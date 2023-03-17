The Best Restaurants in Swindon: 8 Best Places to Dine in – 2023 Guide

If you’re seeking an unparalleled dining experience in Swindon, then look no further. We’ve compiled a stellar list of restaurants that boast the finest British gastropubs and tapas bars, as well as high-end eateries for all to enjoy! When visiting this vibrant city, be sure to visit one of these exceptional establishments and savour some delectable cuisine. Here’s our top picks:
- The White Lion – Step into The White Lion and experience the traditional British gastropub located in charming Swindon. Our pub grub will tantalize your taste buds, while you sip on a variety of local ales, wines and spirits. Come explore why we are one of the most beloved pubs in town!
- Zorba’s Mediterranean Restaurant – Experience the essence of Mediterranean cuisine at this warm and inviting establishment. Sample their delectable tapas selection for truly authentic flavors!
- The Coach House – Sink your teeth into delectable British cuisine with a contemporary twist at our cozy and inviting pub-style eatery. Here, you’ll relish the mouthwatering menu of traditional dishes while receiving unparalleled hospitality from our gracious team of knowledgeable staff members!
- The Ivy at Swindon – Indulge in a gourmet feast at The Ivy at Swindon. Savour classic dishes with an innovative twist, set to the backdrop of luxurious ambience.
- The Crown – The Crown is a renowned gastro-pub with delectable dishes and an inviting atmosphere. Whether your occasion calls for drinks or an intimate dinner, it’s the perfect setting to catch up with friends or make new ones!
- Mamma’s Italian Restaurant – Whether you’re seeking a cosy family affair or an intimate dinner, Mamma’s is the perfect spot. Enjoy comforting Italian classics such as pizzas and pastas alongside some delightful daily specials in a relaxed atmosphere that will make everyone feel right at home.
- Chutney Maharani – For an unforgettable dining experience, come explore the delicious offerings of our Indian restaurant. Our expansive menu offers something for everyone; savor traditional curries and biryani as well as modern takes on classics! And don’t forget to try some freshly baked naan bread – you won’t be sorry!
- Suzy’s Chinese Restaurant – For more than two decades, Suzy’s has been the community favorite for authentic Cantonese-style dishes. Savor and savor in classic favorites like Dim Sum, Chow Mein and Sweet & Sour Pork!
Swindon is an area renowned for its culinary delights, with everything from classic British pub fare to exquisite haute cuisine. To ensure that you have a meal worth remembering during your next visit here, we’ve compiled a list of Swindon’s most acclaimed restaurants. So bon appétit – and enjoy!
Best Afternoon Tea places in Swindon
We have collected all the best afternoon teas in Swindon from this article: https://tara-leighafternoontea.co.uk/afternoon-tea-swindon/
- The Red Lion, Swindon: Enjoy the traditional charm of this classic pub with a tantalizing afternoon tea menu, featuring sandwiches, mini cakes, scones and your choice of hot beverage.
- The Jolly Tar Inn, Wroughton: Step inside and be welcomed by the warmth of this intimate inn, where you can enjoy a classic British afternoon tea experience featuring finger sandwiches, homemade cakes and scones served with freshly brewed tea.
- Cricklade Tea Room, Cricklade: World of British sophistication and pleasure at this delightful tea room in the Cotswolds. Enjoy homemade treats made with care such as sandwiches, cakes, scones and more! Plus indulge in your choice from an array of specialty teas or coffees for the perfect afternoon experience.
- The Birdcage Tearoom, Swindon: This locally-owned café offers a one-of-a kind selection of sandwiches, cakes and scones, along with hot beverages like milkshakes or freshly brewed coffees.
- The Secret Garden Tea Room, Highworth:Sample delectable gourmet macarons, mini cupcakes and a range of homemade sandwiches with an unexpected twist at this chic tea room! Indulge in the finest afternoon tea fare with your nearest and dearest.
- The Navigation Inn, Swindon: Visit our rustic pub for an unforgettable afternoon tea experience, featuring delectable finger sandwiches and cakes, scrumptious scones with jam & cream, and a selection of freshly brewed teas.
- The Old Mill Tea Room & Garden Centre, Highworth: This family-owned tea room provides a selection of freshly crafted cakes, scones, finger sandwiches and specialty teas.
- The Tea Room at Inglesham Lock, Lechlade: Indulge in a delightful array of traditional afternoon tea delicacies such as finger sandwiches, freshly-baked cakes and scones with cream and jam alongside an exquisite selection of specialty teas at this riverside tea room.
- The Old Bank Tea Room, Highworth: This cozy little tea room delights customers with delicious sandwiches, cakes and scones topped off with cream and jam, together with a range of specialty teas and coffees.
- The Park Cafe, Swindon: If you’re looking for a classic afternoon tea experience, then this café in the heart of Swindon is sure to please. Enjoy freshly-made sandwiches, delicious cakes and scones with cream and jam, all washed down with your favourite hot beverage!
- The White Horse Inn, Highworth: If you’re looking for a truly authentic English experience, look no further than this classic pub! From freshly made sandwiches to delicious cakes and scones with cream and jam, plus speciality teas – it’s the perfect spot to enjoy an afternoon tea.
- The Old Hall Café Swindon, Swindon: If you’re looking for a delightful and cozy spot for afternoon tea, this café should be your destination. From freshly brewed coffees to indulgent sandwiches, cakes, scones with cream and jam – we’ve prepared the perfect mouth-watering selection of snacks that’ll tantalize your taste buds!
- The Manor Tea Room at Lydiard Park, Swindon: Treat yourself to the delightful experience of a traditional British afternoon tea at this lakeside teahouse. Our menu features sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam plus hot drinks – it’s an indulgent treat you won’t soon forget!
- The Station Café, Swindon: For the perfect afternoon tea, this café offers an outstanding experience. With homemade savory delights like Scotch eggs and mini Yorkshire puddings plus cakes and scones with clotted cream & jam – you will be delighted!
- The Tea Rooms at the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon: In this café, you’ll be able to indulge in a classic afternoon tea experience featuring sandwiches, cakes and scones served with cream and jam. We also offer an array of hot beverages for your enjoyment.
- The Hideaway Café, Swindon: This charming café presents an afternoon tea menu with delicious sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam. Additionally, they offer a selection of specialty teas and freshly brewed coffees to complete the experience.
- The Riverside Café, Swindon: Indulge your senses in this picturesque riverfront café, where you can enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with savory sandwiches and delightful cakes accompanied by cream and jam. Plus, satisfy your thirst with an array of hot beverages!
- The Tea Cottage at Roves Farm, Swindon: Step into our delightful tea room and be delighted by an array of scrumptious sandwiches, cakes, scones with delectable cream and jam. Wash it all down with a cup of invigorating specialty teas or coffee to round off your perfect afternoon delight!
- The Royal Oak Inn, Swindon: Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea menu at this traditional pub, featuring finger sandwiches, freshly-baked cakes and scones with jam and cream. We also offer an array of premium teas to complete the experience!
- The Red Lion Tea Rooms, Swindon: Create treasured memories with your family at this charming tea room that provides freshly made cakes, scones, finger sandwiches and an array of unique teas and coffees.
- The Swan Tea Room at Lydiard Park, Swindon: Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea experience at this riverside tearoom, with an array of traditional favourites including sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam – all accompanied by one of the many speciality teas on offer!
- The White Horse Inn at Uffington, Swindon: Indulge in a tasteful afternoon at this classic pub and enjoy delightful treats like sandwiches, cakes, scones with cream and jam, plus their speciality teas.