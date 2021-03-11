When you decorate your home, you don’t just focus on the interior. You want your deck and patio to look appealing, as well. There are different styles that you can combine to make your home look inviting. A huge part of it is lighting. Lights set the mood and create a unique atmosphere. They are also extremely useful because we can move around safely in dark.

Top Choices for 2021

Solar lights became extremely popular, because of their practicality and design. We are here to help you turn your ideas into a reality. You know what you desire, and what effect you want to achieve, and we are here with top picks that you can choose from and decorate your deck and yard.

1. Towkka Wireless Waterproof Solar Motion Sensor Lights for Fence Front Door Yard Patio Garden

The first on our list are these fantastic solar lights that are equipped with three working modes: 1. Motion Sensor Mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when it detects motion and off automatically after about 20s without motion detected) 2. Dim Light Sensor Mode (Stay with dim light and turns brighter when it detects motion) 3.Constant On Mode( Stay with medium-light).

They have a built-in enhanced PIR motion inductor. This model can detect the motion within a distance of 3m and an angle of 120 degrees, and the illumination range can be improved up to 300°. These solar lights are ideal for deck, fence, patio, front door, garden, yard, garage, outside wall, etc.

Another advantage is that you get high efficient solar lights. These solar motion sensor lights are made of more energy-saving laminated solar panels and premium LED lights, which will be more durable and suitable for longer usage time. The conversion rate reaches up to 17% and with 2200 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows the led solar lights to be continuously illuminated for longer periods.

These are made of durable and high-impact ABS Material that is waterproof. Anti-corrosion, high-temperature resistance, and frost resistance guarantee durability. You don’t need wires and tools for installation.

During rainy or overcast days, the lights may not light up at night because of the lack of power. When the weather clears up, let them charge for at least eight hours before lighting them up.

2. OTHWAY Solar Fence Post Lights Wall Mount Decorative Deck Lighting

Check these amazing solar lights with a lovely design. There is a beautiful motif below the light due to the honey-comb type cut in the plastic cover. These solar lights have a built-in sensor and automated switch. The light will automatically turn on when it’s dark and turn off when there is light. Note: Sometimes it might work few hours because of poor sunlight and low temperature in Winter. Watch the following video for a quick overview:

These solar fence post lights can stay in place well and handle a good amount of wind, rain, and snow. They’re easy to install, as there are no confusing wires. It can be done in less than a minute. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed: 60 days money-back and 12 months worry-free.

3. Solar Deck Lights Driveway Dock Lights, Waterproof Outdoor Warning Step Lights

Look at these eco-friendly rechargeable solar panels that automatically recharge during the day and glow when night falls. Each light has six LEDs which give out an intensive and steady light. We could have called these Deck Dots, Stair Dots, Pier Dots, or Boardwalk Dots.

These awesome lights have a built-in 600mAH large storage battery, that enables 6-8 hours of solar charging time when in good sunshine condition, which is enough to supply the LEDs for up to 5 days.

IP67 Rating allows for downpours and submersion. The high-quality heavy metal frame is resistant to pressure. It can bear 50% more weight than other lights, which means that it will not be damaged even the car or truck runs over it.

This light can be quickly installed in any ground where it can absorb the sunlight directly. No wires are needed, you can fix it with screws or glue, 12pcs screws included in the package,(Just like the JP2023A Screw), The screws are more in line with the usage habits.

The whole Volisun’s solar dock lights are certified by FCC of a high standard. These single LED lights have a net weight of 0.65LB, high-quality assurance.

4. Siedinlar Solar Deck Lights Driveway Dock Light LED Solar Powered Outdoor Waterproof Road Markers

Siedinlar solar deck lights are made of aluminum alloy, solar panels, led, and storage battery. With their elegant and wireless design, there’s no need for hand controlling. It’s simple and safe for use.

First time using, (make sure to turn on the switch) Solar deck lights are charged in the daytime for 6- 8 hours under the sun and will turn on for 8-12 hours in the nighttime automatically. It can be mounted with the provided screws.

Solar dock lights are resistant to pressure (up to 20 tons). It will not be damaged even the car or truck runs over it. With great illumination, it can prevent the accidence. Can be used for the deck, road, dock, path, driveway, garden, walkway, sidewalk, step, stairs, etc.

The Driveway Lights With IP68 are waterproof against any types of terrible weather like a rainstorm, blizzard, or daily heat in a long time. Aluminum materials ensure the light can be used in all kinds of outdoor conditions.

Please make sure the sunlight can be directly on the solar panel for at least 3-5 hours to fully charge the battery inside. With this product, you get a 1-year warranty and 24h customer service.

For more info on this model, watch the following video:

5. Solar Deck Lights Outdoor Lighting Decorative Backyard Fence Post Wall Patio

Check out these upgraded solar lights, with larger panels. The upgrade is 80% larger than the old one. With this new version, the lighting is brighter. The upgrade is 100% brighter than the old one. Light lasts longer, and that is what we desire. The upgrade is 50% longer than the old one.

