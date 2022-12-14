15 Best Video Game Consoles 2022 – For Every Gamer

In this buying guide, you will find the updated ranking of the best video game consoles, with high-end, portable, and retrogaming models, to understand which one to buy based on your preferences and style of play.

If you are deciding which console to buy, in this guide we have selected the best models for all price ranges and for different features, to help you choose the one that best suits your needs.

For the most passionate gamers, we will tell you which are the Best Video Game Consoles among the best-known brands. So if you too are undecided between Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo, here you can find some interesting ideas to make the right choice.

If you are looking for a portable console and you don’t know which one to choose because you want to make fun with yourself without having to use your smartphone, we will help you find the model that’s right for you. And we have also identified some interesting proposals for families looking for a portable device suitable for children Here is also a detailed review of Best Controllers For Pc.

Finally, we have also included the best retro gaming console models with digital games included, for old-school videogame enthusiasts and for collectors. Now let’s see which one to choose, in this ranking of the best gaming consoles with related main technical specifications, starting from the top of the range.

1. Playstation 5

The Playstation 5 is in the Best Video Game Consoles, equipped with ray tracing, 3D audio, and an innovative gamepad. It is aimed at all console players who want to keep up with the times to enjoy the latest generation games and exclusive Playstations.

There are two models available for the PS5: the standard version with a disc drive and 4K Blu-ray, and the Digital Edition a driveless, with only the 825GB SSD. The price between the two varies by around 100 euros.

In terms of performance, the new PS5 is truly impressive. Thanks to the RDNA 2 GPU, the 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 octa-core processor, the 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, and the NVMe SSD, PS5 guarantees load times in the order of a few seconds and 4K graphics at 60 fps or 120 fps depending on the titles.

We can use 2 game modes: the Performance Mode gives priority to high frame rates by giving up ray tracing and high resolution, useful in the most frenetic and competitive games, while the Resolution Mode sacrifices fps for spectacular and extremely realistic graphics.

PS5 is equipped with 3D Tempest audio technology, compatible with any headphones and TV speakers. It is very similar to Dolby Atmos quality with the spatiality of the sound projecting directly into the gaming experience it is a Best Overall.

A note of credit goes to the Dualsense controller, similar to the Dualshock 4 but with important innovations. The adaptive triggers offer a different resistance depending on the action performed in the game, such as aiming with weapons of different weight or pressing the pedals of a car, giving greater involvement. The microphone is built into the gamepad itself and we find a convenient button that allows you to disable it.

With the PS Plus membership, you will have access to the new PS Plus Collection, which includes 20 thick PS4 games to be recovered right away, such as Bloodborne, God of War, and The Last of Us Remastered. At launch, however, we find a dozen new PS5 games between exclusive and non-exclusive, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Games in 4K at 120 fps Revolutionary gamepad

Cons Limited space of the SSD

Bulky Limited backward compatibility

2. Xbox Series X

Technically speaking, the Best Gaming Console for Multimedia in the world is the Xbox Series X, which is Microsoft’s next-generation model, with truly powerful and fast hardware. It is recommended for gaming lovers looking for a cutting-edge gaming experience with the ability to enjoy Blu-ray content and various 4K streaming services.

The aesthetic is different from previous generations, the design is a modern tower, very reminiscent of the classic gaming PCs. The controller, on the other hand, remains very similar, but with greater responsiveness and a button to share photos and videos of your games.

In terms of hardware performance, Xbox Series X is very similar to PS5, slightly more powerful. The RDNA 2 GPU develops up to 12 teraflops, the 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor runs at 3.8 GHz, and the NVMe SSD is 1 TB. This results in lightning-fast loading times and stunning 4K HDR images up to 120 fps. Like PS5, it will be able to support any future 8K titles.

Xbox Series X, along with Series S, is the only next-generation console to support Dolby Vision, an HDR format with superior contrast and color accuracy, which combined with ray tracing offers brilliant and realistic images. Dolby Atmos is also present, for an enveloping three-dimensional sound experience.

