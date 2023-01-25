15 Best RAM for Gaming 2023 – Improve Your Video Gaming Experience

The right RAM for PC gaming is an indispensable element for an exciting gaming experience, offering fluid images, snappy scenes, and immediate responses to commands. The best gaming RAMs are designed for just this purpose.

Among their most important characteristics, we find the frequency, which stands from a minimum of 2066Mhz to a maximum of 4700Mhz. Notwithstanding the compatibility with the CPU and other components, the frequency is essential to increase the performance of the computer. So next to the frequency indication we can find RAM suitable for extreme overclocking and others that do not deviate from nominal values.

The choice of RAM affects the compatibility with the latest generation platforms, including all Intel and AMD Ryzen. The latter in particular can conflict with various RAM modules, so it is essential to choose RAM banks with certified compatibility or at least that have been tested by other users.

Another fundamental element is the dissipation of heat, always entrusted to the aluminum structure present in the modules, sometimes supported by the printed circuit. More rarely, a liquid cooling system may be present in the latest generation RAMs. The top-of-the-range gaming RAMs are also equipped with a temperature sensor, which can operate the fan.

The typical feature that distinguishes gaming RAM from all the others is the RGB lighting. Thanks to the LEDs arranged on the bar at the top of the module, the RAMs light up with static or dynamic colors, an essential quality for those who have an open or windowed case. The lighting can be customized and synchronized with other peripherals thanks to special software.

Below is the selection of the best gaming RAMs to buy in 2023.

Our Recommendations for Best Ram for Gaming

1. Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO

The Kingston HyperX Fury Black is the best RAM for gaming, capable of satisfying the most demanding gamers. It is a DDR4 RAM compatible with the main processors, certified for Intel XMP-ready and AMD Ryzen. It is not equipped with RGB, so it is suitable for closed houses and is also perfectly suited to various work needs, as well as gaming.

Speaking of frequency, it offers an excellent speed margin of up to 3600 MHz and is equipped with automatic overclocking. As always, the overclock cannot exceed the maximum speed of the BIOS, and this RAM stands at the declared MHZ.

Among users who have tried it, some note that it is not ideal for extreme overclocking, but it performs well with most systems and software.

The total capacity is 128 GB and the variant we propose is 4 banks of 32GB. Of course, it is available in different variants including the single module or the 8GB modules. Likewise, if you don’t need the maximum frequency of 3600MHZ, it is available from as little as 2400MHZ. The bench structure is light and thin and the heatsink is low profile.

Pros AMD Ryzen compatible

AMD Ryzen compatible Excellent heat dissipation

Excellent heat dissipation Automatic overclocking

Cons Limited overclocking

2. Crucial Ballistix MAX

For the more experienced and extreme overclocking lovers, the Crucial Ballistix MAX meets all expectations and is one of the Best DDR4 RAMS on the market for gaming. For automatic overclocking, RAM is supported by XMP 2.0, while more demanding gamers can manually tweak the settings it is listed in the Best High-End Ram for Gaming category.

Thanks to the maximum frequency of 4400 MHz, Crucial Ballistix MAX supports the most demanding games, makes the computer responsive to commands, the scenes are crisp and fluid and the gaming experience is taken to the highest levels.

The heat dissipation of this RAM is excellent thanks to a high-performance and space-saving heatsink, a necessary condition not only during power peaks but also to support longer gaming sessions. In addition, the thermal sensor allows you to monitor the temperature in real time for an instant reaction of the system before it reaches the guard levels.

Another feature of Crucial Ballistix MAX is the very beautiful and impactful RGB lighting, with 16 LEDs divided into 8 sectors throughout the memory bank. In this regard, the RAM is compatible with major lighting and synchronization systems such as ASUS Aura, MSI Mystic Light, and Gigabyte AORUS.

The only note, the customization of the RGB is not always accurate, especially as regards the position of the colors.

Pros Automatic overclocking

Automatic overclocking Compatible with Ryzen

Compatible with Ryzen High Frequency

Cons Inaccurate RGB

3. Kingston HyperX Fury RGB

Among the best DDR4 ram for Ryzen, there is the Kingston HyperX Fury RGB, with Intel XMP-ready and AMD Ryzen certification (which is always a guarantee), but above all, because those who have tried it have already tested the effectiveness, the ease of practically immediate configuration and the absence of inconsistencies.

