8 Best Tablets For Netflix 2022 – Top-Notch Tablets For Watching Movies

When browsing for the best tablets for Netflix, it is essential to make the list of features you require from this device. The market for tablets is highly competitive these days, so choosing the right one may be quite a challenging endeavor.

However, there are ways to filter out the best ones, and we are going to help you make the right choice. You should consider features like battery life, screen resolution, sound quality, and much more. To help you make a more educated decision during this purchase, we researched and found some of the best tablets you can find in the market nowadays. We also made a comprehensive buying guide, which will help you pick the best one for your needs among the picks. We have a lot to cover, so let us start without further ado.

List of Best Tablets for Netflix

1. Samsung Electronics SM-T830NZKAXAR Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is by far one of the best tablets for watching series and movies. It is super fast, convenient, and easy to use. Moreover, this is a tablet that offers an exceptional price/value ratio, but it does come with certain downsides.

Aside from being great for bringing your favorite content, this tablet serves many other purposes as well. It comes with an S pen and offers a portable and sleeky design as well as a captivating display to go along with it.

The display itself is pretty large and stands at 10.5 inches, and 2560 x 1600 screen resolution, which is very impressive. Alongside 4 GB of RAM memory, you also get 64 GB of storage space so that you can watch your favorite movies and shows even when you do not have access to the internet. Although a bit expensive, this tablet is very much worth the cost.

Pros

S pen included

10.5-inch screen

Excellent processor

USB type-C

Lightweight

16 hours of battery life

Cons It does not come with a keyboard

2. 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The only reason we did not put this tablet at the very top of the list is the fact that it is quite expensive, but it is something to be expected when it comes to the latest Apple products. Aside from this, Apple iPad Pro has all the bells and whistles you would require from a top-of-the-line tablet.

The specific set of features this device offers is truly amazing. It is a very fast tablet with an Apple M2 chip inside, which is a significant performance upgrade when compared to this unit’s predecessor. This model offers 256 GB of storage space, which is more than enough to store some of your favorite content on it.

Face identification is super fast and very easy to set up. The one issue with this device is that it keeps every opened app running in the background, which consumes the battery a lot, so in case you notice the tablet warming up and the battery dropping faster, make sure to close them as soon as possible. Other than that, it is a very good tablet with some upgrades that Apple users will certainly appreciate.

Pros

New and improved processor

256 GB of storage space

Fantastic cameras

USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

5G capabilities

Cons The device keeps every opened-up running in the background, which drains the battery faster

3. Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Amazon Fire 7 is one of the cheapest tablets you will find on the market nowadays. However, do not let that low price fool you, as this device offers a fantastic set of features that you would expect from a much more expensive product.

Although this unit is an underdog in the tablet world, it does have quite a lot to offer. It is a much-improved version when compared to its predecessors, as the older models were a bit laggy and did not provide as good a viewing experience as Fire 7 does.

The screen is much brighter, and the battery life has been improved dramatically. This is a really good tablet – bordering on great, of course, for the price you are paying. Although it does lack the speed and flash of some more expensive models, it does offer great value, and it is unlikely that you will find such quality for this amount of money.

Pros Excellent value for the price

Excellent value for the price Balanced and natural picture quality

Balanced and natural picture quality USB-C cord

USB-C cord Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Decent screen resolution

Cons

Weak mono speaker

No fast charging feature

4. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, FHD Android Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a perfect combination of an affordable price and cool features that will make it a worthy buy. It is a device that runs on the Android operating system and offers 64 GB of storage space, sufficient to cover you in situations when you do not have an internet connection or if you want to install more apps and games.

This tablet sports a 10.3-inch FHD display and offers 8 hours of battery life, which is decent but not particularly good either. The screen also offers wide-angle viewing and delivers picture-perfect visuals, and when you drop the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor in the mix, you got yourself a pretty good tablet to work with.

This tablet also comes with dual speakers that are good enough but offer nothing spectacular, which is fine considering the price you are paying for this device. Overall it is a very good tablet for the price, with solid memory, processor, and storage capacity that will work perfectly for Netflix.

