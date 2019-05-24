3 Best Smart Thermostats That Every Smart Home Needs Today

As we are reaching summer, aren’t we? As we start from June a Smart thermostat can help you to face hot and humid temperature. It will control the internal temperature of your home and make it pleasant and comfortable no matter how hot and humid outside is. On the other hand, you can control the thermostat from your mobile and it can help you to cut down your electricity bill too.

This is made possible as the device keeps an eye on humidity and temperature of inside as well as outside of the home. The persons coming and going from the house customising cooling cycles as per need of your place. After testing several models we find that Ecobee4 is the best smart thermostat. It cost $229 which is fairly priced the main reason for choosing It comes with a wireless sensor which determines the temperature of the room. This feature makes it more efficient to regulate the temperature.

It comes with inbuilt Alexa due to it you can control it by your voice and you are all done. No need to buy a voice assistant to control your thermostat as Ecobee4 is efficient enough to deal with it. Even Ecobee3 Lite which is much cheaper and has almost everything that Ecobee4 have but without Alexa in it. Also, You have to purchase the sensor separately by paying $78 for two. There is also a budget choice which comes under $100 Honeywell RTH6580WF 7-Day Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat. It is not equipped with fancy features as Ecobee but works efficiently well with a smart home system which you can also control from your mobile.

ECOBEE4

It is the best and Ecobee works superior as compared to other thermostats. It is compatible with Homekit, Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit, Google Assistant, Samsung Smartthings, Logitech, Wink, IFTTT. It comes with a remote sensor, motion activated along with self-installation it has all the essential features in Ecobee3. Some of them are Super smooth touch interface, a wireless sensor to get the right temperature of every room. The system comes with great usability and compatible with almost every smart home system. Apart from all this Ecobee4 has a bonus feature of having inbuilt Alexa. I think these features are more than enough to make it best among all.

NEST LEARNING THERMOSTAT V.3

You can call this system as a runner up as it is a great system but comes on a higher price point. It works superior compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Logitech, IFTTT, Samsung smart things, WeMO, Wink, Xfinity. It doesn’t come with remote sensors but includes motion detection and self-installation. This one is owned by Google and has a bigger and sharper display than others.

It has an amazing capability of working with almost all type of smart home devices like Logitech Harmony remote to the Google Home to the Smart Light Switch. It help’s it to coordinate with other device and control the temperature of the room when someone enters or leaves the room. It amazes you by changing the temperature automatically while watching a movie or enjoying personal moments. It has an eye-appealing retro style looks with brushed stainless steel finish with turning mechanism it combines best of past and future with a rich premium feel.

Honeywell RTH8580WF

This is a good option in a Budget segment as it comes on a price of $149. This one is compatible with Alex, Google Home, Wink, Samsung Smart Things, Iris by Lowe’s, IFTTT. It doesn’t have any remote sensing or motion detector but has self-installation. It comes with functionality like Nest or Ecobee but the price is almost half. By using wifi it can be controlled through your phone which is great as this feature comes in Premium range Only. Additionally, you can connect it with other smart devices like smart locks, plus you can control it by using your voice. This is a great buy in the smart thermostat segment.

How to Install a Smart Thermostat?

Whether you are installing a smart thermostat or ordinary it is not a complex process. You just need a screwdriver and it will take almost half an hour. You can check the video given remember the process for installing a thermostat is almost similar for every model.

Conclusion

Congratulation champions as you are now fully equipped with great knowledge about a thermostat. The above information is provided by checking several thermostats and comparing them. For checking, we install each thermostat in our apartment, home, office and other places at least for a period of one week. It doesn’t only include changing temperature but also how it works with other devices includes handling in different conditions. If you like the information given and find it helpful refer it with your near and dear ones. Do not forget to mention the topics you would like to cover in upcoming blogs. Rush toward the comment box and fill it up.