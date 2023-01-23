10 Best RAM for Ryzen 7 2700x 2023 – For Gaming, Graphics, or Other Functions

When it comes to choosing which model and features to opt for depending on the processor, several doubts may arise, in this article, we will analyze which is the best ram to be coupled to a Ryzen processor system.

The one that has the largest numbers on paper does not always work better in practice. This is because it is necessary to observe the relationship of some factors to each other as well as to know the type of processor actually used. Furthermore, there is RAM more or less dedicated to specific uses (eg gaming).

Listed below are the Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x that we have selected or sifted through by deep research to choose from.

The Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x is compatible with AMD 2nd generation Ryzen processors. It has more than enough memory speed, capacity, and bandwidth to enable high performance.

Our Recommendations for Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x

1. HyperX Predator

The HyperX Predator is the Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x, compatible, and perfectly optimized for Ryzen processor systems. The performances are really excellent, also and above all in the gaming sector, where high-level performance is required from the RAM.

This DDR4 RAM is also designed to have a great aesthetic impact. Thanks to the patented HyperX Infrared Sync technology, the synchronized light emissions will make the user experience even more engaging and impactful. The lighting is customizable using the motherboard control software.

For those who work with video, the performance of this card allows keeping the frame rate high, ensuring excellent transmissions, high speed up to 4600 MHz, and very low latency. The aggressive-looking black aluminum heat sink makes it easier to use during extended hours.

The performance certification procedure tells us that the reliability is really high: the RAM is in fact “stressed” with numerous tests at very high speed, guaranteeing its performance and durability. It is therefore good to check the characteristics of your PC as the Predator’s performance may be higher than that supported by your system.

If you are looking for the Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x, we fully recommend the HyperX Predator.

Pros Heatsink

Heatsink Look

Look Synchronized lighting effects

Cons Price

2. Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO

The Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO is the Best Fastest Ram for Ryzen 2700x, with powerful and reliable performance, recommended for those who want to maximize the performance of their CPU in relation to the resources and applications that will be used.

The dynamic RGB lighting, thanks to 10 individually programmable LEDs, allows the user to customize their own user experience: in addition to enhancing the use of your PC, you will be transported into an enveloping and compelling dimension. Corsair ICUE software synchronizes the lighting with other products, so you can change the dynamics depending on the cooling systems, keyboards, fans, etc.

The quality of the memory chip is carefully selected in order to reach the maximum of overclocking potential. Bandwidth is wide while response times are low. Performance on AMD motherboards is guaranteed, as the memory is optimized to work best on them.

Last but not least is the ease of installation. The circuits are custom-printed, ensuring maximum signal quality. If you are looking for a powerful RAM card with a great interactive lighting system, then the Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO is the product for you.

Pros Lighting

Lighting Low latency

Low latency High-End Ryzen Compatible DDR4 RAM

Cons Not all colors of the same quality

3. Corsair Vengeance LPX

The Corsair Vengeance LPX is the best Ryzen-compatible DDR4 RAM for value for money, it stands out for its exceptional performance and very affordable price. It offers features usually found in higher-end models, so we would like to recommend this product to anyone who really wants to make a bargain.

Thanks to XMP 2.0 technology it offers simple automatic overclocking. The performance is truly reliable and of the highest level. The heat sink manufactured from pure aluminum ensures faster dissipation. It will benefit the life of the product, as well as the surrounding area.

The PCB is eight-layered while the design and reduced shape make it perfectly adaptable to even the smallest homes. The package includes 2 pieces of memory of 16 GB each. The frequency reached is 3200 Mhz therefore the speed is very important, while keeping the latency low. Furthermore, this frequency will make it pair perfectly with Ryzen, which is known to prefer high frequencies.

By purchasing the Best Flagship Ram for Ryzen 2700x the Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 you will take home an extraordinary RAM card for value for money for your Ryzen, which will perfectly support your needs, even the most challenging ones, in terms of system performance.

Pros Value for money

Value for money 32 GB

32 GB 3200 MHz

Cons Some PC instability issues with XMP running

4. G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series

A very good mid-range product is the Trident Z RGB Series G.SKILL’s Best Ram for Ryzen 2700x. Well built, performing, and optimized for operation with AMD Ryzen CPU systems, this model will enhance and improve the performance of your computer at a more than reasonable price.

