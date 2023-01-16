15 Best Vertical Mice 2023 – Perfect for Gaming and for Office!

To work and play while avoiding pain and tension in your wrists and arms, here are the Best Vertical Mice to buy today.
The vertical mouse has a particular design that stands out for its ergonomic handle.
With this type of mouse, the arm and hand assume a more natural position that does not cross the tendons.
With the vertical mouse, tension, pain, tendinitis, and carpal tunnel syndrome are prevented and resolved.
Anyone who spends many hours in front of the computer, for work or play, should seriously consider using the vertical mouse.
To further aid comfort, most models are available in two or more sizes to fit large, medium, and small hands.
In addition, vertical left-handed mice are available here we listed the Best Vertical Mice.
Another important factor is the number of frets. Thanks to the vertical structure, the mouse includes many more keys than the traditional mouse.
In fact, there are the left and right buttons, the wheel, two other forward/backward buttons for the internet pages, and a special button for DPI.
In the best vertical mice, the keys are programmable to take advantage of macros that execute multiple commands with a single touch, useful both in work and in gaming.
Adjusting the DPI is important for resolution, which in turn improves the accuracy of the mouse.
The cheapest vertical mice offer a range of 800 to 1600 DPI, while the top-of-the-range mice go up to 10,000 DPI.
Of course, these parameters must go hand in hand with the resolution of the computer or tablet we are using.
An important distinction is between optical and laser-tracking mice.
Optical tracking is more common and also cheaper, and is based on an LED light.
When the surfaces are very shiny they can compromise the accuracy of the mouse and the pad is required.
The laser-tracked mouse is more expensive but offers better accuracy on all surfaces.
Now let’s see which are the best ergonomic vertical mice to buy with their respective features.
Page Contents
Our Top Recommandations
1. Evoluent VM4S – Best Pick
The Evoluent VM4S is the Best Wired Vertical Mice, perfect for those who work many hours a day on the PC. With a weight of 200 grams, its structure is light, handy, and very stable.
There is no need for a mat as it works perfectly on any surface. Just connect the cable via USB and the mouse will be operational immediately, without the need for drivers or other software.
The keys available are 5 and all can be customized using special software and includes adjustable DPI functionality.
The handle is ergonomic and gives relief to the wrist and fingers. Keep in mind that this model measures 13.79 x 9.5 x 8.99 cm and is not suitable for small hands, in which case, better choose the compact version.
Users who have tried Evoluent VM4S have appreciated minimal lighting in the brand logo only, which can be deactivated at will. In addition, the USB cable is 2 meters long.
- Ergonomic handle
- Programmable keys
- Immediate installation
- Not suitable for small hands
2. Logitech MX – Staff Pick
The Logitech MX is the Best Overall Vertical Mice with a built-in battery. One of the advantages of this device is its great autonomy which is about 4 months of operation with a single charge.
It is also equipped with a quick charge function that allows 3 hours of use with just one minute of charging. The supplied USB-C charging cable is 1.3 meters long.
Logitech MX is the perfect vertical mouse for controlling multiple devices via Easy-Switch and Flow, plus it’s compatible with both Windows and Mac. The ergonomic handle has a 57 ° angle and a textured surface for improved grip.
The 4000 DPI adjustable optical sensor can be changed using the appropriate button to adjust the resolution to your needs.
Compared to other Logitech mice, this model lacks the Infinity scroll function, useful for easier reading of very long text documents, as well as in some video games.
- Rechargeable
- High compatibility
- Multi-Device
-
- Infinity scroll is missing
3. Trust GXT 144 Rexx – Budget Pick
The Trust GXT 144 Rexx is the Best Vertical Mice for Small Hands, especially FPS, RPG, RTS, thanks to the precision optical sensor that reaches 10000 DPI and speeds up to 100 IPS. There are 6 programmable keys and the RGB LED lighting can be customized by the user.
The handle is ergonomic, equipped with a thumb rest on one side and an additional finger rest to support the ring and little fingers on the other. In this way, not only is the grip stable but any tension in the wrist and forearm is eliminated.
However, those who have tried Trust GXT 144 Rexx do not recommend its use to those with large hands, precisely because they would not be able to make the most of the advantages of the handle.
The 1.8-meter braided cable does not twist and makes it even easier to use the mouse.
Overall, this mouse proves great in gaming sessions, but after so many hours the smooth surface can become a bit slippery, a factor to consider for those who tend to sweat.
- Great precision and speed
- Customizable RGB
- Ergonomic handle
- It gets slippery
- Not suitable for large hands
4. Kensington Vertical Mouse
The Kensington is the latest-generation Best Premium Vertical Mice suitable for office work and 2D / 3D graphics. Its peculiarity is the OLED display, which allows you to fully manage the mouse.
The display shows the battery status, the DPI, the type of connection used (if BT or Wi-Fi), and the status of the connection.
