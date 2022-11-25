10 Best PS4 Steering Wheels 2022 – Top Racing Wheels & Shifters

The ranking of the best PS4 steering wheels for realistically playing card games with the gaming console, from premium to budget models.

Fans of car games know it well: the gaming experience with a steering wheel is significantly superior to that with a gamepad. The steering wheel + pedal combo allows you to perform more precise maneuvers, allowing you to savor the pleasure of sports driving, for a customizable gaming experience depending on the game title: from rally to grand tourism to clandestine racing up to F1 races, and here the Controllers For Pc is enlisted for you.

The best PS4 steering wheels are equipped with Force Feedback, a technology capable of transferring all the driving sensations, such as the load of the vehicle weights and the type of terrain, allowing a more realistic and immersive gaming experience.

Our Recommendations for Best PS4 Steering Wheels

Award Design Gaming Console Best Racing Wheel for Beginners Logitech G923 Best PS4 Steering Wheel Thrustmaster T300RS Lower-priced PS4 Steering Wheel Logitech G29 Thrustmaster T150 RS PRO Best Budget Racing Wheel Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Best Racing Wheel Sony PS4 RWA Best Multiplatform Racing Wheel Thrustmaster T80 Best Xbox Series X/S Racing Wheel Subsonic Drive Pro Sport Best Direct Drive Racing Wheel Racing Wheel Overdrive Best Steering Wheel For PS4 THRUSTMASTER TMX Logitech G920

To choose the best steering wheel it is good to make sure of the quality of the materials, as these devices are often subjected to stress during the most eventful gaming sessions. It is also advisable to check the quality of the mounts to make sure you have maximum stability of the steering wheel while driving.

The grip is usually covered in leather or synthetic materials, such as rubber, to ensure a comfortable and stable grip, but in addition to aesthetics, it is recommended to check the steering angle, which in the best models can reach up to 1080 °, equal to three full turns of the steering wheel.

Among the buttons, usually arranged in the central part of the steering wheel, there must be the directional keypad, the buttons usually present in the gamepads, the levers, and any LED indicators. Official Sony licensed PS4 steering wheels to ensure maximum key compatibility.

It is recommended to aim for a steering wheel model with programmable buttons, in order to be able to adapt it to all types of driving games in an intuitive way and to be able to continue interacting with the console even without a gamepad.

Finally, if you have other consoles besides the PS4, it is advisable to check the compatibility of the wheel: most of the models can also work on PS3 and PC, but on the market, you can also find compatible steering wheels for Xbox One.

In this buying guide, we have grouped the best PS4 racing wheels by features, performance, and compatibility.

List of Top PS4 Steering Wheels Review

1. Logitech G923 The Best Racing Wheel for Beginners currently on the market is the Logitech G923, made with high-quality materials and programmed to return excellent performance during racing games. Thanks to the True force technology and the 1000 Hz refresh rate, we will have a responsive return and a truly realistic driving experience. In addition, through the LED rev counter and the 24 buttons integrated on the dial, we will be able to adjust the speed and game modes. The closed-circuit motor allows automatic voltage control to avoid power loss during racing. The three-pedal pedal set it is equipped with adjustable surfaces to obtain a comfortable and fluid experience, while the double-clutch will allow us to have a quick and clean start. In addition to the PS4, we will also be able to use it with games for PS5 and PC. With the G HUB software for PC, we will be able to adjust the sensitivity of the steering wheel and customize the buttons to our liking. A consideration that must be made is the noise, which on the one hand allows you to perfectly replicate the driving sensation, while for others it could be annoying especially when placed on a flat surface such as a desk. To remedy the problem, we will be able to turn off the effects and focus only on running performance. Pros Compatibility also with PS5 and PC

