The Best Restaurants in Swindon: 8 Best Places to Dine in – 2023 Guide

If you’re seeking an unparalleled dining experience in Swindon, then look no further. We’ve compiled a stellar list of restaurants that boast the finest British gastropubs and tapas bars, as well as high-end eateries for all to enjoy! When visiting this vibrant city, be sure to visit one of these exceptional establishments and savour some delectable cuisine. Here’s our top picks:

The White Lion – Step into The White Lion and experience the traditional British gastropub located in charming Swindon. Our pub grub will tantalize your taste buds, while you sip on a variety of local ales, wines and spirits. Come explore why we are one of the most beloved pubs in town!

Zorba’s Mediterranean Restaurant – Experience the essence of Mediterranean cuisine at this warm and inviting establishment. Sample their delectable tapas selection for truly authentic flavors!

The Coach House – Sink your teeth into delectable British cuisine with a contemporary twist at our cozy and inviting pub-style eatery. Here, you’ll relish the mouthwatering menu of traditional dishes while receiving unparalleled hospitality from our gracious team of knowledgeable staff members!

The Ivy at Swindon – Indulge in a gourmet feast at The Ivy at Swindon. Savour classic dishes with an innovative twist, set to the backdrop of luxurious ambience.

The Crown – The Crown is a renowned gastro-pub with delectable dishes and an inviting atmosphere. Whether your occasion calls for drinks or an intimate dinner, it’s the perfect setting to catch up with friends or make new ones!

Mamma’s Italian Restaurant – Whether you’re seeking a cosy family affair or an intimate dinner, Mamma’s is the perfect spot. Enjoy comforting Italian classics such as pizzas and pastas alongside some delightful daily specials in a relaxed atmosphere that will make everyone feel right at home. Chutney Maharani – For an unforgettable dining experience, come explore the delicious offerings of our Indian restaurant. Our expansive menu offers something for everyone; savor traditional curries and biryani as well as modern takes on classics! And don’t forget to try some freshly baked naan bread – you won’t be sorry! Suzy’s Chinese Restaurant – For more than two decades, Suzy’s has been the community favorite for authentic Cantonese-style dishes. Savor and savor in classic favorites like Dim Sum, Chow Mein and Sweet & Sour Pork!