At launch we find few games available and none exclusive, we miss Halo Infinite which was not be released until 2021. Backward compatibility, however, allows you to play many games and by subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass you access a catalog of hundreds of titles continuously updated.

In 2020, Microsoft bought development company ZeniMax Media, to increase the number of games available in the Game Pass. Among these stand out some of the most important video games in the world, such as Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and Quake.

Games in 4K at 120 fps Wide backward compatibility

Cons Few next-gen games at launch

3. Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is an excellent video game console for TV for value for money. This is the second next-gen console from Microsoft, the younger sister of the Xbox Series X, with lower performance and digital-only. It is suitable for anyone looking for a low-priced console to play the latest generation titles.

Storage is the main trade-off of the Xbox Series S, having a 512GB SSD, the actual availability of which stops at 364GB. If you don’t intend to install and play many titles at the same time, you won’t have any problems.

It is designed for gaming at 1440p at 60fps, with the ability to go up to 120fps. As for the technical specifications, the main difference compared to the Xbox Series X is the GPU, an AMD RDNA 2 from 1.56 GHz that reaches a power of 4 teraflops. We also have the option of upscaling to 4K, but with these features, the strength of the Xbox Series S lies in gaming at 1440p / 1080p and it is the Best Starter Console.

Thanks to the SSD the loading times are very fast compared to previous consoles, and there is also a feature called Quick Resume. This is one of the biggest innovations, as it allows you to quickly switch from one game to another, picking up exactly where you left it.

The games available at launch are limited, the best choice is to subscribe to Game Pass to have access to many important titles. Support for Dolby Vision and Atmos also makes Xbox Series S perfect for enjoying 4K streaming content, offered by apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Fast loading times Wide backward compatibility

Cons SSD fills up fast

4. PlayStation 4 Pro

Among the best video game consoles is the PS4 Pro which has support for 4k, HDR 10 compatibility, and a good number of exclusive games. It was the best console for a long time, right up to the release of the PS5, and is still highly recommended for all types of gamers.

On the PS4 Pro, the games are displayed in Ultra HD high definition, not only for native 4k titles but also for other games, thanks to the good upscaling ability. HDR technology is also effective in increasing the dynamic range of the video, making the gaming experience more exciting.

It is true that the technical characteristics are lower than the rival Microsoft Xbox One X, but the real strength of the Sony Playstation system lies in the exclusive games that arrive on the market every year, and that grow more and more. Some examples are Persona 5 Royal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II due to its features it’s a Best for Classic Game Lovers.

By choosing the PS4 Pro you will also have access to the PlayStation VR, which is a virtual reality system that does not cost a lot, but with a premium character. Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One X will not have VR support, so that’s all the more reason to choose Sony’s platform.

The only real weakness of this console is the recent release of the new PS5 model, which offers better performance and a more modern experience. The PS4 Pro is still a great choice for those not interested in constantly keeping up with new releases.

Powerful Exclusive games

Cons Lacks support for 4K Blu-Ray

5. PlayStation 4 Slim

If your budget doesn’t allow you to get to the Pro version of the Sony Playstation 4 or the new PS5, the basic version of the PS4 is still a respectable purchase, and one of the Best for Online Gamers.

The catalog of available games is full of exclusive titles and top-of-the-range options. In recent years Sony has pushed hard on storytelling single-player games like Uncharted, Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us.

There is also support for VR, with an external headset to be purchased separately. This is not an option on Microsoft’s platforms, so if you want to try the virtual reality experience in the future, Sony is your only option at the moment.

Lacks support for native 4k and 4k upscaling. With the PS4 the resolution remains 1080p, which may or may not be a limitation (depending on the resolution of your TV or gaming monitor).

It should also be noted that the PS4 does not accept PS3 games, so for anyone who is about to make the leap from the old version, know that you will basically have to trash your entire collection.

If you are about to buy a new gaming console, and you want one of the latest generations but without spending too much money, the PS4 slim is the one we recommend.

