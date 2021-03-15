Today, we present to you solar post lights and fence post caps. If you want to illuminate your garden or yard, you want to be smart about it. Let’s face it, you are checking solar lights and they are a smart choice. The installation of solar lights is extremely easy and when we talk about performance, well, you can’t make a mistake there. Let’s check our top seven picks.

Best Picks in 2021

1. Solar Post Lights Outdoor, Solar Lamp Post Cap Lights for Wood Fence

We start with Solar LED Lights made of high-quality plastic and bright with 15 LUMEN LED especially suitable for outdoor safety and convenience. This Solar Lights outdoor set is an excellent fit for solar lamp post lights 3.8×3.8 or above.

Wiring is not required for this Solar Light Post. They are very easy to install/reinstall and they provide a calming atmosphere at night. As the external wires are eliminated, the risk of accidents is minimized.

These Garden Lights are powered by a solar-charged AA battery, so it fully recharges the battery. Your pathway shall be lit for 6-8 hours at night. This helps you save on your electricity bill.

You can use these Solar LED Lights in the front/ backyard, along the driveway, walkway, sidewalk, around your patio or porch. It allows you to set up bright LED safety outdoor lighting all over your home and bring safety to your pathway, garden, porch, or yard.

With this purchase, you get 2 Solar Garden Lights, 4 screw plastic grooves, and 8 screws. It sounds like a good deal to us. These solar lights will make your garden stand out with their classic design.

2. Siedinlar Solar Post Lights Outdoor 2 Modes LED Deck Fence Cap Light

Next on our list is the Siedinlar solar post light that has two modes (warm white & cool white). It is equipped with 4 LED lamp beads. Additionally, LED post light combines stylistic details with sleek, modern lines and may coordinate well with all different styles of decoration.

These lights are super easy to use. Install them according to the instructions; fix the base by supplied screws on the wooden post. Solar-powered post lights are charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun and will turn on for 10-12 hours in the night-time automatically.

The solar post cap light is compatible in dimension with wooden posts measuring 3.5 to 6 inches. This makes it a versatile option for homeowners expecting to put a cap light on multiple pillars; it is perfect for posts, decks, patios, fences. You may also choose to mount it on outdoor tables and other flat surfaces.

Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating and is made of tough ABS plastic. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow. You can keep it outdoor in all weather conditions.

3. Davinci Lighting Flexfit Solar Outdoor Post Cap Lights

Davinci Lighting Flexfit Solar Cap Lights are our next pick. With this model, you save energy, money, and the planet. It charges during the day and turns on automatically at night. You get 7-8 hours of battery life each night.

Turn your outdoor posts into lights and make your home shine with industry-leading bright 25 lumen warm white LEDs. There’s no need to run dangerous and messy electrical wiring outside. It’s completely self-contained. Install anywhere the sun shines!

Avoid the cost and headache of hiring an electrician or contractor. You can easily install them yourself. A single base fits 4 x 4 5 x 5 and 6 x 6-inch wooden posts.

The lights are weatherproof, and they have UV fade-protected plastic. They have automotive-grade lithium-ion batteries and lifelong LEDs. They may be your preferred choice of illumination!

4. Solar Post Light, Outdoor Post Cap Light Flickering Flame Light for Fence

Check out these gorgeous dancing solar post cap lights. Constructed from superior quality safe unique real flames, solar post cap lights provide a perfect campfire atmosphere for your outdoor activities. The clear heat resistance lampshade also lets you enjoy a more romantic flicking flames landscape.

These are extremely weather-resistant lights: They are made of sturdy plastic with a rust-resistant black coated finish; the IP55 waterproof grade solar post cap light can resist raining, snowing, and frosting. It’s perfect for outdoor use.

Another positive side is that these are environmentally friendly solar-powered post-cap lights: The flame torchlight can absorb solar energy during daytime and light up at night. This can only be beneficial for your electricity bill.

This solar post cap light will light up 10 hours in summer and 5 hours in winter after being fully charged under the sunlight for about 8 hours. No wires are needed, simply install them into the ground.

The solar post cap lights can be used in the front, backyard, along driveway, walkway, sidewalk, around your patio or porch. It is the best outdoor landscape decoration for your patio, garden, walkway, garden, tabletop, porch, yard, party, wedding, BBQ, and camping.

5. Kemeco ST4311AQ LED Cast Aluminum Solar Post Light Fixture with 3-Inch Fitter Base for Outdoor Garden Post Pole Mount

You can’t go wrong with Kemeco light. With this model, you get automatic solar power. Push the switch button beneath the solar panel to the ON position. This lamp will turn on automatically at dusk, charged by a 3x Ni-MH 2300mah rechargeable battery.

