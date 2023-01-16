15 Best Vertical Mice 2023 – Perfect for Gaming and for Office!

To work and play while avoiding pain and tension in your wrists and arms, here are the Best Vertical Mice to buy today.

The vertical mouse has a particular design that stands out for its ergonomic handle.

With this type of mouse, the arm and hand assume a more natural position that does not cross the tendons.

With the vertical mouse, tension, pain, tendinitis, and carpal tunnel syndrome are prevented and resolved.

Anyone who spends many hours in front of the computer, for work or play, should seriously consider using the vertical mouse.

To further aid comfort, most models are available in two or more sizes to fit large, medium, and small hands.

In addition, vertical left-handed mice are available here we listed the Best Vertical Mice.

Another important factor is the number of frets. Thanks to the vertical structure, the mouse includes many more keys than the traditional mouse.

In fact, there are the left and right buttons, the wheel, two other forward/backward buttons for the internet pages, and a special button for DPI.

In the best vertical mice, the keys are programmable to take advantage of macros that execute multiple commands with a single touch, useful both in work and in gaming.

Adjusting the DPI is important for resolution, which in turn improves the accuracy of the mouse.

The cheapest vertical mice offer a range of 800 to 1600 DPI, while the top-of-the-range mice go up to 10,000 DPI.

Of course, these parameters must go hand in hand with the resolution of the computer or tablet we are using.

An important distinction is between optical and laser-tracking mice.

Optical tracking is more common and also cheaper, and is based on an LED light.

When the surfaces are very shiny they can compromise the accuracy of the mouse and the pad is required.

The laser-tracked mouse is more expensive but offers better accuracy on all surfaces.

Now let’s see which are the best ergonomic vertical mice to buy with their respective features.