For Gaming

Let’s see all these features in detail in our ranking of the best-corded mice on the market.

Our Recommendations for Best Wired Mouse

1. Razer Basilisk V2 – Best Choice

The Best Wired Mouse For Gaming is the Razer Basilisk V2, a lightweight, high-performance device specially shaped for the most hardcore gamers.

The mouse connects to the PC’s USB port via the Razer SpeedFlex cable, which ensures great fluidity and minimal disruption during use. The dimensions of the mouse are small (13 x 6 x 4.2 cm) and the weight is only 92 grams.

The ergonomic design of the mouse, equipped with a side grip, allows a palm and claw grip and great comfort even in prolonged gaming sessions (and why not, work sessions). Optical sensor efficiency and size minimize hand fatigue.

The sensor of the Razer Basilisk V2 is the advanced 20K Razer Focus optical sensor, which manages to offer a maximum resolution of 20,000 DPI and extreme precision. The optical tracking speed is instead of 650 IPS.

The mouse has 11 programmable buttons, present on the back and on the left side of the mouse, which allows you to quickly store macros and combined commands for maximum convenience. You can also customize the resistance of the scroll wheel.

The keys are equipped with Razer Optical Mouse Switch technology, which guarantees lightning-fast, lag-free clicks, and has a lifespan of up to 70 million clicks.

The mouse also allows you to store up to 5 profile configurations with macros and customized commands, which you can access at any time without the need for an Internet connection.

Pros Comfortable and ergonomic

Comfortable and ergonomic Excellent optical sensor

Excellent optical sensor 11 programmable buttons

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

Not suitable for left-handers Software not compatible with macOS

2. Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite – Staff Pick

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is an extremely complete and feature-rich Best Ultra-Light Wired Mouse.

The dimensions of 12 x 7.8 x 4.2 cm and the weight of 122 grams make it a medium-sized but very robust mouse. The shaped and rounded shape adapts to any type of handle and is perfect for both large and small hands.

The braided USB cable ensures maximum strength and flexibility, while the scroll wheel is solid and durable. The back keys are Omron switches approved for 50 million clicks.

The great peculiarity of this gaming mouse is a concave section on the left side that houses a keypad with 12 programmable buttons, in addition to the 5 buttons on the back.

Thanks to this equipment, the mouse is perfect for games such as MOBAs and MMOs. The rows of keys alternate between smooth and knurled keys to allow for easier orientation in the keypad.

It is also possible to position the side section as desired using the Key Slider system, which gives the user the ability to slide the keypad back and forth to adapt it to the position of the hand.

The optical sensor is the PMW 3391 developed in collaboration with Pixart, a guarantee of quality and precision and with a maximum of 18,000 DPI. The sensor is also adjustable in 1 DPI step.

Very pleasant is the four-zone dynamic customizable RGB backlighting, which allows you to choose presets and effects of various types for complete customization. Profiles with specific macros and lighting effects can also be stored.

Pros Solid and durable USB mouse

Solid and durable USB mouse Programmable side keypad

Programmable side keypad Very high-quality optical sensor

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

Not suitable for left-handers Side key quality can be improved

3. Razer Viper 8K – Budget Pick

The Razer Viper 8K is a Best Wired Mouse For MMO created with a design that allows for both right-handed and left-handed use.

The dimensions are 12.7 x 7.3 x 4.3 cm, while the weight is only 71 grams. The mouse, therefore, has a standard size suitable for anyone and is very light as well as very solid.

From an ergonomic point of view, the Razer Viper 8K guarantees great comfort thanks to remarkable build quality and comfortable rubber side grips. The cable is the SpeedFlex Razer, which thanks to its flexibility does not hinder gaming sessions in any way.

Motion tracking is entrusted to the Razer Focus optical sensor, which can reach i20,000 DPI and is able to track movements to perfection thanks to the synchronization of the movement and the asymmetrical cut-off.

In addition, the innovative Razer 8000HZ Hyper Polling technology allows the mouse to communicate its position to the PC up to 8,000 times per second to ensure maximum speed and accuracy. The latency is therefore close to zero.

The programmable keys are 8 and the response of the switches is therefore immediate and guaranteed up to 70 million clicks without intentional double clicks. You can also take advantage of the built-in memory to save 5 profiles containing macros, layouts with favorite keys, and configurations created with Razer Hyper Shift.

Pros Ambidextrous mouse

Ambidextrous mouse Great speed and precision

Great speed and precision Very light

Cons Uncomfortable palm grip for those with large hands

Uncomfortable palm grip for those with large hands Software not compatible with macOS

4. Glorious Model O – Best for Build Quality

The Glorious Model O is a Best Budget Wired Mouse that can be used with both left and right hands. The dimensions of the mouse are 11.99 x 6.3 x 3.61 cm, but the highlight is undoubtedly the weight, of only 67 grams.