Compatibility also with PS5 and PC 1000 Hz frequency

1000 Hz frequency Pedal with 3 pedals Cons Noisy 2. Thrustmaster T300RS The Thrustmaster T300RS is a high-end professional Best PS4 Steering Wheel, equipped with a foot pedal and ideal for playing PS3, PC, and PS5 games as well. Made entirely of metal and covered with reinforced rubber, it has 13 action buttons in the center that are necessary to play, which are easily accessible so as not to get distracted while driving. Thrustmaster’s add-on ecosystem allows you to replace the steering wheel with other models at will, simply by unhooking the current one from the base of the T300RS. The 2-pedal pedal set has an internal metal structure and allows you to fully adjust the pedals, to improve your gaming experience. The base incorporates the brushless servomotor with 25 watts of power, capable of returning realistic feedback and fluidity of the game. Furthermore, thanks to the double belt system, disturbing noises are reduced to a minimum, giving a fusion of power and agility on every track. The only sore point is the cooling fan, which at the time of activation turns out to be quite noisy. The steering wheel rotation angle can be adjusted between 270 ° and 1080 °, depending on your preference. The high price makes it a model not suitable for everyone, but certainly one of the best investments for experienced gamers who want to improve driving performance. Pros Compatible with PS4, PS3, and PC

Compatible with PS4, PS3, and PC Fluid and realistic gameplay

Fluid and realistic gameplay Excellent grip Cons Price

Price Cooling fan

3. Logitech G29 Among the best racing wheels for PS4, we find the Logitech G29, ‘ideal for an immersive gaming experience that simulates the feeling of driving a real car thanks to the support of Force Feedback technology. The wheel is also compatible with PS3 and PC. The pedals are pressure-sensitive, while the precision steering ensures an optimized driving experience from the materials used to make the steering wheel, in stainless steel and covered with hand-stitched genuine leather, able to add a touch of elegance to the device it is a Lower-priced PS4 Steering Wheel. The pedal unit also includes the clutch pedal, thus presenting itself with three adjustable pedals, and is equipped with an anti-slip footrest, for total control. Game controls are easily accessible in the center of the wheel, with a D-Pad, paddle controls, LED indicator lights, a 24-point selection dial, and +/- buttons to fine-tune driving preferences. The rotation can be set up to 900 °, equal to about two and a half turns, simulating the effect of a real racing car. The transmission gears are helical in shape to reduce noise and vibrations, ensuring greater stability of the steering wheel when installing it on a table or desk. Pros Force Feedback technology

Force Feedback technology Compatible with PS4, PS3, PC

Compatible with PS4, PS3, PC Force feedback to two motors Cons Price 4. Thrustmaster T150 RS PRO

The Thrustmaster T150 RS PRO is a wheel compatible with PS4, PS3, and PC, suitable for those who love driving simulations in its various facets and designed to adapt to all styles, Rally, F1, Nascar, and GT. Reactive, silent, and equipped with Force Feedback support, the use of this wheel will allow you to immerse yourself in the game, experiencing sensations similar to those of the real world, thanks also to the realistic dimensions of the crown, which has a diameter of 28 cm. Also included is the Thrustmaster T3PA 3-pedal pedal set. This Best PS4 Wheel For Serious Racers can be set to rotate from 270 ° to 1080 °, depending on the type of race and race you are playing, for an even more precise and perceptible level of control at every turn. The 2 sequential gear levers are completely made of metal and are characterized by an ergonomic design that facilitates use. The pulley system allows the channeling of the sounds coming from the engine, increasing the sensation of fluidity and ensuring maximum silence. Pros Adaptable to all driving styles

Adaptable to all driving styles Realistic dimensions

Realistic dimensions Silent pulley system Cons Lightweight and plasticky pedal set

5. Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 For F1 lovers, the ideal steering wheel is certainly the Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Best Budget Racing Wheel; this is a full-size replica of the 2011 F1 championship Ferrari steering wheel, made under an official Ferrari license. The steering wheel features a reinforced screen-printed metal faceplate, high-quality rotary knobs, selectors, and action buttons, as well as metal Push & Pull gearshift levers. All the traditional PlayStation joypad controls have been mapped to perfection, to allow you to manage all the controls in the simplest way possible. The handle is covered in rubber and guarantees a realistic and comfortable grip, ideal for even the longest gaming sessions. The steering wheel is precise and robust, also thanks to the presence of Force Feedback technology. The Thrustmaster Quick Release system allows you to change the Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On and the T500 RS wheel, to further customize the gaming experience. The pedal unit with 3 individually adjustable pedals, weighs over 7 kg, and guarantees stability and resistance even in the most agitated phases, making it practically impossible to move it. Pros Compatible with PS4, PS3, and PC