This is not a motion sensor solar light. With the light build-in sensor and automated switch, the light comes on at night and goes off at dawn. It has two optional modes: 1. Warm white, 2. Changing color (RGB color); these crystal clear amber solar lights are a beautiful garden decoration, and they will give that extra effect to your home.

These lights are quite easy to install. The product includes screws, and there are no confusing wires. The installation is so simple that it can be done in less than a minute. 100% customer satisfaction: 12-month warranty and 60 days money-back.

Buyer’s Guide

When you decide to purchase solar lights, you should know some information about the key factors that you need to pay attention to during purchase. Let’s check out some crucial aspects that will help you meet your requirements:

Capacity and Quality

You want to choose a high-quality solar panel with a shield cover to enjoy a longer lifetime. There are 4 types of solar panel types – monocrystalline solar panels (Mono-SI), polycrystalline solar panels (p-SI), concentrated PV cell (CVP), and Thin-Film – Amorphous silicon solar panels (A – SI). CVP and Mono-SI have a longer life and the best efficiency rate. A solar panel should provide maximum output wattage by consuming minimum power.

Durability

Your lights should be weather resistant or the solar panel will be affected by moisture. You want to avoid short-circuit of electrical components while raining, and you want lights that are heat resistant to prevent damage due to excess heat.

Lifespan

Good quality solar PV cells will last around 20 years. A decent one will last approximately 7 – 15 years. Pay attention to the battery performance as most tend to last for 2 – 4 years.

Batteries

The solar deck lights come with different types of batteries: lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, lithium iron phosphate batteries, and Ni-MH batteries. The most popular and long-lasting are lithium-ion batteries.

Settings

Some models offer multiple settings and greater control over the illumination and ambiance. If you don’t need lights throughout the night, we recommend motion-activated lights. They turn on whenever someone walks by and turns off automatically after some time.

Auto On/Off:

It’s a really good idea to choose the model which comes with auto on/off. You can turn on the light in the morning after the installation, and later the lights will turn on/off automatically.

Illumination Range

It’s important to know how many feet the solar deck lights will cover by knowing the angle of illumination because it will affect the lighting. It’s ideal to fix the downward lighting with a wide-angle of more than 180°. These lights can be used to illuminate steps, as well.

Recharge and Run Time

Low-quality lights will take more time to recharge. You want a model that can provide at least eight hours of light after a recharge that lasted less than five hours.

Brightness

The best solar light provides maximum brightness with minimum power. A high-performance model will provide a brightness of about 120 lumens and a low-performance model will provide less than 100 lumens. When compared with singular deck lights, the string deck lights will generate fewer lumens per bulb. To know how many you need to buy, simply multiply the number of lights with lumens in the strand to produce your required brightness.

Color

The color with a lower temperature will produce a warmer light and the higher temperature will produce a cooler light. The most common is the neutral color when we talk about decks. However, it all depends on whether you want to create a soft, dimly lit ambiance or a bright, party-like atmosphere. In the end, it becomes a matter of personal preference.

FAQ

How long can the batteries in my outdoor solar lighting last?

If you use rechargeable batteries, they will last about two years if you take care of them and recharge your lights periodically.

How do I take care of my solar lights?

You should clean them from mud from time to time, otherwise, they won’t be able to store energy for the night. They don’t work that well in the winter or on cloudy days, so you should store them indoors, at a dark place, at that time.

Is outdoor solar lighting weatherproof?

Solar lights are designed for all temperatures, but the models with glass should not be left outdoors in rain or snow.

How do you replace the battery?

Simply unscrew the screws and get into the battery section.

Will solar lights work if sunk into the gravel at the edge of a patio?

We recommend that you use the lights for decking only. The water can easily drain away that way.

Will Solar LED Deck lights function just as well fitted to a vertical surface?

The amount of direct sunlight will substantially decrease so that is not a good idea. There are wall lights designed specifically to be in a vertical position.

Can these lights be used on a driveway and be driven over by a car?

We do not recommend these for areas that will have vehicle traffic.

Do solar lights charge on cloudy days?

The solar power system charges during cloudy days, but the clouds are diffusing the strength of the sunlight.

Wrap Up

By now, we’ve established that solar deck lights are very convenient to use. It’s a simple investment that can improve the look of your home substantially, and it creates a wonderful ambient. They are easy to install and they are the best choice to lighten up the area around your home. You can ask a designer to help you with your choice, but the truth is, most of these fit easily into a modern setting.

And if you want to go for a more romantic look, all you need to do is place them strategically and soften the illumination. You can’t go wrong with one of the choices from our list, so choose wisely and enjoy the beautifully designed addition to your home.

