10 Best Teams of NCAAF This Season

With the National Collegiate Athletic Association-Football set to start on the 27th of August, fans and enthusiasts are beginning to gear up to support their rooting teams. Having this kind of excitement and anticipation rocketing through the roof, some couldn’t help but ask who’s likely to stand atop in this year’s competition?

As you watch everyone spew their guesses, it would be wiser if you had an idea of every team’s performance, roster changes, and projections. So to lend you a hand in this year’s national collegiate football, here are the 7 Best Teams of NCAAF this season:

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame looks to start the season strong by continuing its five-year streak of double-digit wins. And seeing the NCAAF odds on FanDuel.com, the team is a -105 favorite to win ten or more games. They’ve done it by improving their roster as they added defensive linebacker Chris Smith, safety Brandon Joseph, and kicker Blake Grupe.

With their stars still on the team, Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola will be leading the Fighting Irish in their national collegiate football stint. Defensive specialist and coach Marcus Freeman, whose game plan limited opponents to just 19.7 points per game and 5.3 yards per play, will guide the Notre Dame players.

2. Utah Utes

With the emergence of their newest star quarterback, Cameron Rising, the Utes are in a good place to make a better run in this year’s competition. Coach Kyle Wittingham-led Utah Utes won three out of four of their recent PAC-12 South titles, which included their major turnaround game, toppling Oregon for the conference title.

The Utes were one of the defensive powers last season after they led the conference in the fewest points allowed at 19.2 and tied the lead in yards per play at 5.03. However, with the departure of their receiver Brian Covey, left tackle Bam Olaseni, and center Nick Ford, Utah has big roles to fill.

3. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are the dark horses for this season’s NCAAF. The addition of Lincoln Riley to head the coaching staff is a major leap for the development of the program. His smarts and knowledge will bring a massive impact on the players and staff working for the team. And with the transfer of QB Caleb Williams to the Trojans, the team is in a better place this year.

Caleb Williams will be a great help for improving USC’s offensive stance this season, as he covered 2,347 total yards last year and tallied 27 touchdowns. Together with the team’s upgrade at running back positions, the USC Trojans are gaining more traction for the coming NCAAF this year.

4. Oregon Ducks

The birds of the north are still the favorites to dominate their conference this year. With the addition of Bo Nix to the team, they upgraded their center position, which would help both their offensive and defensive setup.

However, the team still needs to improve their defense after they struggled last year, allowing 27.2 points per contest. But, with the rise of their star trio on the outside lines with Kris Hutson, Troy Franklin, and Dont’e Thomton, the Oregon Ducks are still projected to come strong this year.

5. Michigan Wolverines

This season’s main obstacle for the wolverines is their defensive renovation, which is taking a toll on the team. However, Math Weiss and Sherrone Moore handling the play-calling of Michigan might change their situation. The squad will still rely on their offensive prowess with J.J McCarthy and Cade McNamara as their quarterbacks.

Having two great running back duos in your team with Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum is always a piece of good news for Michigan. And, the arrival of center Victor Oluwatimi to the wolverines just ensured minimal drop-off.

6. Texas A&M Aggies

With Coach Jimbo Fisher handling the team’s plays and set-ups, the Aggies underwent a major reassembling of the roster. Their primary issue this coming season is the quarterback battle between their capable QBs as they acquire QB Max Johnson.

Texas A&M will also need to address their issue on completing their passes after only recording 11 completions of 40-plus yards in 2 years. However, freshman Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith will be teaming up to give the Aggies a lift on their offense with their standout playmaking abilities.

7. Clemson Tigers

After their disappointing failure to qualify for the CFB playoffs, the Tigers are looking to bounce back and redeem themselves on the national stage. With the team’s signature defense, coach Dabo Swinney’s squad has all the abilities to claw their way back to the top of the standings.

The team acquired quarterback Hunter Johnson to help facilitate the team’s offense as Clemson strikes to improve their attacks. The squad still has their rising stars with Xavier Thomas, Bryan Breese, Myles Murphy, and Tyler Davis, who will help in the Clemsons’ anticipated redemption.

8. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is the standard of defense in collegiate football. Coach Kirby Smart’s proven ways are still the chosen path of the team’s grab for a playoff spot. After displaying their dominant defense last season, the Bulldogs could limit groups to just 10.2 points a contest and 4.2 yards per play.

With the team’s decision not to acquire anyone, linebackers Robert Beal and Nolan Smith, with defensive backers Christopher Smith and Keele Ringo, should step up and lead the team to a successful run.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

After tallying 11 won games and bagging the Rose Bowl Victory, Ohio state is looking to sweep it all this season. After facing defensive struggles last year, coach Ryan Day did not waste any seconds making changes. The squad then hired defensive specialist Jim Knowles to coordinate their defensive stance.

The Buckeyes acquired linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum, defensive backer Tanner McCalister, and kicker Parker Lewis. These additions will undoubtedly impact the defense overhaul coach Knowles is handling.

10. Alabama Crimson Tides

The number 1 QB in the country, Bryce Young, is a force to be reckoned with. Their potent and established offense and defense make Alabama a tough team to beat. The Crimson Tide Quarterback Bryce Young tallied 47 scores and threw 4,872 yards last season, and now he comes back to keep his Heisman Trophy with an improved roster.

With the additions of running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Tyler Harrell and Jermaine Burton, offensive linemen Tyler Steen, and cornerback Eli Ricks, the Crimson tide is sure to storm the NCAAF, making them the favorites of the tournament.

Final Thoughts

With their careers and future on the line, we are sure to expect that the quality of these upcoming battles will be high. These athletes are there to prove that they are ready for the bigger stage. This fall season will cater to one of the most exciting competitions in collegiate football, so don’t forget to cheer and support your teams.