This is a 3466 MHz memory-clocked DDR4 model with two 8GB slots each, CL 19-19-19-39, 1,409 volts unbuffered, and a full-length RGB light bar. The chip is an Intel-type Z270 Kaby Lake. The RAM module is 44 mm high a size of 1.73 inches. Intel XMP 2.0 support allows for simple and easy overclocking.

RGB lighting will project you into an alternative dimension, making your room much more engaging and therefore the experience of use. The installation is really simple, the object is light and ergonomic therefore it will fit perfectly even in small computers and in small gaming PC cases.

We always recommend that you first check the compatibility specifications with your computer as it must be avoided that some features do not allow the interface. Buy the Skill Trident Z RGB Series and get a high-performance RAM model at a great price.

Pros Speed

Speed Dual-Channel

Dual-Channel Lightbar

Cons A few crashes every now and then

5. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is a Best Mid-Price Ram for Ryzen 2700x with LED lighting for Ryzen processors, one of the most loved by gamers and computer enthusiasts all over the world. Its high performance, customization of visual combinations, and adaptability to all the best PCs are appreciated, given its design.

Made with high-precision die-casting techniques, in addition to the use of anodized aluminum are the factors that determine a high-quality memory that supports high workloads, very well.

The customization of the visual combinations is amazing: transform your room and the gaming and/or user experience into something highly interactive, dynamic, and overwhelming. You will no longer be able to do without it.

Thanks to the integrated heat sink in the circuits, the modules are cooled very efficiently allowing you to keep the temperature under control even during the heaviest workloads. The same goes for the memory chips which are subjected to high work tests, thus offering the best performance in terms of overclocking frequencies.

If you are looking for a reliable, versatile, and performing product, then we recommend the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB. You will be satisfied with it.

Pros Performance

Performance 16 RGB

16 RGB Customizable lighting

Cons Price a little high

6. G.Skill Trident Z Royal

The G.Skill Trident Z Royal is a Best Mid-Range Ram for Ryzen 2700x, with ideal performance for gaming and uses where the need for a good level of performance is a must.

This DDR4 RAM is 16 GB, divided into 2 slots of 8 GB each, with an operating frequency of 3600 MHz. CAS latency is also good, standing at 18. The feeling and aesthetic appearance are definitely impactful, up, and lightweight, making it easy to install on any compatible computer.

RGB lighting allows you to customize the user experience, allowing the user to experience their PC activity much more intensely, as well as create a much more enveloping atmosphere in their designated space. XMP is supported and once enabled, you will have access to the full potential of this product.

If you want a good mid-range product, which allows you to support the most important work sessions and is easy to install, then we strongly recommend the G.Skill Trident Z Royal, whose value for money is really advantageous.

Pros Low latency

Low latency High frequency

High frequency Design

Cons Management software is not very user friendly

7. G.Skill Ripjaws V

The G.Skill Ripjaws V is an attractively priced option that combines aesthetics and a really good-looking design, with an optimization for gaming that will satisfy all fans.

It is a DDR4 model that works with 3600 MHz frequency, C16 latency, 1.35 Volts, and 16 GB memory (2 x 8 GB slots). Compatibility is certified and proven with Intel Core platforms which in turn are certified for DDR4 it is the Best Budget-Friendly Ram for Ryzen 2700x.

The aluminum design is elegant and captivating. The memory is XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) ready. This model is light, thin, and very easy to install. The dimensions also allow it to be easily placed even in houses with smaller sizes.

With a classic black color and very specific performance to obtain the maximum performance in terms of gaming, the G.Skill Ripjaws V confirms itself as one of the most appreciated RAMs by those looking for a good product at an affordable price.

Pros Performance optimized for gaming

Performance optimized for gaming 3600 MHz

Cons The same features can be found at lower prices

8. G.Skill Trident Z Neo

The G.Skill Trident Z Neo is the Best Mid-price RAM for Ryzen 7 2700x with a very good value for money. The performance is more than enough to support gaming applications, as well as the most expensive ones in terms of resources. The design and aesthetics make it even more captivating.

