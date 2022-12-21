14 Best Razer Mouse 2022 – Top Gaming Models

Razer specializes in making great gaming accessories, and their mice are no exception. Their products are usually fairly well-built and offer good performance and customization options. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, you probably won’t go wrong with most of Razer’s options.

Unconditional lovers of this brand, or simply curious, you are looking for a Razer gaming mouse but do not know where to turn with all these different models available on the market. This is completely normal if you are not a professional in the field.

We are here to guide you in this choice with first of all our comparative table to scan at a glance the different models then a top 14 of Razer gaming mice and finally a buying guide with an FAQ dedicated to mice gamers. Now is the time to choose!

Razer Mouse Comparison Table

RAZER MOUSE DPI AMBIDEXTROUS? PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS WEIGHT WIRED, WIRELESS? Viper Ultimate 20,000 Yes 8 74g Wireless DeathAdder V2 20,000 No 8 81g Wired Lancehead 16000 Yes 9 104g Wireless Basilisk Ultimate 20,000 No 11 109g Wireless Basilisk V2 20,000 No 11 90g Wired Mamba Wireless 16000 No 7 104g Wireless Naga Trinity 16000 No 19 max 120g Wired Basilisk x Hyperspeed 16000 No 6 81g Wireless Atheris 7200 No 5 68g Wireless

Our Recommendations for Best Razer Mouse

1. Razer Viper Ultimate – Best Pick

Grip : Palm grip | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 20,000 | Ambidextrous? : Yes | Type of game: Versatile / FPS | Weight: 74g | Programmable buttons: 8

Available wirelessly with a 70h battery, but also wired at a much lower price, the Razer Viper Ultimate mouse is intended to be an ultra-light product with a weight not exceeding 77g and, what is more, usable by all and all since its design and the location of the buttons allow it to be a truly ambidextrous mouse.

Its USB dongle allows it to offer a latency identical to that of a wired mouse, namely almost zero, allowing no disadvantage in the game. The important point, it is possible to modify its sensitivity on 5 levels up to 20,000 dpi, to modify the function of each button but also to personalize or deactivate the backlight of the mouse it is Best for MMO & MOBA Gaming.

Pros Performance

Cons Buttons on the slices poorly positioned

2. Razer DeathAdder V2 – Staff Pick

Grip : Palm grip / claw grip | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 20,000 | Ambidextrous? : No | Game type: FPS | Weight: 81g | Programmable buttons: 8

This DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse is meant to be the perfect model of no-frills wired performance. If you are not fond of light shows in all directions, no doubt that this Best for Button Versatility will convince you since it remains light, with a DPI of up to 20,000 like the Viper Ultimate and a design allowing a grip palm grip like claw grip.

The only downside, it was not made usable for our left-handed friends. It is possible via the settings software to configure several profiles, including the actions of each key and obviously the sensitivity of the sensor. We tell you: terribly effective, without overdoing it.

For a little less, Razer also offers the old model quite close to this one, although a little less powerful and heavier, namely the DeathAdder Elite.

Pros Low Price

Cons Obviously too bland for some players

3. Razer Lancehead – Budget Pick

Socket : Claw grip / fingertip | Sensor: Laser | DPI: 16000 | Ambidextrous? : Yes | Type of game: Versatile | Weight: 104g | Programmable buttons: 9

This Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse shines in one area in particular: it offers high-end quality while remaining ambidextrous. If it is not necessarily suitable for palm grip, given its short length, it is nevertheless very comfortable in the hand and has a very powerful laser sensor allowing it to go up to 16,000 DPI this is Best for Customization.

The button layout, in addition to allowing left- and right-handed operation, makes it very versatile across a number of different games but is therefore not recommended if you only play MMOs, for example. On the downside, its 24-hour autonomy may seem a bit tight for some players and the buttons do not always seem to be the most responsive.

Pros Superb ambidextrous mouse

Cons Autonomy

4. Razer Basilisk Ultimate – Extreme Precision for Games

Grip : Palm grip | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 20,000 | Ambidextrous? : Yes | Type of game: Versatile | Weight: 109g | Programmable buttons: 11

This Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse is one of the spearheads of the brand. If we wanted to compare a bit quickly, we’d say we’re dealing here with the Viper Ultimate Best for Ambidextrous Users.

he disadvantage which, for right-handed people, turns into a definite advantage since it allows Razer to focus on other things, like the variable resistance dial. This feature makes it possible to make the movement of the wheel more or less fast, going from infinite scrolling of your document to extreme precision for your games.

Besides that, it promises an autonomy of no less than 100 hours for its battery, which turns out to be extremely interesting. Be careful, however, as this autonomy is more than halved when the light shows are activated.

