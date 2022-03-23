10 Best Sports or Activities to Play No Matter the Weather

The weather can be mostly predictable regularly, but it also depends on where you live, whether you will enjoy consistent sun or a nice mix of all the seasons.

If you are stuck indoors on a rainy day in March, you could catch up on your March Madness predictions on sites such as BetUS. Below you can see what activities or sports you could do outdoors no matter what the weather is trying to do.

1. Take a Dive

The wind and rain are not huge factors in your day if you are under the surface of the water. Scuba diving will allow you to see things underwater that most people do not have the chance to in their lifetime.

Once you have located a diving instructor, you will be taken on a tour underwater for roughly 30 minutes or depending on what they have planned for you. This will also teach you how to properly use your scuba gear and the tools needed in the event of an emergency.

2. Rolling on Your Feet

If you enjoy some urban sports such as BMX, skateboarding, or even rollerblading but have issues with bad weather, you might be in luck. Try searching online for your nearest indoor park to get you moving and avoid the weather.

Indoor skateparks are a growing market, especially in areas with a lot of rain. Having access to an indoor skatepark will allow you to enjoy this activity all year round.

3. Gym Memberships

This is another one of those indoor themes, as gyms typically have a good roof over the building. Whether you are pumping iron, taking a fitness class, or playing basketball, you have the luxury of being out of the weather.

Each gym will vary significantly depending on the brand and location. If you enjoy being out of the elements but still want to shoot hoops or lift weights in your spare time, a gym could be your best friend.

In addition, basketball is one of those sports where you do not need a ton of people to make a game happen. You also get the opportunity to play indoors if you can find a court or gym that has one.

4. Rough Waters

Rafting can be quite a vigorous sport, depending on how rough the body of water is. Typically, you will need more than one person or several people total to enjoy this activity.

Depending on how hard the water is, you will most likely not care you are being rained on anyway. A drizzle is much less important than trying to keep everyone inside the raft.

5. Exploring Caves

For most people, it would be wise to have a guided tour through a cave or special landmark area rather than picking one at random without help. Either way, this activity will keep you out of the elements since you are underground.

As you explore through a guided tour, you will also get the opportunity to learn more about the Earth and potentially see unique fossils. This is a great learning experience while also getting in some exercise.

6. Driving Ranges

Golf is typically played in various elements, at least for professionals. For some recreational golfers, the wind or rain might not sound like a lot of fun.

However, some facilities throughout the US offer covered driving ranges but also make it a family experience. They also have food and drinks in case you want to grab lunch and see who can drive the furthest or closest to the pin.

Another one you could look into is indoor mini-golf or even glow in the dark golf. If the family wants an activity to do on a cold or chilly day, indoor mini-golf could save the day.

7. Indoor Skydiving

Indoor skydiving facilities are some of the most interesting places. To have the ability to feel like you are flying without having to jump from a plane is priceless, especially if you are scared of heights.

In addition, you do not have to rely on the weather for this particular event. Since you are indoors, setting up a time to partake in this event will have nothing to do with the weather, so rain or wind will not be a factor.

8. Swimming

Swimming is an amazing activity and a sport. No one can argue this. It engages our full body and it offers plenty of disciplines for everyone to enjoy it. The best part is it’s not reliant on the weather. For all of you who are adventurous, you can swim on the outside regardless of the sun or rain. When it gets cold it’s easy to move inside and swim at an indoor pool. In the tropical regions, it a truly fun to swim in the sea or the ocean when there’s some rain on the horizon. When there’s water there are little things that can stop you from enjoying this activity. All you need is your own body, which makes it an ideal sport as you don’t need teammates, and you can decide the tempo and what and how to do it.

9. Running

Yes, we know, after an initial spur of crazy activities and sports we’re playing the low ball now. That’s to be expected as we don’t want to go overboard and switch to extreme sports. Instead, we’re going with a classical one – running. This is an activity that can be affected by the weather but by no means it doesn’t have to be. You can run when it snows when it rains, when it’s sunny when it’s dark, you can run whenever you want. Even if there’s a blizzard on the outside you can go to a gym and use a treadmill. Running can’t be stopped. It’s probably one of the first human sort disciplines predating modern society so it’s no wonder that it’s possible to run at all times and under any circumstances. These days many people enjoy this activity and we’re not even slightly surprised. To run it’s easy, it doesn’t require any fancy equipment, and it’s an everyday activity intended for broad masses. What possible can the weather do to stop a keen runner? Nothing! Just see how Forest Gump did it and you’d get a picture of how easy it is.

Yes, a true sport of fashion. Professional footballers play under any conditions. It’s their job. You have seen your favorite team playing in the heat, when it’s rainy and under heavy snow. There’s no weather condition that a footballer hasn’t experienced. But, it’s not only about the professionals. We, the amateurs want to emulate our idols on the pitch. While the quality will never be there we can t at least replicate their tenacity and force of will. There’s nothing like when you play in the rain or when the field is covered in snow. It’s the best type of football. Passing the ball when it’s wet and heavy is the best feeling out there. Try to be Zinedine Zidane under those conditions. Scoring a header when the water splashes all over the place and when you can barely see the ball is like winning the Champions League. Well, it’s not quite the same, but the feeling is unprecedented. The best football is played under good conditions, but it’s best to play football under lousy ones. That’s for sure.