The build quality is excellent and the solidity of the mouse is definitely satisfying. The G-Skates, that is the mouse feet, is made of PTFE and guarantee great fluidity of movement. Also noteworthy is the Ascended cable, much more flexible and resistant than the Glorious models released previously.

The Glorious Model O is a perfect gaming mouse for users who take advantage of the claw grip, while it may be uncomfortable for those with a small hand.

The sensor used is the PixArt PMW 3360 optical sensor, which is not a top-of-the-range choice but which performs its functions well and guarantees appreciable performance.

In addition to the main buttons, there are two side buttons and a back button for the DPI level. The clicks of this Glorious are instead entrusted to the Omron switch calibrated for 50 million clicks.

Pros Great build quality

Great build quality Fluidity of movement

Fluidity of movement Very light

Cons Uncomfortable for those with small hands

Uncomfortable for those with small hands Software not compatible with macOS

5. Razer DeathAdder V2 – Excellent Maneuverability

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is the best mid-range gaming mouse, for those looking for an extremely popular and award-winning corded model and making ergonomics their winning weapon.

The dimensions are 12.7 x 6.1 x 4.2 cm and its distinctive shape, now even lighter ( 82 grams ), guarantees great maneuverability and rapidity of movements. The mouse is therefore perfect for long gaming sessions.

The ergonomics of the Razer DeathAdder V2 are perfect for the palm grip, but it also works very well with claw or fingertip grips.

You will have 8 fully programmable keys thanks to Razer Synapse 3 software, while the clicks are entrusted to advanced keys with optical technology that eliminate unintentional clicks and other types of delay, guaranteeing a response time of 0.2 milliseconds this is also a Best Cheap Wired Gaming Mouse.

In addition, the scroll wheel features instinctive tactile feedback and the PTFE feet ensure smooth movement on any surface.

The quality of the cable is also very good, the Razer SpeedFlex, which minimizes friction and offers great flexibility to never hinder gaming sessions.

The mouse sensor is the Razer Focus 20K optical sensor, which achieves 20,000 DPI and offers 99.6% resolution accuracy and 650 IPS optical tracking speed.

The built-in memory of the mouse allows you to store 5 profile configurations to keep your favorite commands.

Pros Great for any grip

Great for any grip High-performance optical sensor

High-performance optical sensor Excellent maneuverability

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

Not suitable for left-handers Software not compatible with macOS

6. Logitech M500s – Very Smooth Scrolling

The Logitech M500 is a mouse designed for maximum comfort during long sessions at work, offers an ergonomic design that helps with the carpal tunnel problem, and costs a fraction of the Logitech MX Master series models its a Best Wired Mouse For Creatives.

The dimensions of this mouse are 12.5 x 6.9 x 4.2 cm, while the rather high weight of 144 grams makes it particularly comfortable and precise for use with graphics and design programs.

The mouse guarantees great comfort thanks to the rubber side grips and the contoured design, which offers greater support for the hand and control of movements.

Using the Logitech Options software you can customize up to 7 buttons to set up shortcuts and speed up PC activities.

The scroller is frictionless and allows you to quickly scroll through very long documents or web pages. There is also a jerky scrolling mode.

This model features a high-precision optical sensor with the ability to adjust the DPI level in a range between 400 and 4,000 to ensure precise and snappy cursor control.

Pros Great comfort

Great comfort Smooth scrolling

Smooth scrolling Optimal accuracy

Cons High weight

7. Razer Viper Mini – Very Light

The Razer Viper Mini is a Best Premium Wired Mouse that offers great performance and is incredibly small in size.

The mouse measures only 11.3 x 5.5 x 3.8 cm and weighs 61 grams, and is therefore particularly suitable for users with small or medium-sized hands and for those who prefer finger grip. The cable is Razer SpeedFlex, highly flexible, and designed to minimize friction.

However, the mouse is very resistant and the solid grip allows smooth and quick movements. The PTFE mouse feet guarantee a smooth glide on any surface.

The sensor of the Razer Viper Mini is an extremely responsive optical sensor capable of reaching 8,500 DPI to balance control and speed.

The mouse features 6 programmable buttons via Razer Synapse 3, which can be dedicated to storing macros and secondary functions, while clicks are handled by Razer’s optical switch, which offers a response time of 0.2 milliseconds.

Razer Synapse 3 also allows you to customize or create the dynamic lighting effects of customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors.