Pros Lightweight

Lightweight Very good processor

Very good processor Cost-effective

Cost-effective FHD display

Cons Battery life could be better

5. LG G Pad 5

Although the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor in this tablet is relatively old, it does perform very well, and when combined with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space, you got yourself a great fast-performing tablet with which you will be able to stream Netflix content seamlessly.

If 32 GB does not seem like a lot of storage memory for you, you can just slide in a micro SD card for that extra space. This is a unit that boasts a 10.1-inch IPS display that grants you full HD resolution with beautiful and vivid colors for a superb viewing experience.

Another great feature of the LG G Pad 5 is its powerful 8200 mAh battery which is a perfect choice for anyone that does not like to charge the battery often. You will also find QuickCharge 3.0 technology when the battery does deplete. For all the features you get with this unit, the price is more than fair and absolutely worth it.

Pros Fantastic display with vivid colors

Fantastic display with vivid colors Excellent 8200 mAh battery

Excellent 8200 mAh battery QuickCharge 3.0 technology

QuickCharge 3.0 technology T-Mobile LTE support

Cons Poor front-facing camera

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a fantastic pickup for watching movies and series, as it comes with a 12.3-inch screen that provides fantastic images and colors. This unit offers a perfect balance between price and overall value you are getting, as it has some fantastic features you would expect in much more expansive tablets.

Surface Pro 7 boasts the 10th-Gen Intel Core processor, which is a significant upgrade when compared to its predecessors. You will also find that the PixelSense display delivers beautiful images, but it also detects and adapts to the level of illumination in your room.

This is a device that provides faster multitasking, high-quality WiFi performance, long battery life, and enhanced images, meaning that it is clearly creating a benchmark. There are also USB-A and USB-C ports, and the battery can last between 10 and 11 hours which is pretty good. It is definitely a product worthy of consideration.

Pros 10th-Gen Intel Core CPU

10th-Gen Intel Core CPU Windows 11

Windows 11 Both USB-A and USB-C ports

Both USB-A and USB-C ports Solid build

Solid build Dual far-field mics

Dual far-field mics Excellent keyboard cover

Cons

No Thunderbolt 3

Fanless design

7. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

With its 10.2-inch screen, the 2021 Apple iPad certainly can provide a quality viewing experience for any user. It features a resolution of 1536 x 2048 and offers a pixel density of 264 PPI, which is pretty impressive. Some users argue that this model is even better than the 2022 version.

This tablet runs the iOS operating system that is extremely stable, and performs at a very high level and fast speed. It also features a durable unibody aluminum design that can truly stand the test of time and take quite a bit of abuse.

This is a fantastic device for reading books, browsing the web, and, of course, watching movies and series in a large format. The 10.2-inch screen is truly top-notch and delivers fantastic images with beautiful colors. This is a relatively cheap device by Apple standards, but it still performs fantastically and is definitely a worthy pickup.

Pros Excellent value for the price

Excellent value for the price A12 Bionic chip

A12 Bionic chip Very good battery life

Very good battery life Lightweight and portable

Lightweight and portable Fantastic display

Cons

No water/dust resistance

It does not support micro SD cards

No NFC and 5G support

8. Huawei MediaPad M5 Tablet

Huawei MediaPad M5 is a tablet that delivers a sleek and professional design, meaning that you can carry it around in business meetings, on trips, or simply use it from the comforts of your home. It is a reasonably-priced tablet that is loaded with useful features, but most importantly, it is great for binging your favorite series on Netflix.

This tablet sports a quick charging feature that will allow you to charge a completely depleted battery in just over one hour. It also has a battery that can last up to eleven hours, which is pretty good since you will not have to worry about interrupting your favorite movie or show to recharge.

MediaPad M5 tablet runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system that delivers several excellent features. You also get the fingerprint sensor that makes this tablet stand out from the rest of the devices, as it makes it more secure. Overall, it is a very good lightweight tablet that is certainly worthy of your attention.