It is a dual 2 x 8 GB, CL 18 22-22-42, DDR4 module with a frequency of 3600 MHz. The design and optimization for use with the latest AMD Ryzen processors installed on AMD X570 motherboards allow you to achieve unprecedented storage performance. Full compatibility will give you a fluidity never seen before. Once XMP is enabled in the BIOS, you will be able to appreciate the full potential of this product, applied to your favorite game.

Dynamic and vivid lighting will make the gaming experience on any PC equipped with a Ryzen CPU exciting and immersive. The quality of the colors is really beautiful, the lights are strong and present.

Solid, well built, it gives the impression of lasting for a long time. In this price range and with these features, you will hardly find anything better.

Pros New two-tone heatsink

New two-tone heatsink Customizable lighting

Cons C 16

9. Patriot Memory Viper RGB

The Patriot Memory Viper RGB is the Best 16GB Kit for Ryzen 7 2700x that combines performance, versatility, and customization possibilities, elements that are very popular with gaming enthusiasts. With a reasonable investment, you will have a product that will enhance and support your applications to the fullest.

The RGB lighting is very customizable: according to your preferences, the type of game, and the atmosphere you want to create, you can set the settings and program the color sequence as you like. The heatsink works very well, preventing excessive memory overheating.

This DDR4 RAM comes in 2 8GB slots for a total of 16GB. The latency time is CL16. It supports XMP.20, automatically selecting overclocking settings to optimize performance depending on the application used.

The ergonomics are decidedly well designed: with a minimum height, it is designed to allow easy installation even in the tightest spaces. The aluminum construction material will ensure long service life.

The energy class types A +, therefore, in addition to performance, consumption is also managed in the best possible way. At just over 100 euros, by purchasing the Patriot Memory Viper RGB you will get a real bargain, equipping your PC with versatile, performing, and reliable memory.

Pros Energy rating

Energy rating Wide range of lighting configurations

Wide range of lighting configurations Price

Cons Color quality

10. HyperX FURY Black

The HyperX FURY Black RAM is a good solution for Ryzen processors for those looking for the Best High-Speed 16GB kit for Ryzen 7 2700x with a good compromise between performance, convenience, and ease of installation. Tested and certified to work with AMD Ryzen, this model fully meets the needs of those who want to boost the performance of their PC.

This DDR4 memory comes in 2 8GB slots for a total of 16GB. The frequency is 3600, CL17 latency, and a total black look, very fine and easy to install, even in homes where space is limited.

It is Intel XMP-ready and AMD Ryzen certified: the first certification attests to the possibility of fully exploiting the potential of the CPU in relation to the application. The second guarantees full functionality with AMD Ryzen processors.

In addition to gaming, the addition of this RAM will record a significant increase in performance in the video editing and rendering sector. Plug N Play automatic overclocking triggers resource optimization, depending on the program. The heatsink is really very effective, as it keeps overheating low, which is useful both for the life of the product and for the conditions of the surrounding environment.

Undoubtedly one of the best price-quality compromises in this range, the HyperX Fury Black is a product that anyone would find interesting, given its features and the price offered.

Pros Auto-overclock

Auto-overclock XMP certification

Cons Not illuminated

Things to Consider Before Buying

If you’re thinking of upgrading your Ryzen 7 2700x system to more RAM, there are a few things you should consider before making the purchase.

If you're thinking of upgrading your Ryzen 7 2700x system to more RAM, there are a few things you should consider before making the purchase.

The Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x runs at speeds between 2400mhz-2933mhz which enables it to run optimally by freeing up the bottleneck, reducing latency, and speeding up performance in games compared to slower ram.

It also comes with a memory capacity between 8GB to 128GB, which is large enough to run demanding applications and games.

The Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x comes in different colors to choose from depending on your taste and preference. It also has a heat spreader to ensure efficient cooling. It has a stable clock speed of 2400mhz-2933mhz which enables it to function optimally. The Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x also offers faster speeds compared to slower ram, therefore, enabling games and applications to run smoothly without lag within its operational limits.

The Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x has a latency of 16-16-16-39 which enables smooth performance and prevents bottlenecks.

The Best Ram for Ryzen 7 2700x is compatible with various graphics cards and motherboards. They also come with a heat spreader ensuring efficient cooling within its operational limits.

Quick Shopping Tips:

Frequency: expressed in MHz indicates a value directly proportional to the speed with which our RAM work. But that’s not the only aspect that defines speed.

Latency: A high-frequency but high-latency RAM would ultimately result in reduced speed. That’s why, when looking for maximum performance optimization, you need to take a combined look at the frequency and latency values.

Processor Type and Generation: For optimal performance, make sure which AMD Ryzen CPU is being used on your PC as well as the processor generation. An imperfect combination could penalize the final performance.

Chip (IC): there are substantial differences between “standard” DDR4 RAM and some more powerful which may be preferred above all by users who are passionate about gaming.

Price: This is obviously quite proportional in relation to performance and intended use. A RAM optimized for gaming, with high frequency and low latency can also have differences of 100 euros compared to a more “traditional” one.

Compatibility

When buying RAM for a Ryzen 7 2700x PC, it’s important to consider compatibility. Not all RAM brands are compatible with Ryzen and vice versa. Some of the most popular RAM brands that work with Ryzen include Corsair, G.Skill, and Crucial. However, there are also some brands of RAM that are not compatible with Ryzen.

Some of the RAM brands that are not compatible with Ryzen include Kingston, MSI, and ADATA. This can be a problem because while those brands may have great reviews, they may not be compatible with your specific AMD processor. It’s important to do your research before making any purchases so you don’t end up frustrated later on.

If you’re unsure about whether or not a certain brand of RAM is compatible with your processor, you can always test it out by installing it and seeing if it works. Just make sure to back up any important data first in case something goes wrong!

Socket

Before buying any RAM, it is important to consider the socket type your motherboard uses. Most Ryzen 7 2700x motherboards use the AM4 socket, which supports DDR4 memory. However, not all DDR4 memory chips are compatible with AM4 sockets. So if you’re wondering whether or not your particular RAM will work with your new system, it’s best to check first.

Clock Speed

When you are shopping for RAM for your Ryzen 7 2700x, make sure to consider the clock speed of the memory modules you select. The Ryzen 7 2700x features a base clock speed of 3.8GHz, which can be boosted up to 4.2GHz with appropriate RAM.

However, if you’re looking for faster performance, you’ll need to invest in memory with a higher clock speed. For example, DDR4-3400 memory has a clock speed of 3,400MHz, which is more than enough to handle the high-performance demands of the Ryzen 7 2700x.

FAQs

1. Is a Ryzen 7 2700X good for gaming?

AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X is a powerful processor that can be used for gaming. It has a base frequency of 3.7GHz and can reach speeds of 4GHz. The processor also has eight cores and 16 threads. This means that it is capable of handling many tasks at once, making it good for gaming.

2. Should you overclock your 2700X?

While it is possible to overclock a 2700X, AMD suggests leaving the processor at its stock clock speed of 3.4GHz. In addition to retaining all of the overclocking potentials, this will also help keep your processor cooler and quiet. For those that want to push their processors even further, AMD offers an X version of the 2700X with a base clock speed of 4GHz.

This allows for greater performance than what is available through the stock settings but comes with increased heat and noise levels. Ultimately, it is important to understand what Temps you are willing to tolerate in order to get the most out of your system.

3. Does Ryzen 7 2700X run hot

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is a high-end processor that uses a new, more efficient design. Some people have reported that the processor runs hot. However, it’s important to note that the Ryzen 7 2700X is not as hot as some other processors. Overall, it’s likely that most users won’t experience any problems with heat from the processor.

Final Words

Whether you are using your computer for work or entertainment, having sufficient RAM will ensure that your experience is smooth and lag-free. In this article, we have reviewed some of the best RAM for the Ryzen 7 2700x so that you can make an informed decision on what memory to buy. Make sure to read our reviews and choose the right RAM for your needs!