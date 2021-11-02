7 Best States For Owning A Ranch In The USA In 2021

Are you excited to buy a ranch in the USA but confused about where to buy it? It is one of the common dilemma many people often encounter while purchasing farmland. As ranches are present in almost every state of the United States of America, it may not be easy to finalize where you want to buy.

There are some best places where you can purchase gorgeous and vast ranches. The ranches in these states are different from each other. For example, some are expensive and spread on thousands of acres of land, while some are relatively affordable and scatter on hundreds of acres. In order to make it easy for you, we are here to help you with this post.

Top 7 Best States For buying A Ranch In The USA

Harrigan Land has over 30 years of experience. It features some of the best hunting ranches across all the states of the USA. Thus, you can consult them for more information about those ranches. Here are some of the states, which have worthy and high-end ranches.

1. Montana

Montana fulfills different criteria to become one of the best states in the USA to own ranches. It has a decent return on investment (ROI) and agriculture is the state’s largest industry. Montana is the state in the USA that has the lowest per-acre ranch price in comparison to other states. It will be easy for you to grow crops and raise livestock. This state remains as the largest supplier of beef, and it dominates the country’s production of organic wheat, honey, lentils, dry peas, and flax.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky state is famous for its farms, min-farms, and especially horse ranches. The ranches in this state offer several activities, including hunting, fishing, camping, horseback riding, off-roading, and many others. Many farmlands have clear water ponds, tanks, or other water bodies. The ranches have varied topography and decent enough roads to reach major cities easily.

3. Oklahoma

The Southeast region of Oklahoma has almost everything. There are numerous ranches, and the nearby locations are loaded with rivers, grasslands, hayfields, and forests. The farmlands in this state are easy to access and have relatively low property taxes. The land is not expensive and has the world’s best-renowned horse trainers and breeders.

4. North Dakota

The farmlands in the state are an incredible choice for anglers because they are filled with fish ponds. North Dakota is home to some of the largest ranches in the United States of America. In addition to that, this state has historic ranches as well. A few of them even have designed carports. Some of the best farmlands are Spring Creek Ranch, Prairie Smoke Hunting Ranch, Recreational Hunting Property Log, and more.

5. Texas

Indeed, Texas is a cattle state. There are several ranches in this state with plenty of wide-open areas. Besides that, all of those farmlands are close to big cities and have terrific transportation infrastructure. This state has the nickname “The Lone Star State.” Many people are interested to own ranches here because the area is good for growing cattle, cultivating crops, horse business, and many more. Having farmland in Texas will ensure high profits, regardless of the ranch’s size.

6. Wyoming

The ranches in Wyoming are relatively large with extra features. Many of them have rivers or nearby riversides, offering the best views possible. There are plenty of livestock projects which have different types of animal units. Commuting to the ranches from other places is pretty easy, and the roads enable all types of vehicles to enter the farmland routes. Some of the best available ranches in the state are Hall Ranch In Rock River, Denny Ranch in Lusk, Lazy River Ranch in Boulder, Stone Ranch In Rawlins, and more.

7. Colorado

Colorado is one of the states in the USA where you can buy some of the best ranches at an inexpensive price. In this state, you do not need to purchase ranches that spread on massive acres of land. There are plenty of water resources, and the state ranches are excellent for grazing. If you are interested in trout fishing, Colorado ranches are the top-notch pick. In addition to that, you can have the facility of hunting for elk, deer, mountain lions, and bears. The skiing adventures are present in the nearby areas of the ranches.

Brief List Of The Best States To Buy Ranches

In general, the average price for one acre of ranch across the USA is approximately $4,442. In the past 20 years, the cost surged over 4.5%. In the United States, you can get the ranches for the lowest price in states such as Montana ($808), Oklahoma ($1,180), South Dakota ($1,186), and Wyoming ($1,215).

Contrary to that, you can find some of the expensive ranches in states like New Jersey ($12,900), California ($9,340), and Arizona ($8,026). Several popular states, such as Texas, Missouri, Colorado have prices less than the average cost. Below we will give you the list of the decent states based on specific criteria:

States With Highest Average Per-ranch Income:

California

Arizona

North Dakota

Connecticut

South Dakota

States With lowest Average Per-ranch Income:

Missouri

Oklahoma

Alabama

Tennessee

West Virginia

Best States Based On Largest Average Ranch Size:

Wyoming

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

Best States Based On Smallest Average Ranch Size:

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Best States With Lowest Property Taxes:

Hawai

Alabama

Louisiana

Wyoming

West Virginia

Best States With All-time High Property Taxes:

Wisconsin

Vermont

New Hampshire

Illinois

New Jersey

Best States Based On Highest Average Monthly Precipitation:

New Hampshire

Hawai

West Virginia

Vermont

Alaska

Best States Based On Lowest Average Monthly Precipitation:

Texas

New Mexico

Nevado

Arizona

California

Final Word

You can easily find which state has the best ranch that is suitable for you based on the specific factors. There are numerous factors, for example, size, price, activities, taxes, and many more. Hence, you can determine the best state in the USA for buying a ranch.