Exclusive games VR support

Cons No UHD resolution

6. Xbox One X

Before the arrival of the new Xbox X Series, the Xbox One X was Microsoft’s best console, and also the most powerful console on the market. The technical characteristics in fact exceed the PS4 Pro, of which this console is the direct rival, and we recommend it above all to those who will be able to take advantage of the integrated 4K Blu-Ray player its specialty is that is a for Best for Gaming Addicts.

It offers more native 4k resolution games than the PS4 Pro, and the 4k signal is more stable thanks to the more advanced internal hardware. So if you are looking for the best 4k consoles, the Xbox One X will give excellent satisfaction.

Note that this console does not offer compatibility with a VR set and that the number of exclusive games is much less than the Playstation, so be careful before buying and check the stock that interests you most, to understand if the games you interest in are supported on this console.

Many gamers who download 4k games directly to the Xbox One X’s 1TB hard drive find themselves filling up the disk space quite quickly, so we also encourage you to consider purchasing an external hard drive.

This Microsoft console is not cheap, but it is also very technically advanced. There is also support for FreeSync technology, which ensures smoother gaming with compatible gaming screens.

HDR 4k Blu-ray

Few Xbox-exclusive games No VR

7. Xbox One S

For those looking for the Best Android Gaming Device for price quality, in addition to the slim PS4, there is also the Xbox One S. Among the home consoles, this Xbox version has a definitely better design than the original Xbox One, and is also more powerful at the hardware level.

One quality that sets this console apart from Sony’s direct rival is the ability to read BluRay discs in 4k and perform 4k upscaling of games in full HD. The image is, therefore, more detailed than on the PS4. Another detail is the quality of the wireless controller, one of our absolute favorites.

There aren’t many games exclusive to Microsoft’s platform, but one of the advantages of this console is better compatibility with games for previous versions. On the Xbox One S, it is in fact possible to buy and install the games of the original Xbox and Xbox 360.

If you are looking for a console that offers 4k output at an affordable price, with an integrated Blu-ray player, the Xbox One S is the right choice.

Quality price 4K Blu-ray and upscaling

Cons Fewer exclusive games than PS4

8. Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is arguably the best Nintendo console, and it’s also the Best for Portable Play of the moment. It can be used by playing games with the built-in screen or connected to your home TV. It is therefore the most versatile console by type of use and allows us to take our favorite games everywhere. The docking system for the TV

is particularly ingenious, which allows you to insert the console inside the base when you want to take advantage of the big screen.

On a technical level, of course, it is less advanced than the Sony PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, and for example with this Nintendo console, it will be impossible to play in 4k 60 fps. The video quality is still high and good enough for most less avid gamers.

The Nintendo platform offers a range of games ranging from the most modern titles to timeless classics. There are first-party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you can also find NES games for retro gaming lovers. From the point of view of the options offered, the Nintendo Switch is one of a kind.

For those who want to venture into the world of virtual reality, there is the Labo Kit, which uses the Switch screen to offer a virtual reality experience.

Can be used both at home and on the move The unique and inimitable game offer

The unique and inimitable game offer

Cons Less advanced video technology than top-of-the-range consoles

9. Nintendo Switch Lite

If you intend to use the Nintendo Switch only on the go and are never connected to your home TV, then it is worth saving some money and relying on the Lite version. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld console with an integrated screen, the game catalog is about the same as the Switch, and it is also slightly better for the built-in battery life.

The games that we will be able to install are those in the Switch catalog that support handheld mode. It will not be possible to play titles that are exclusively available for dock mode.

The screen is smaller than that of the Switch, precisely to promote portability. We recommend that you also take into account the purchase of a separate microSD card because the internal memory of the Nintendo Switch Lite could run out quite quickly.

We also recommend it to players who already have an Xbox or PS4, because it offers completely new games compared to those of other platforms, and allows you to enjoy gaming even outside the home it is the Best Hybrid Gaming Console.

