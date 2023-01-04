10 Best SteelSeries Mouse 2023 – Lightweight and Customizable

SteelSeries is a Danish company specializing in gaming peripherals and is one of the most recognized names in the world of eSports and gaming professionals.

Their mice often stand out for their high build quality, good comfort, and exceptional performance. They are highly customizable and have great software support for Windows and MacOS. We’ve tested 9 SteelSeries mice and here are our recommendations for the best SteelSeries mice you can buy.

1. SteelSeries Rival 3 – Best SteelSeries Mouse

The best SteelSeries wireless mouse we’ve tested is the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless.

It feels incredibly well built, with a body made entirely of solid plastic, and is very comfortable, with six well-placed buttons that can be reprogrammed within the exceptional SteelSeries Engine 3 software.

You can easily connect it via Bluetooth or with the USB receiver, and it uses two AAA batteries, which are advertised to last up to 400 hours, although we do not test for this.

It is best suited for a claw or fingertip grip with any hand size, but smaller hands may have a difficult time reaching all the buttons with a fingertip grip.

The PTFE feet slide very well on a mouse pad or desk, but unfortunately, the mouse is quite heavy for its size and cannot be used with a cable.

That being said, it has a very good optical sensor, with a wide CPI range and a high adjustable voting rate that should give you a smooth gaming experience.

Click latency is good too, and it feels responsive enough for everyday use or casual gaming. It has a total of eight programmable inputs, and the software and mouse are fully compatible with Windows and MacOS, which is great.

Overall, this is a very good wireless gaming or office work mouse that most users should be happy with.

Main features :