Pros Small and light

Small and light Optical switch

Optical switch SpeedFlex cable

Cons Not recommended for large hands

Not recommended for large hands Software not compatible with macOS

8. Vertical Anker Mouse – Ergonomic Design

The great peculiarity of the Anker vertical mouse is obviously its ergonomic shape with a vertical handle, designed to allow a more natural grip and less effort during use. This mouse is therefore a perfect solution to work in great comfort, without straining the arm and wrist it is one of the Best Portable Wired Mouse.

The dimensions are 12.0 x 6.28 x 7.48 cm and the weight is 114 grams. The dimensions are therefore considerable and the mouse could be uncomfortable for those with small hands.

The vertical handle of the Anker mouse allows you to insert your thumb in a side recess on the left, while your fingers wrap the part on the right to reach the two keys and the scroll wheel. The arm position is then rotated relative to use with other mice and helps prevent tendonitis and carpal tunnel pains.

On the left side, there are three additional buttons, two programmable using software (not included), and a DPI button that allows you to adjust the resolution in the 800-1,600 DPI range.

Pros Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design Comfortable and functional

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

Not suitable for left-handers Not recommended for those with small hands

Things to Consider Before Buying Your New Wired Mouse

Therefore, when buying a wired mouse, you should not only consider the comfort, performance, and ergonomics but also how good the cable is.

For anyone who uses a laptop or desktop computer on a daily basis, a PC mouse is an essential tool. Choosing the best mouse for your needs is therefore essential to improve productivity at work, and convenience when using your computer or gaming experience.

Compared to wireless mice or Bluetooth mice, wired mice are certainly the most reliable choice when it comes to accuracy and responsiveness. Although a wireless mouse is very versatile, a Best Wired Mouse with a USB connection remains the best choice for gamers and for those who work or use the PC every day from a fixed location.

Size & Weight

To choose the best-corded mouse it is important to start with the evaluation of the size and weight. A larger USB mouse allows for more complete hand positioning, which varies depending on the type of grip, while a smaller one can meet the needs of those with a smaller hand.

The weight will instead affect the sensitivity of the mouse and the fatigue of the hand: a heavier weight offers great precision but tires the hand more, while a light mouse allows prolonged use without difficulty at the expense of general precision.

Number of Keys

Another very important factor is the number of frets, usually higher in gaming mice. In fact, gaming mice offer various user-programmable keys or specific functions dedicated to PC gaming.

Some mice only have one or two buttons, while others have more. You may want to buy a mouse with multiple buttons if you use it for different tasks frequently. For example, you might use the mouse button to zoom in on a map and the left button to drag and drop files.

Sensor Type

The choice of the sensor is fundamental, that is the component that establishes the degree of precision and reactivity of the mouse. The two main categories are optical mice and laser mice.

Best Wired Mouse can have an optical sensor (LED), very precise but unsuitable on glossy surfaces (a mouse pad required), or laser, which picks up any type of surface and works well even on glass and glossy lacquers.

Mouse DPI

Last but not least is the resolution of a mouse, i.e. the DPI (dots per inch). This value indicates the sensitivity of the mouse cursor in response to our hand movement. Many mice have adjustable sensitivity.

The higher the DPI, the finer the cursor movement. If you’re looking for a wired mouse with a high DPI, you’ll want to consider purchasing one that has at least 2000 DPI. Most mice that are marketed as “high-dpi” have between 1000 and 2000 DPI.

However, if you’re primarily using your mouse for web browsing, office work, or general use, a lower DPI may be more than sufficient. Many mice that are marketed as “low-dpi” have 400 to 800 DPI.

FAQs

1. Are wired mouses better than wireless ones for gaming

Wired mice work better than wireless mice for gaming. Wired mice have a longer range and are more reliable. Wireless mice can be unstable and send unexpected signals, which can cause problems in games. Wired mice also require less setup time, so you can get back to your game faster.

2. What are the disadvantages of a wired mouse?

When using a wired mouse, there are several disadvantages to consider. First, if the cable is damaged or severed, the mouse will not work. Additionally, if the cable is too long, it can become tangled and difficult to use. Lastly, a wired mouse typically requires more effort to move than a wireless mouse.

3. Do wired mice have less lag?

Wired mice typically have less lag than their wireless counterparts. This is because wired mice use a USB connection instead of radiofrequency, which can reduce interference.

4. Do wired mice have higher DPI?

Most wired mice feature a higher DPI (dots per inch) than wireless mice, so they are able to handle more complex commands.

Final Words

A computer mouse is an essential piece of equipment for anyone who uses a computer. The right mouse can make your life much easier, and choosing the best one is important if you want to get the most out of your computing experience. When looking for a new wireless mouse, there are a few things to consider. We hope this article can help you make the right choice when it comes to choosing a wired mouse.