This product is designed for easy assembly, and no wires are needed. It can be placed on a 3-inch round post (not included) or fix it with the mounting base included (3.12″ height x 5.5″ x 5.5″). Here is a quick overview for you to watch:

With 12 high-power SMD LEDs, these shine at 130-150 lumens, and give gentle and bright warm white light. Be sure that the light is in a location where it can receive full sunlight.

Cast-aluminum metal lamps and ripple glass panels require little to no maintenance. Just wipe the solar panel regularly with a damp cloth to ensure it receives maximum sunlight. This classic aluminum lamp, ripple glass, and square mounting base provide not only functional lighting but also attractive decoration for your yard.

6. Siedinlar Solar Post Lights Outdoor Fence Deck Cap Light Solar Powered Metal Warm White LED Lighting

Look at these Siedinlar solar post lights and their unique design. These lights are of high transmittance. They have beautiful metal lampshades and unique decorative patterns. The light can be distributed averagely. The 3000K warm white light can make a very romantic atmosphere.

You can forego using the base and put the top section directly on the post. Our post cap lights will fit posts between 3.5 to 5.1 inches. You can install them on wooden piles or fences. On any outdoor location you like.

They are easy to use. First time using, (make sure to turn on the switch) and install them according to the instructions. Fix them with the screws inside. Solar deck lights are charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun and will turn on for 8-10 hours in the night-time automatically.

Solar post cap lights can work for over 30000 hours in very bright light. They are made of anti-corrosion metals, so unlike plastics or resins, they won’t be deformed. The battery holder is sealed with waterproof glue. You can rest assured that these will work in any outdoor environment.

7. Solar Fence Post Cap Light, 4×4 Solar Cap Deck Fence Post Light Outdoor

And last but not least, we have Solar Fence Post Cap Light. This 1 piece of color-changing LED in each post cap light with an appealing crackle glass design, will make your home stand out. Everybody will notice these! All the solar post lights are made of high efficient solar panels and high-quality crystal glass.

These Solar Post lights work by using a solar panel to generate energy from sunlight, converting it into an electrical current that charges internal rechargeable batteries. These batteries then power the fence post cap lights.

So, we have here 4.17″ L x 4.17″ W x 5.1″ H solar caps for deck post 4×4 or smaller. These fit on wooden, composite, or vinyl fence post caps.

The installation is quite easy. Remove the insulating sheet under each solar deck post solar light, and drill two holes to screw it on the wooden or vinyl post caps 4×4. Please place this solar post cap light 4×4 direct under sunlight for charging. Enjoy the wonderful and colorful lights!

Buyer’s Guide

Solar lights are most definitely a cost-effective method to illuminate the dark areas in your garden, yard, along the pathways and any other place outdoor. They are an addition to your home security as they make your place more visible, and therefore it won’t be a target for imposters.

The word solar means that these lights run on energy that’s powered by the sun. This means that you will not have to spend a lot of money on the maintenance of those lights. The majority of these lights have light sensors. They turn on and off automatically, and fully charged can last the whole night.

Although some solar lights can be expensive, focus on the positive aspects. They offer great aesthetics. They can give a lot to your outdoor space. Yes, occasionally you may have to replace batteries; however solar lights are a far better choice than traditional ones. Solar lamps run on – lithium iron phosphate, lithium-ion, and lead-acid batteries. These lights are extremely convenient to move around since there’s no electricity source (you only need sunlight).

FAQ

Do I need to turn the switch off or on in order to charge batteries from the sunlight?

You need to turn the switch on to charge batteries from the sunlight.

Why do lights stay on only for short period?

Please try to place their solar panels at a place that is fully sunlit in order to charge it thoroughly.

How long do solar post lights last?

They will usually last at least 8 hours on a good charge.

How do solar lamp posts work?

This lithium battery gets fully charged every day by using four monocrystalline silicon solar cells located on top of the lamp post. They convert direct sunlight into DC electricity. The solar LED lamp post turns on automatically at dusk and provides 80 lumens of light to your garden or patio areas.

Should I store solar lamps in winter?

Most models can be outside all year round, but if it’s really cold, it’ best to hide the lamps in your home or garage. The battery will last longer if you do that.

Why aren’t my solar lamps working?

Possible reasons could be: the lamps are too close to each other, they are dirty or have been incorrectly stored during winter. If they are not waterproof, water could be the culprit.

Wrap Up

Energy-saving has become extremely important in the last century. Even though solar power is not completely green, it is still a great alternative to ‘dirty’ energy sources. So, by purchasing solar lights you are being responsible and doing a beneficial thing for our planet.

Another thing is that by using solar lights you get your money’s worth. They are an amazing decoration that will liven up any location, and you can choose the right design for you. You can be extremely creative with the placement of those, and some of them are colorful, not just plain white. You can turn your garden into dreamland with strategically placed solar light sources. We hope you will find the right design for you on our list of top seven picks.

