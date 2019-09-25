5 Best Vietnam Beaches You Can’t Miss Visiting

Picking the best spot for a vacation is not as easy as it sounds. This is primarily because there are thousands of destinations in the world to choose from. A beach experience has always been a good idea for a relaxing holiday. But what are the best beaches to visit? Vietnam has earned itself a name as a country hosting the world’s best beaches. You, therefore, should consider going to Vietnam on your next Bookaway trip. Here are some of the beaches that will give you a memorable experience.

1. Charming My Khe Beach, Da Nang

My Khe beach is situated in Da Nang. The beach has been a favorite for many people since the Vietnam War: soldiers loved to stroll along this spot. Today, the beach is famous for its tons of activities that leave tourists longing for more. There are tons of water sports operators that look to ensure you have the best time on banana boats, jet skiing, flyboarding, and snorkeling to mention a few. It does not stop there: there is so much for your eyes. The beach has the most beautiful seashores where you get to enjoy Vietnamese food and culture.

2. Quiet An Bang beach, Hoi An

Quiet An Bhang is one of the perfect beaches in Hoi An. If you are looking to get the most out of nature, then this is the place to be. The beach is developing at an impressive rate, and the most fantastic part is that it has been able to maintain its natural beauty. If you are a fan of paddle-board and surfing, you will certainly enjoy it here. You are not likely to find pubs here, but you are going to enjoy the view of the mountains and islets.

3. Hon Chong Beach, Nha Trang

The Hon Chong beach is the perfect place for relaxation in Vietnam. It is a unique and tranquil stone beach, whose aura you will love. The smooth rocks make the beach eye-catching and more adventurers than most of the beaches you have come across. As you may imagine, water sports operators have come up with games connected to the rocks: the fun here is mind-blowing.

The beach has several islands and shores hosting amazing restaurants offering fresh seafood. There are also historical places to visit, like the Buddhist Pagoda south of this beach.

4. Private Non-Nuoc Beach, Da Nang

This is a perfect spot for a romantic vacation. You and your partner will undoubtedly enjoy the privacy and ambiance of this gorgeous beach. There is so much that you can include in your itinerary, ranging from jet skiing to relaxing activities like sunbathing. Indigenous delicious Vietnamese food is also something that you will get to enjoy here. Remember to create extra space in your bags: you cannot afford to leave the beach without souvenirs.

5. Long Beach or Bai Truong

On Phu Quoic Island, a 20 km long coastal area is known as Long Beach in Vietnam. Nearby this beach, you can find where you can find some of the best beachfront restaurants, beachfront resorts, bars & cafes with amazing sunset views. Moreover, the long beach is famous with other name known as Bai Truong. The best thing about this beach is that it has plenty of palm trees and soft sands. Great, isn’t it?

In addition to this, the Beach is divided into two major ends- Northern & Southern. In terms of comparison, northern end is popular for some of the luxorious island’s restaurants, resorts, & tourist facilities. Nearby Tran Hung Dao street, you can find a backpacker that is famous as Long Beach Village. Now, coming to the the southern end, there’s still some public areas that you can find. Besides, most of the beachfront of Long beach is owned by various five-star resorts.

FInal Words

As per my point of view, Vietnam hosts some of the world’s best beaches. In fact, I have listed #5 best beaches that the country has to offer. Besides, stiil, there is a lot in store for you. So, if you ever visit Vietnam, don’t forget to check them out. That’s it for now. If you found the above mentioned information to be helpful then do let me know your review of these beaches via the comments section given below.