Lightweight and portable integrated screen

Cons Tv dock is not supported

10. Nintendo 2DS

The Nintendo 2DS is the budget version of the Nintendo 3DS (without 3D). It is a portable console suitable for children, to have access to the 3DS games catalog without spending big bucks (also exists in the 2DS XL version).

Precisely to make it usable by a much younger audience, the 2DS does not offer the locking mechanism of the 3DS and is, therefore, a single piece of plastic without hinges. It is also sturdy enough to withstand falls from a certain height.

Now that the catalog of games on the Nintendo e-store is populating with interesting titles, we find that 2DS is a good competitor among the best portable consoles for children. It is not pocket-friendly like other consoles, but it is more robust and offers fewer breaking points and it is also one of the Best iOS Gaming Device.

We recommend it to those looking for a real console to carry around, rather than leaving their smartphone or tablet in the hands of a child who wants to play with a digital device.

Robust Ergonomic

Cons Mono sound

Video games are a great source of entertainment for many, but what makes them even better? The perfect game console of course! Finding the right console to fit your needs can be a tricky decision. Here I will discuss some factors you should consider when selecting your next gaming console. Let’s get ready to power up and level up!

Buying Guide

Video game consoles allow the user to play a wide variety of digital media and provide unique gaming experiences with improved graphics and sound. With the ever-evolving technology, selecting a console can be confusing, but there are several key factors to consider before making your purchase.

This guide provides an overview of the features available on each major console, as well as advice for picking the console that best suits your needs.

Before you start shopping, there are some important questions you should ask yourself:

What type of gaming do I want to do?

How much money am I willing to spend?

Do I want pre-owned or new consoles?

How important are portability and convenience?

Once you’ve answered these questions, it’s easier to narrow down your choices and decide which console will work best for you. Additionally, if budget is a primary concern, buying pre-owned systems can save a significant amount of money.

Different Types of Video Game Consoles

When looking to purchase a video game console it is important to consider the types of games you want to play, the features you are looking for and cost. There are many different types of gaming consoles on the market, each with their own strengths.

Home Consoles:

The most popular type of game console, home consoles have access to multiple online games and feature advanced graphics capabilities. Current home consoles include PlayStation 4, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.

Portable Consoles:

Portable consoles are ideal for gamers who want access to gaming anytime, anywhere. Most portable consoles offer Wi-Fi connectivity so they can be taken outside or used on trips or holidays. Popular portable game consoles include Nintendo 3DS, Sony PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Computer Games:

A computer with gamer specs can offer a gaming experience similar to that of a home console. Computer games often run more complex titles than those available on handhelds or basic home computers because they are more powerful systems, but computer games also cost significantly more than other types of console games.

VR Headsets:

For players interested in virtual reality (VR) experiences, there is an array of VR headsets available that range from low-end mobile viewers to high-end PC rigs such as HTC Vive Pro or Oculus Rift S. These immersive headsets provide an experience similar to what players would find in an arcade environment but at the comfort of their homes.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Console

When purchasing a video game console, there are several things to consider before making your decision. Questions you should think about may include: How much storage capacity does the console offer? What kind of graphical capabilities does it have? Are there subscription options for online gaming services? The answers to these questions can help you decide which video game console is right for you.



Other factors to consider include the type of games available, cost, portability and user-friendliness. Make sure to check out reviews from other gamers, as well as user ratings on popular sites like Gamespot or IGN. You should also look into the potential future benefits of certain consoles such as exclusive games, virtual reality capabilities or device compatibility with other technologies like streaming services.



Finally, if you plan on having multiple people in the same household play games on separate consoles or accounts (e.g., siblings sharing one TV), consider whether multiple controllers are necessary and how many are included with your selected console.

Depending on availability and budget constraints, it may be more cost-effective for each individual in your household to purchase their own system rather than share one larger unit.

Price and Budget Considerations

The price of video game consoles varies depending on the features and specifications. When selecting a particular console, it is important to establish a budget to ensure the efficient use of resources. The features that come with most consoles include enhanced graphic capabilities, high storage capacity as well as a vast selection of compatible gaming titles.