Pros Sharp and colorful image

Sharp and colorful image Excellent processor

Excellent processor Fingerprint sensor for security

Fingerprint sensor for security Great sound and battery life

Great sound and battery life Quick charge feature

Cons Using Bluetooth and WiFi at the same time may cause connection problems

What to Look For in Tablets for Netflix

Now that you have seen our top picks, it is time to list the essential features you should look for when browsing. When you pick the right set of features you require, picking the tablet that will suit your needs will be a much easier job. For this reason, we have made a list of guidelines you should follow when browsing, and you will find it in the section below.

Screen Size

The first and one of the most important considerations you need to make is the size of the tablet you want to purchase. It is something that is ultimately determined by personal preferences, but in most situations, the bigger the screen is, the better viewing experience you will have.

Bigger screens will definitely cost more, so the size you choose will also depend on your budget limitations. There are different sizes for different budgets, so you are bound to find something that will suit you.

Battery Life

Battery life is another essential consideration in this purchase. It will ultimately determine how long you will be able to enjoy the content from Netflix or any other streaming app. You should opt for a tablet that will provide you with at least four hours of battery life, but there are also models that can last even longer. However, tablets that can offer seven hours of battery life or more will also come with higher price tags.

Operating System

When it comes to operating systems, you will commonly be presented with three options – iOS, Android, and Windows tablets. This is another choice that comes to your personal preferences and budget. Tablets with iOS are usually more expensive when compared to the other two, but it is one of the most secure platforms to work with.

Memory

A good chunk of memory is essential for any tablet nowadays. It will make your tablet work better and faster, and you will be able to watch your favorite content on Netflix without any problem. Look for tablets that offer a higher RAM capacity and ones that have at least 2 GB.

Storage Space

The more storage your tablet has, the better. When you pick a device with lots of storage space, you will be able to store more apps, games, or movies. Although Netflix is a streaming service for watching online series and movies, there are times when you do not have access to the internet, and the more storage space your tablet has, the more movies and shows you will be able to download on it beforehand.

Processor

A quality processor is another important feature, as it will help your tablet run faster and more smoothly. Top-of-the-line processors tend to cost more, but since the market is so competitive, you will certainly be able to find a tablet with a solid processor for a lower price.

Fast Charging

Fast charging is a convenient feature that modern tablets possess. It will allow you to charge the battery once it is depleted much faster and continue watching your favorite movie or show in no time. When combined with a battery with long life, fast charging ensures that you do not have to worry about your tablet depleting unexpectedly.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What to look for when buying a tablet?

One of the most important things you need to look for is a large enough screen so that you can stream movies and shows seamlessly. You should also pay attention to things like RAM memory, storage capacity, speed, performance, and, of course, resolution.

2. Do you need a WiFi connection to watch movies and series on tablets?

No, you do not. Streaming services like Netflix provide you with an option to download your movies and series to your mobile or tablet devices so that you can watch them even when you do not have access to an internet connection.

3. Are tablets a good solution for streaming movies and series?

Absolutely, modern tablets are a great choice for streaming your favorite content, especially when you are going on a trip and want to kill some time or when you want to snug into your favorite chair and watch your favorite show. Most of them usually offer plenty of storage space, so you can download your shows and watch them without internet access.

4. Can you watch Netflix even if your tablet does not have a built-in app?

Yes, you can. To do this, you will have to visit Apple, Google, or Windows store and download the Netflix app on your tablet, or you can log in to your account via an internet browser and stream from there.

Final Words

There are numerous tablets on the market that can be used to watch Netflix movies and series. The most important thing when browsing for these products is to pay attention to details such as screen size, battery life, and memory (both RAM and storage).

We hope you liked our list and that you will find your future tablet among our picks. If you still cannot make up your mind and choose the one that will suit you, revisit our top three picks, as there are some expensive and cost-efficient products packed with features that will surely suit your needs.