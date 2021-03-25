17 Best Torrent Sites In 2021

In today’s modern world, almost everyone uses a computer and laptops, and often download movies, games, and books from the internet.

There is a file-sharing technique named Torrent, which is one of the most popular methods to download files from the internet. From its core, torrent is just a way to distribute information among peers.

Whether you are downloading your favorite game or software or need to watch the latest movies with top torrent sites that you were long waiting for, then you are surely landed in the right place.

Before you dive into the torrent world, it’s essential to take note of what you can and can’t share. Many people have different sites to download different things like movies, songs, software, games, etc. For them, torrent is just like a supermarket.

Everyone who is looking for the best torrent sites must look for the fast downloading speed and high-quality graphics. I have prepared the list of best torrent sites according to my experience and public reviews.

All these websites provide you the most up-to-minute download links and providing you hassle-free download options as well. We have compiled a list of the best torrent sites available on the internet for your convenience and entertainment. Most of these websites have been a long-standing favorite of users.

One more thing, you can download anything you want free of cost, and you will get a variety of a specific category as per your choice. So, have a look at this article which would give you essential information about 17 best torrent sites.

1: PIRATE BAY

Pirate Bay is the most-visited torrent site in the world. Pirate Bay is one of those websites that come in the majority of people’s minds when they think of torrent websites. It is one of the greatest torrent sites which allow visitors to search, download and contribute magnet links and torrent files. Pirate Bay facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing among users of the BitTorrent protocol.

The Pirate Bay tracks files that can download using the BitTorrent protocol. It is the most excellent online index of digital content of entertainment media and software. Pirate Bay does offer different things to its diverse users. The most significant advantage of this site is that you can continue the process of downloading even if an interruption occurs.

2: RARBG

RARBG is a publicly tracked torrent indexer that is massively popular among the people who use torrent around the world. The site specializes in high-quality video releases. Not only this, but it also lists other content like games, software, and music. RARBG provides its users with the easiest way to download all those items in huge amount and high quality. That’s why this site is also known as the best torrent site for software and games.

With RARBG, one can browse for torrent files to download games and other media resources and enjoy them. The site is free to use, so you don’t need to pay for downloading from it.

The website is user-generated, so you will always be able to find multiple torrent links for the same game even though the links are dead links. That’s what RARBG makes unique from others.

RARBG also offers a personal blog featuring news articles on TV shows and comic characters.

3: Game Torrent

If you are a game addicted and love installing new sets now and then, then this site is your go-to place. This website hosts a variety of games that you can download and play. You get high-quality game torrents to download from this site.

There is no doubt that suggesting Game Torrent belongs to the category of best torrent sites for games. Game Torrents is a torrent website that focuses exclusively on video games and precisely focuses on the needs of gaming fans to another level.

This fantastic torrent site allows the users to get their desired games based on cracked games for PC, ISO games, and so on. It is one of the oldest and most famous torrent sites in the online gaming world.

4: ZOOQLE

Zooqle, which is also known as Bitsnoop, was founded in the year of 2008. It is a torrent indexing website that provides a database which verified torrents to download. Zooqle is one of the reliable torrent sites, especially when it comes to downloading series and movies and even anime.

This torrent site mainly focuses on movies and TV series. Zooqle also offers a public API to receive torrent meta-data provided by TMDb. It is used to download everything from books to TV shows to movies and of course, games. Zooqle has a faithful fan base that uses the torrent website for a continuous download of torrents.

This site is best for comic TV shows. Zooqle offers a wide selection of comic themes that shows that its users can download and watch continuously without any interruption. Also, the content available on this site verified by the community members.

5: AudioBook Bay

AudioBook Bay is a popular torrent website that offers various eBooks and audiobooks for free. From this website, one can download audiobooks for free or safely share them with high quality.

Audiobooks Bay is the best website for audiobooks that offers tons of audiobooks for everyone. It has an easy-search interface where you can download directly with its services or by subscription.

AudioBook Bay is the most popular site for audiobooks in people. The main focus of AudioBook is on audiobooks, and you can find audiobook torrents without any problem which are not available on other similar sites.

This website is pretty easy to use. It also allows its users to share audiobooks safely with high-quality.

6: TorrentDownload

TorrentDownload is always at the forefront when it comes to eBooks downloading. TorrentDownload is one of the best user interfaces and design among the e-book torrent sites. The most prominent feature of this site is that it gives the option to comment and rate the torrent files. The comments and ratings help reduce the presence of fake data on the website.

TorrentDownload is a torrent index with one of the biggest databases out there. You’ll find almost every genre on this site. TorrentDownload dedicated to eBooks, and it is the best website for eBooks.

The primary purpose of this website is to provide high-quality and fast-speed downloading service with a user-friendly environment without registration and other hectic procedures. It is a reliable torrent book website that has a clean and straightforward UI. It is easy and free to use. From this website, you can access 16 million torrents.

7: EZTV

EZTV is one of the top trackers for those who like to torrent in their free time. EZTV has a great variety of file sharing websites specially designed for downloading movies.

On this site, you’ll find current and popular files to download in movies, animation, software, games, and music, as well as other categories. The top 100 items in the list let you know what’s most popular with the most seeders and peers.

This site is popularly known as best for mac. EZTV has an excellent feature that the content refreshed regularly, and new episodes appear almost right after a show has aired.