Depending on the console type, additional accessories can also be included such as additional controllers, games and online memberships. In addition to the cost of the console itself, gamers should factor in additional costs associated with maintenance payments, online subscriptions and purchasing new games periodically.



It’s helpful to take into account the total cost for the whole gaming experience before purchasing a system so potential owners can select something that fits their spending budget and future gaming needs.

Owning a console also provides access to exclusive titles and extra content from game developers which can be beneficial for avid gamers. Lastly, researching upcoming deals on games whether through promotional discounts or pre-order bonuses can help customers meet expected costs without overspending beyond their means.

Specs

Before buying a video game console, it’s important to take the time to consider the technical specs. These give insight into how powerful the console will be and its capabilities.

Processor:

This is often referred to as the brains of the console. It handles calculations, graphics, and operating tasks. The number of processing cores can affect performance and is an important factor when selecting a console.

GPU:

This is used to process graphics so that they appear on the screen. A powerful GPU can create detailed graphics with smooth animation and fast refresh rates for immersive gaming experiences.

RAM:

Video game consoles usually use one of two types of memory– random access memory (RAM) or dynamic random access memory (DRAM). RAM gives faster performance but costs more initially; DRAM has lower upfront costs but can be slower during gaming sessions or when loading content or applications.

Storage capacity:

Many modern video game consoles have at least 500GB of storage space, but some larger models offer up to 1TB or more for those who will be downloading multiple games regularly or require large amounts of storage space for digital media such as movies and music.

Connectivity:

Wireless and wired internet connections are common features on modern game consoles so that gamers can access multiplayer modes, download updates, play digital games, stream content such as movies and TV shows, stream music over apps like Spotify, browse social media sites such as Twitter or Facebook etc., use voice commands through services like Cortana on Xbox One and Alexa on PlayStation 4, and even video chats with friends using Apple’s FaceTime app on the new Apple TV 4K device.

Online Gaming and Network Options

Nowadays, more and more video games are being developed with an emphasis on providing gamers with the opportunity to play against others. Therefore, when purchasing a console, it is important to make sure that those you intend to play with will be able to share in the same online gaming experience. Some consoles offer services such as online leaderboards, downloadable games or exclusive content.

Additionally, by connecting reliable networks such as Xbox Live or PlayStation Network to the console, gamers are able to not only play online multiplayer games but also engage in activities like messaging and downloading songs or movies from the Internet.

If you choose a device that isn’t able to access this kind of technology then you could find that your gaming opportunities are limited. Therefore it is important for consumers to consider their preferences for gaming experience before purchasing a console – this may include factors such as compatibility with popular services like Xbox Live, PlayStation Network or Steam; number and type of game subscriptions; cost of DLCs, etc.

Accessory Options

When buying a console, you should look at the accessory options available. Different consoles have a variety of accessories so you need to research and make sure any new purchase comes with the right accessories for your needs. It is important to look into official controller types and other accessories like headsets that are sold separately and are not usually included in the original console package.



Also look at specialized features such as motion controls, 4K capabilities, or backward compatibility. There are many things to consider when choosing accessories such as wireless or wired adapters, USB ports, extra controllers and more. Console makers sometimes provide additional add-on options like virtual reality or augmented reality which depend on the model being purchased.



A great way to find out about compatible accessories for your chosen console is by reading customer reviews online which will help you narrow down your choices. Additionally, speaking with friends who own similar models can give you some insight into what other players use, allowing you to compare before making any decision.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to choosing a video game console, there are many factors to consider. It’s important to think about the type of games you want to play, your budget, and the features offered by various consoles. Additionally, there are a variety of accessories available for some consoles that can make your gaming experience more immersive or even competitive.



Finally, don’t forget that game consoles can also be used for watching movies and TV shows. Consider which streaming services you want access to — many modern game consoles include access to multiple services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Ultimately the choice you make should be based on how you prefer to spend your leisure time and what type of activities you want from your console. So take the time to research all of your options before making an informed decision that is right for you.