Also on the display, it is possible to associate the keys to the macros present, for example, open the browser, copy a text, raise the volume.
The programming of the keys is therefore very useful and simple for the less experienced.
Conversely, advanced users who already have experience with this type of mouse may prefer free and total programming of the keys, even if to be performed via software.
The mouse connection is via Bluetooth or wirelessly with the appropriate dongle to be inserted via USB. The mouse also has an internal housing to store the dongle when not in use and thus avoid loss.
Among the many users who have tried the CSL mouse, many have noticed that the wi-fi connection is much more precise and stable, while the BT can take longer to peer on some PCs.
Another feature of this mouse is the stand-by function, whereby the device suspends activity when it is not used for some time, just press a key to activate it. This feature is essential to save battery.
- Programmable OLED display
- Stand-by function
- Preset key programming
5. DELUX vertical mouse
DELUX is Best Bluetooth Vertical Mice which is compatible with Windows XP, Windows 7 – 8 – 10, and windows vista, it is also compatible with Android and Mac.
Unlike other mice compatible only with windows, this model has wider compatibility that allows us to exploit it both at home and work on different devices such as pc, tablets, notebooks,s, and iPad.
Among its features, we find the keys and the wheel that are particularly silent, even after long use, thanks to the high-quality ABS materials and the rubber coating.
The ergonomic handle is very comfortable, with support for the thumb and the other fingers of the hand.
However, the little finger does not always have full support especially for those with large hands. It is a very light mouse with a weight of 120 grams.
The resolution is adjustable on 4 levels with 800/1200/1600/2400 DPI according to your needs. DELUX vertical mouse is wireless and connects via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz radiofrequency.
- Multiplatform
- Silent
- The little finger does not have complete support
6. Perixx PERIMICE-713 Vertical Mouse
The Perixx PERIMICE-713 is Best Rechargeable Vertical Mice which is perfect for gaming and for the office thanks to its many functions.
The highlight is the ergonomic handle which is completely vertical.
Unlike many vertical mice that actually have a more or less accentuated inclination, the model proposed by Zelotes allows you to keep the hand and wrist in the same position that is used for the handshake. This position is very comfortable to avoid tension in the arm tendons.
Another interesting factor is the presence of a toggle control button, similar to a joystick, to be operated with the thumb.
This button gives us shortcuts to give 5 simple commands such as back and forth or to be replaced with commands useful for gaming.
As for accuracy, the mouse features adjustable DPI at 1500, 2500, 4000, 7000, 10000 DPI and the adjustment is easily highlighted by the color LED.
The mouse works quite well on all surfaces, but being equipped with optical tracking, a mat is required on the shiny surfaces.
Those who have tried this mouse consider it excellent for most jobs, although for specific CAD and graphics programs, it is not counted among the best.
- Suitable for gaming
- Control button
- Not suitable for CAD and graphics
7. JTD Ergonomic Vertical Mouse
JTD Ergonomic is a Best Splurge Vertical Mice with laser tracking, great on all surfaces, including shiny ones, without the need for a mat.
Its vertical ergonomic structure avoids tension and pain, it is also equipped with comfortable wrist support that gently supports the hand to improve comfort and reach the keys more easily. This support is removable if necessary.
JTD Ergonomic Vertical Mouse is compatible with Windows Vista, XP, 7/8/10 and 2000, Linux, Mac OS X, which allows it to be used by a wide range of users.
It is a stable and precise mouse, thanks also to the weight of 310 grams, although some might find it heavy.
The LED on the mouse profile is not excessive, however, it cannot be deactivated as in other models.
- Suitable for all surfaces
- Removable wrist support
- Multiplatform
- The LED cannot be deactivated
8. Ergonomic Jelly Comb Mouse
The ergonomic Jelly Comb Mouse has a particular structure that makes the grip stable and non-slip. The palm of the hand completely embraces the mouse, which has a textured surface that improves grip. The wrist is also relaxed thanks to the support offered by the elongated design and it is a Best Budget Vertical Mice.
The part dedicated to the right/left keys and the scroll are identical to those of a traditional mouse, so it will be very easy to get used to this mouse, unlike other models that require a little practice.
On the thumb side, there are two forward / back buttons, which can be used for shortcuts.
Ergonomic Jelly Comb Mouse is a wireless model that connects via BT 4.0 or 2.4G frequency with a special dongle.
You can quickly switch to use on multiple devices, but choosing BT or wi-fi affects compatibility.
In fact, in wi-fi it is compatible with Windows 2000, ME, XP, Vista, Windows 7/8/10, it is also compatible with MAC and Linux.
Connected via BT it is compatible with Windows 8 and 10 or higher; Mac OS 10.10 or higher; iPad OS 10.3 or higher; Android 4.3 or higher.
Jelly Comb Mouse is not rechargeable and requires the use of an AA battery.
- Wide compatibility
- Wrist support
- It is not rechargeable