8: LimeTorrent

LimeTorrent is another torrent site. This site launched in the year 2009. LimeTorrent is one of the torrent sites with the biggest databases out there. LimeTorrent offers torrents for several content types such as movies, TV shows, games, and applications.

LimeTorrent has the highest quality of instant downloads. One of the main advantages of this tracker is an excellent user experience provided by a simple and organized layout.

9: 1337x

1337x is used to direct torrent files and its magnet links used for sharing data between two systems through the BitTorrent protocol. 1337x is a BitTorrent search engine commonly used to download the latest movies, music, games, TV shows, applications, and many more.

1337x is best known for its reliability. It offers a mature community of experienced users who work with one another to share incredible content.

1337x facilitates you to have the most recent games, movies, TV-series, music, and software absolutely free of charge.

1337x features multiple categories of entertainment and delivers the most recent content in each of them. This site is the third most popular torrent website according to the TorrentFreak news blog. The front page regularly updated with current and accessible information about torrents and categories of interest.

10: SeedPeer

SeedPeer is one of the most famous torrent sites to date formerly known as Meganova. The site has collected decent attention from torrent users shortly after its launch in 2005. Its clean interface is the leading big reason to try this torrent searcher.

SeedPeer is an online platform for searching movies, TV shows, and music torrent files. SeedPeer has always been a great place to search with a sizable database of torrents. In the SeedPeer database, there are around 6 million torrents among which 256,455 are verified.

SeedPeer has a plug-in for firefox and internet explorer. This is available in 7 languages.

11: Torrentz2

Torrentz2 is another torrent site that I don’t want to skip in my searched list. Torrentz2 was sprung up in the year 2016. Torrentz2 gives people access to music, videos, software, and information.

It features an intuitive interface that allows you to focus on the content instead of a flashing advertisement or useless advice. It takes a no-nonsense approach to what it offers, indexing millions of files each month in a way that makes it easy to find what you want.

The site has an excellent downloading speed that doesn’t make its users wait for a long time.

12: µTorrent

µTorrent is another excellent torrent site is available today. This website supports peer exchange and the Protocol Encryption joint specification with compatible of Vuze / Azureus 2.4.0.0 and above. BitComet 0.63.µTorrent is accessible for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, and Android. A µTorrent server also offered for Linux.

µTorrent is updated periodically to ensure that you have access to a variety of content. µTorrent is a pretty friendly used site. The updating of diverse programs not planned and releases once tested with satisfactory results.

Just like many other popular torrent clients available, this website does not blunt at valuable system resources. The program typically runs on approx — 6mb of memory.

Furthermore, this website provides high-quality service in a tiny package.

13: Torlock

Torlock is the cleanest looking site you will ever come across. It is a torrent search engine, which offers more than 4 million torrents from categories like movies, games, movies, TV shows, and others.

In addition to its clean UI, Torlock also offers a vast repository of torrents and surprisingly quick downloading speeds. The site is simple to use. Users can easily search for the flood that they want, and the website effortlessly skims through their vast database.

14: Torrents.me

Torrents.me is a great torrent site. This features a clean and friendly interface while allowing users to access thousands of flows on the internet. The website features a notable database size – thus, helping the users find everything that they need at one place. This information allows users to select the best-suited link for downloading torrents.

This website has a unique feature of a vast database of torrents that could be downloaded by the site of a simple user interface. It is a meta-search engine that can link torrent files and magnet links from other torrent websites.

15: Toorgle

Another popular website for downloading is Toorgle. This torrent downloading website features a massive database and a clean and straightforward interface without bombarding the users with great advertisements.

Toorgle is one of the leading and most-visited torrent search engines, currently in use. Toorgle indexes the online platforms where the file is available. This site makes it easier to find links that are considered to be reliable and secure while having many seeders.

Toorgle has a trait of Firefox search bar and a facebook plug-in which makes the website trouble-free to use and accessible from within the browser. It also informs users about the risk factor of the torrent link, download speed, and the figure of downloads.

16: SkyTorrent

SkyTorrent is an essential and notorious torrent site. It is a fantastic torrent site for many users. SkyTorrent provides its users’ magnet links for movies, TV Shows, music, software, apps, eBooks, and many more for many years.

The exciting thing about SkyTorrent is that it provides an uncluttered, ad-free experience for its users. It is one of the fastest-growing torrent sites available on the internet.

On the whole, the website is a package for those people who are searching for one place to find all their desired stuff like favorite music, movies, software, or games.

17: YTS.am

YTS.am is a torrent search engine that provides direct magnet links to torrents. It exclusively focused on movies. This torrent site is for movie enthusiasts. It’s full of quality and high-resolution video torrents.

YTS has a quality to share files/data between two systems and famous for distributing big numbers of movies as free downloads through BitTorrent. It is popularly known for the fastest downloads at the smallest size.

YTS.am has an easy-to-use layout and a wide variety of titles, both old and new. This site identified for downloading movies. It is a torrent site that allows users to search for film and television series-download them for free and get updated frequently.

Final Words

Above you have read about 17 best torrent sites which are most up-to-date, and most of them remain free, you can try out all of them and check that which one pleases you the most. They all are easy to use and don’t bother you while using any of these websites.

All these websites mentioned above are much safe and verified, so there are very fewer chances that you are going to download a file that contains malware and viruses. These websites are hectic-free and pretty easy to carry to make your life a little less harsh and a few more simple and entertaining at the same time.