Also in this case we have automatic overclocking, but not extreme compared to the maximum frequencies set, which are 3466Mhz for this model, and up to 3600Mhz for the most performing variant.

The kit that we report here is 64GB with 4 16GB banks. Different variants are available from 8 to 128GB, with a single module, 2 or 4.

Another feature of this Best High-Speed Ram for Gaming is RGB lighting, which is absent in the other Fury Black model. In general, the whole RAM bank is designed with an aggressive style, perfect for open cases and synchronization with the general lighting of the computer.

The customization of the LEDs takes place using the specific HyperX INGENUITY software. Alternatively, it can be controlled via the motherboard. Conversely, using other software, you may encounter compatibility problems.

Pros With RGB

With RGB Ryzen compatible

Cons RGB not always compatible

4. G.Skill Trident Z RGB

The G.Skill Trident Z RGB is one of the best RAM for Intel, and it is visually striking thanks to the full range RGB, with the full-length LED bar. It shows all the colors of the rainbow with a wave effect and synchronizes with other devices. It also allows precise customization via G.Skill software. The colors are vibrant and very intense.

In general, the memory banks have excellent aesthetics and sturdy construction, with the heatsink in brushed steel.

It is possible to use other software, but some users have noticed that it can conflict, for example with Aura Sync. However, the source software is perfect and there is no need to use third-party software.

As far as performance is concerned, G.Skill Trident Z RGB is a great DDR4 RAM with automatic overclocking supported by Intel XMP 2.0 and a speed of up to 4266MHz.

Overall G.Skill Trident Z RGB is the Best High-Frequency Ram for Gaming for those who want to increase the ability of their computer to support the most advanced video games and at the same time want to rely on a product already prepared. In fact, those who prefer the manual setting of the parameters found the configuration of this RAM a bit difficult.

This RAM is compatible with Ryzen, but not certified, and in some cases, it can cause incompatibility problems.

Pros Full range RGB

Full range RGB Automatic overclocking

Cons Difficult manual setting

5. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is the best gaming RAM for value for money. This kit with 2 banks of 8GB RAM memory each with 3600 Mhz is perfect for expanding memory or replacing obsolete banks. For those wishing to radically increase the capacity of their computer, the 128GB kit is available and has a frequency of up to 4600 MHz.

For this Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is a versatile Best Mid-Tier Ram for Gaming, suitable for everyone, not only for expert gamers but also for multitasking and those who use the computer for work.

The structure of the benches is very sturdy, made of anodized aluminum, and with a very effective heat sink. The cooling system is two-way, through a circuit and through an external housing, so as to guarantee temperature control in all conditions.

The 12 RGB LEDs can be individually customized using the dedicated CORSAIR iCUE software. The design and colors are captivating, but not excessive, in fact, those who have a windowed case will appreciate the elegance. On the other hand, those who prefer more decisive and visually striking lighting may find them insufficient.

These RAMs are made to ensure great stability and reliability. They are not made for extreme overclocking, although the high frequency is already great for supporting the most powerful video games.

Pros Two-way heat dissipation

Two-way heat dissipation Customizable RGB

Cons Not suitable for extreme overclocking

6. XPG Spectrix D80

The XPG Spectrix D80 is the Best Budget Ram for Gaming to be shown in all its styles and is the result of a perfect union between aesthetics and technology. Designed specifically for gaming, these RAMs have a young and aggressive style, available with a black or red body.

The RGB lighting is entrusted to the upper bar, which responds to two functions: one aesthetic and one practical. In fact, it contains a coolant, which supports the aluminum heatsink to avoid overheating even in extreme gaming sessions. We thus have a unique hybrid cooling system.

RGB is customizable via XPG RGB Sync software but is also compatible with third-party software, including Aura sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and many other cutting-edge software.

XPG Spectrix D80 is DDR4 RAM compatible with most motherboards and processors, including the AMD Ryzen system.

This 16GB module reaches 3600Mhz and supports a good level of overclocking. Compatible with the XMP 2.0 profile for automatic overclocking, it still requires intervention on the BIOS for extreme overclocking enthusiasts. Both in tests and in user experience, this RAM has always shown great stability.

Pros Hybrid heatsink

Hybrid heatsink Customizable RGB

Customizable RGB High compatibility

Cons Manual setting for extreme overclocking

7. Patriot Viper Steel

The Patriot Viper Steel is a very stable effective and the Best Cheap Ram for Gaming, excellent for gaming and for most software that requires high-performance RAM.

