10 Best SteelSeries Mouse 2023 – Lightweight and Customizable

SteelSeries is a Danish company specializing in gaming peripherals and is one of the most recognized names in the world of eSports and gaming professionals.
Their mice often stand out for their high build quality, good comfort, and exceptional performance. They are highly customizable and have great software support for Windows and MacOS. We’ve tested 9 SteelSeries mice and here are our recommendations for the best SteelSeries mice you can buy.
The best SteelSeries wireless mouse we’ve tested is the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless.
It feels incredibly well built, with a body made entirely of solid plastic, and is very comfortable, with six well-placed buttons that can be reprogrammed within the exceptional SteelSeries Engine 3 software.
You can easily connect it via Bluetooth or with the USB receiver, and it uses two AAA batteries, which are advertised to last up to 400 hours, although we do not test for this.
It is best suited for a claw or fingertip grip with any hand size, but smaller hands may have a difficult time reaching all the buttons with a fingertip grip.
The PTFE feet slide very well on a mouse pad or desk, but unfortunately, the mouse is quite heavy for its size and cannot be used with a cable.
That being said, it has a very good optical sensor, with a wide CPI range and a high adjustable voting rate that should give you a smooth gaming experience.
Click latency is good too, and it feels responsive enough for everyday use or casual gaming. It has a total of eight programmable inputs, and the software and mouse are fully compatible with Windows and MacOS, which is great.
Overall, this is a very good wireless gaming or office work mouse that most users should be happy with.
Main features :
Connectivity: Wireless
Type: Standard
2. SteelSeries Rival 500 – Best Budget Steelseries Mouse
The best SteelSeries gaming mouse for MMO games we’ve tested is the SteelSeries Rival 500.
It’s a right-handed wired mouse with a whopping 17 programmable inputs, including ones for fast CPI and profile switching.
It is very comfortable to use due to its ergonomic shape and soft silicone coating, and its wide profile helps prevent your hand from dragging on the desk.
Fits most hand sizes for palm or claw grips; however, it is not suitable for a fingertip grip unless you have very large hands.
It has a wide IPC range, a high voting rate, and an extremely low take-off distance.
Personalization is done through the software, where you can also change the performance settings and macros of the program.
Unfortunately, it is quite heavy and lacks weight optimization, and its rubberized cable is not detachable.
The silver lining is that it feels very well-built and solid and should be comfortable enough for long gaming sessions.
Overall, this is a feature-rich model with enough buttons to meet the needs of most MMO gamers, making it one of the best SteelSeries series gaming mice out there.
Main features :
Connectivity: Cable
Type: Standard
3. SteelSeries Rival 650 – Best Budget Steelseries Mouse
The best budget SteelSeries mouse we’ve tested is the SteelSeries Rival 650.
It feels very solid and has impressive build quality for the price, while also being very comfortable and light enough for FPS gaming.
Most hand sizes should easily reach all buttons while using a claw or fingertip grip but may be a bit too small for larger hands using a palm grip.
It has excellent performance with almost no CPI drift, very low click latency, and a high peak polling rate resulting in smooth cursor movements.
Additionally, the mouse and accompanying software are fully compatible with both Windows and macOS.
It has a total of six buttons, with an additional two on the left side, but these side buttons start flush with the body and rise slightly in the center so they can be difficult to press.
That said, all the buttons are programmable, and there is built-in memory to save your settings in case you want to switch to another computer.
Overall, it’s a great budget option that should satisfy most gamers, and it’s the best budget SteelSeries gaming mouse we’ve tested.