Pros Autonomy

Cons High Price

5. Razer Basilisk V2 – for FPS gamers

Characteristics: Socket : All types | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 20,000 | Ambidex: No | Game type: FPS | Weight: 90g | Programmable buttons: 11

The Razer Basilisk V2 is a wired mouse designed primarily for FPS gamers and it is not its “sniper” button that will make us say the opposite. Arranged on the left side of the mouse, this button on which the player will fix a small plastic “lever” allows, in the middle of the game, to modify the sensitivity of the sensor to make it more precise and, you will understand, more suitable for long-distance shooting through a sniper rifle scope that is Best for Office.

It will suffice to release this button to regain normal sensitivity. When you do not want to use this command, simply unclip the button and replace the original rubber protection.

The other great strength of this mouse is that it can be adapted to all grip styles, whether palm grip, claw grip, or fingertip. As for the lift-off, it is designed to minimize the lifting height, thus making it possible to maintain a certain precision.

Pros Price

Cons Right-handed only

6. Razer Mamba Wireless – Best Performance

Grip : Palm grip / claw grip | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 16000 | Ambidextrous? : No | Type of game: Versatile | Weight: 104g | Programmable buttons: 7

The Razer’s Mamba Wireless Mouse won’t shake upmarket standards in any way, and won’t bring you new, cutting-edge features right in the palm of your hand. Nevertheless, it will offer you welcome quality at a relatively affordable price.

Its announced autonomy of 50 hours (with backlighting off, as usual) allows you to enjoy your mouse for a whole week without charging it, playing no less than 7 hours a day. On the performance side, we must admit that we do not have much to complain about except perhaps a lack of features, although this is intended.

Pros Quality/price ratio

Cons A little too simple for some

7. Razer Naga Trinity – for an MMO

Socket : All types | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 16000 | Ambidextrous? : No | Game type: MMO / MOBA | Weight: 120g | Programmable buttons: 19 max

Mice aren’t just for first-person shooters, and this wired Razer Naga Trinity mouse is here to prove it. With its interchangeable front panel, you can choose between 9 circular buttons, 12 buttons in the shape of a numeric keypad, or two simple buttons.

World of Warcraft players can tell you better than anyone: 9 buttons on a mouse are not too much for an MMO, or MOBA, in which you have to precisely manage your spells and different actions it is the Best Wireless Mouse.

But who says so many features often say non-ambidextrous mouse and this is the case here: the Razer Naga Trinity will only be usable by right-handed people, and very adventurous left-handed people. Its shape nevertheless allows you to try out the three types of grip, even if the palm grip is undoubtedly the best solution with it.

Pros The three facades

Cons The standard facade a little too simple

8. Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed – for Long Battery Life

Socket: All types | Sensor: Optical | DPI: 16000 | Ambidextrous? : No | Type of game: Versatile | Weight: 81g without batteries | Programmable buttons: 6

If you are looking above all for long battery life for your mouse, then this Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed is the one to turn to.

We are not talking about a few tens of hours of autonomy, but rather 450 hours announced in Bluetooth, although we prefer the 2.4Ghz model which avoids latency, but which reduces the battery to “only” around 285 hours.

Obviously, this is quite ironic, since we still have something very impressive here. However, we must admit that this mouse is not the best in other areas. It is not possible to play on cable and it is reserved for right-handed people.

Pros Price

Cons Autonomy

9. Razer Atheris – Very Low Price

Socket : Fingertip | Sensor: Laser | DPI: 7200 | Ambidextrous? : No | Type of game: Versatile | Weight: 68g without batteries | Programmable buttons: 5

Let us be clear from the outset: this Razer Atheris Mouse only has a big advantage in its very low price. Available on the market for several years now, its price has dropped over time to reach something very affordable.

Its maximum resolution of 7200 DPI nevertheless allows it to be used for playing and for work; that’s not all since it has a choice of Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz radio, once again allowing you to switch on the fly between work and pleasure. Its ultra-portable size requires the use of the fingertip grip if you have medium to large hands.

Pros Price

Cons Old

Best Razer Mouse Buying Guide

Wired or wireless?

This is one of the big questions PC gamers have when buying a gaming mouse. While some swear by wired, others have understood that current technologies allow you to enjoy almost zero latency even on a wireless gaming mouse.

It must be admitted, this second category of players is right since, with 2.4 GHz radio technologies, it is clear that cables are no longer required. Obviously, avoid Bluetooth if you want to keep control of this latency.