While it maintains an aggressive style, perfect for gaming, this RAM does not feature RGB lighting. This aspect may be considered a disadvantage to some, but it makes RAM more versatile, especially when plugged into a computer to be used for various tasks, including work.

The heat dissipation is excellent thanks to the aluminum shield and has shown great performance even with the computer taken to the extreme. Overall, the construction of the RAM is solid and ensures a long life.

The presence of the XMP 2.0 profile and the frequency of up to 4400Mhz guarantee stability and effectiveness, especially in automatic overclocking. In this sense, it is an excellent RAM even for those who do not have particular needs to manually intervene on the systems, but still want to ensure a computer that is up to the most recent video games.

As for compatibility, we are talking about a RAM designed to be used with most systems, including the latest generation AMD Ryzen and Intel platforms. On the contrary, with older systems, could conflict or otherwise not guarantee the performance for which it was designed.

Pros Frequency up to 4400Mhz

Frequency up to 4400Mhz High compatibility

Cons Without RGB

8. Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO

For RGB lighting fanatics, here is Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO Best DDR4 RAM for Gaming. With 10 LED light bars mounted on beautifully designed counters, the colors stand out beautifully and can be programmed for each module.

You can set static or dynamic colors according to your preferences and thanks to the different profiles we can set the different options in advance. For example, dynamic lighting is a lot of fun and impressive when playing video games, while static lighting can be the best choice while studying or working.

Using Corsair iCUE software, you can synchronize lights with other peripherals and other Corsair products including keyboards and fans. Alternatively, RGB is controllable via Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light. On the contrary, those who use Aura Sync have noticed some incompatibilities, such as the inability to set a totally white RGB, or the failure to save the profiles.

As for performance, Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO is a low-latency DDR4 RAM, compatible with Intel and AMD.

This 16GB kit has a maximum frequency of 3200Mhz but is available with a frequency between 2666 and 4266Mhz with the combination of different modules. On various tests, this RAM proves to be very stable and lives up to expectations.

Pros High-quality RGB

High-quality RGB Stable

Cons Conflict with Aura Sync

Things to Consider Before Buying

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming computer, there are a few things to consider before buying the best RAM for gaming. We’ll outline some of the key factors to take into account when choosing the right RAM for your needs.

Socket

When shopping for the best RAM for gaming, it’s important to think about the socket type your CPU is built into. Most CPUs come with LGA1151 sockets, which support DDR4 memory. However, not all DDR4 memory will work in an LGA1151 system. Before you buy any DDR4 memory, be sure to check the compatibility list on the product packaging.

Frequency, Latency & Timings

Some other factors to consider when shopping for RAM for gaming include frequency (how many MHz your memory runs at), latency (the time it takes for data to travel from the RAM chip to your computer), and timings (how Memory is organized on a PCB).

The best way to find out what memory frequencies and timings are compatible with your system is to do some research online or reach out to a trusted retailer who can help you choose the right RAM for your needs.

Durability

Make sure the RAM you buy is durable enough to handle frequent use. Gaming requires high levels of performance and reliability from your computer’s memory, so make sure the RAM you choose can handle the demands.

Price

When shopping for the best RAM for gaming, it’s important to consider your budget and what you need the memory for. Some gamers may want to buy the most expensive RAM available, while others may prefer to buy a less expensive option that still meets their needs.

FAQs

1. Is 32 GB RAM overkill?

There is no definitive answer to this question as it depends on your individual needs and usage patterns. However, some experts believe that 32GB of RAM is overkill for most users. While there are certainly benefits to having more memory, such as faster loading times and decreased bottlenecks, most people don’t need that much space.

In fact, according to some sources, 8GB or 16GB of RAM should be enough for most people. So if you’re not using all of your available memory, then you can save money by opting for a lower-memory model.

2. Does RAM increase FPS?

There is a common misconception that installing more RAM will increase your FPS. While that may be true on some computers, it is not always the case. In fact, too much RAM can actually have a negative impact on your gaming performance.

Your computer’s processor and graphics card are both responsible for rendering frames of video as you move through your game world. The more RAM your computer has, the faster it can access those frames and render them on-screen.

However, this doesn’t mean that more RAM automatically equates to better gaming performance – there are many factors at play here that can affect how well your graphics card works with additional memory.

3. Does SSD improve FPS?

SSD is a type of storage that has become increasingly popular in recent years. This technology uses a small number of hard disks to store data.