The only real interest of a wired mouse for some time is undoubtedly the fact that it does not need to be recharged, therefore allowing a constraint to be removed. It also turns out that many wired mice are lighter than wireless ones, the weight of the battery is not present since it is absent.

Finally, who says wireless always says additional cost? The technologies to take advantage of a mouse without cables are obviously more expensive than something more traditional.

Size & Weight

When you’re looking for a gaming mouse, size and weight are important factors to consider. Razer mice are one of the most popular brands on the market, and their mice tend to be on the heavier side. If you’re looking for a mouse that you can take with you wherever you go, a Razer may not be the best option.

Another factor to consider is how large your hand is. Some mice are designed specifically for smaller hands, while others may be too large for smaller hands or people who have larger hands. The size and weight of the mouse will also affect how comfortable it is to use.

Grip

There are three main types of mouse grip, according to the vast majority of gamers. The first and most famous is the palm grip: it allows you to place the index and middle fingers on the mouse buttons, the thumb on the side, and the palm on the rest.

This is the most comfortable and relaxing position for the wrist, which is hardly used here except of course for rotating the hand. This requires the use of an elongated mouse that is large enough to contain the entire hand. The advantage here is to gain speed, but the backlash is the loss of precision.

The second type is the claw grip. If you speak English, you may have already noticed that claw means griffe in French. The grip style here is to put the fingernails (or fingertips) on the two main buttons of the mouse.

The palm is therefore raised and only the top of the wrist will potentially touch the mouse. The claw grip allows you to gain precision but tires the hand and wrist faster, so it is recommended to focus on a slightly thinner mouse.

Finally, the fingertip necessarily requires a very short mouse, since the palm of the hand and the wrist must not touch it and must remain glued to your desk. The mouse is fully controlled with the fingertips, thumb, and ring finger. It is in a way an improved claw grip, further increasing precision but negating any expectation of comfort.

Laser or optical sensor

The debate has been quite contentious for several years. On paper, a laser sensor is more responsive than an optical sensor, more precise, and can be used on more surfaces. But this advantage can sometimes turn into a disadvantage.

Gamers often play with fairly high sensitivity, therefore a laser sensor will tend to take too much into account the imperfections of the surface, whether it is a mouse pad or directly from the desk, creating parasitic movements. on the screen.

What is more, the majority of mouse manufacturers are now working on extremely precise, increasingly high-end optical sensors. We, therefore, advise you, for video games, to use an optical sensor if you have the choice.

Number of Buttons

If you’re looking for a gaming mouse that has plenty of buttons, Razer is a great option. However, before you buy one, consider the number of buttons it has. Some mice only have a few buttons, while others have lots.

If you’re just starting out, choosing a mouse with fewer buttons may be best. As your skills increase, you may want to invest in a mouse with more options. For example, if you play first-person shooters (FPS) and need to use quick movements and multiple buttons, look for a gaming mouse that has at least 5 or 6 buttons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why choose a Razer mouse?

Razer is not a small brand that is just starting out: it was created in 1999 and has always been dedicated to peripherals for gamers, PC above all. Choosing a Razer mouse means choosing quality, expertise, and peace of mind.

How much DPI is for his gaming mouse?

The number of DPI (pixels per inch) is not the most important data of a mouse: with 4000 DPI on a Full HD (1080p) screen, you will only need a centimeter and a half to cover the entire screen. .

When a mouse has 20,000 DPI, it’s mostly a way of showing that it’s got some in the gut and so it’s often a high-end product. As they say, who can do more can do less: so don’t stop at DPI, but keep in mind that it can translate a certain quality.

How to clean your mouse?

Who says intense use of a mouse obviously says that dust, fat, and the like can settle down comfortably. There is only one solution for this: clean your mouse. For this, you will need A cotton swab, Toothpicks, Isopropyl alcohol, A clean, dry cloth, A screwdriver, A very fine forceps With all this material, you will be able to remove the excess dirt in the grooves with the toothpick. Then clean the mouse feet (underneath) and the sensor using the dry cotton swab, then moisten it with a little isopropyl alcohol and run it over all surfaces of the mouse.

Finally, if your equipment can be disassembled without danger (refer to the instructions above all), disassemble it and then do the same as for the outside, obviously without bringing the alcohol into contact with any electronic element.

Conclusion

Razer has been the leading gaming peripheral manufacturer for many years now, and its mice are no exception. In this article, we have put together a list of the best Razer mice to help you make an informed decision about which one is right for you.

Whether you are a hardcore gamer or just looking for a quality mouse to do basic tasks online, there is likely a Razer mouse that will fit your needs. So what are you waiting for? Give one of these amazing mice a try!