Compatible with PS4, PS3, and PC Original size

Original size With rotary knobs, switches, and action buttons Cons The learning curve to adapt to the use of all buttons and knobs while playing

6. Sony PS4 RWA The Sony PS4 RWA Racing Wheel Apex is the Best Racing Wheel for PS4 that is also compatible with PS3 and PC and is proposed as an entry-level solution for those who want a steering wheel with great value for money to start with. Licensed by Sony, it comes with a pedal set with two pedals, while the sequential shift levers are installed directly on the steering wheel. The supported rotation angles reach up to 270 °; the steering wheel is solid and sensitive in curves. The handle is coated with non-slip rubber that improves grip, while the central part is made of durable plastic. There are no analog sticks, and you can use the D-pad to emulate the sticks of the PS4. The design is characterized by being minimal, choosing to focus on the simulation aspect rather than the look, despite the absence of Force Feedback. The steering wheel is equipped with a 3-meter cable that allows you to connect from any location. Pros Excellent value for money

Excellent value for money PS4, PS3, PC compatibility

PS4, PS3, PC compatibility Excellent quality of materials

Excellent quality of materials Cons The very small pedal base

The very small pedal base Plastic pedal

Plastic pedal No Force Feedback

7. Thrustmaster T80 The best PS4 wheel under 100$ is the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB, which is an 8:10 scale replica of the Ferrari 488 GTB wheel, adapted for the PlayStation 4; in fact, there are all the official buttons PS, Share, Options, to facilitate navigation in the interface. It is also compatible with PC games running Windows 7/8/10. The base of the Best Multiplatform Racing Wheel features an optimized bungee cord mechanism, which provides linear resistance for ergonomic and intuitive control regardless of rotation angles. The wheel has a diameter of 28 cm, is characterized by a textured rubber coating to improve grip even in the longest gaming sessions, and is equipped with official Ferrari and PlayStation 4 licenses. There are 11 action buttons on the wheel, a D-pad, and 2 metal levers for sequential shifting. The 2-pedal pedal set has an adjustable angle of inclination and is equipped with a large rest area for the foot, which allows precise and comfortable acceleration and braking. The brake pedal is characterized by progressive resistance. Pros Compatible with PS4 and PC

Compatible with PS4 and PC Optimized elastic rope mechanism

Optimized elastic rope mechanism Handle covered in machined rubber Cons Not compatible with PS3

8. Subsonic Drive Pro Sport The Best Xbox Series X/S Racing Wheel is Subsonic Drive Pro the features a dual vibration motor, 3 sensitivity modes to select according to your skills, and the type of game, arcade, pro, or expert, and has fully programmable buttons, to best adapt to each type of racing game. Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and PS3, this wheel is characterized by a curved bottom that allows you to both fix it with the suction cup on the desk, and to place it comfortably on the legs to be able to play directly from the sofa. The steering wheel can rotate up to 270 °, is equipped with a gear lever on the side, programmable buttons on the opposite side, and a 2-pedal pedal. Pros Fully programmable buttons

Fully programmable buttons Double vibration motor

Double vibration motor 3 sensitivity modes Cons Suction cup not very resistant

9. Racing Wheel Overdrive The Racing Wheel Overdrive Xbox Series X|S model is the best budget steering wheel for PS4, officially licensed by Sony, it is recommended for casual gamers who want to improve their experience in racing games. It can also be used with PS3 and PC and it is Best Direct Drive Racing Wheel. The vibrations, if supported by the game, are reproduced on the steering wheel thanks to the built-in motors, which give a feedback effect that simulates a realistic driving experience, while the suction cups guarantee the right stability even in the most agitated actions. You can set 3 levels of sensitivity according to your driving style. The grip is enhanced by the rubber coating, and the gear lever and pedals are present to add further realism while driving. The pedalboard has a knurled area to comfortably rest the foot. The wheel features 12 buttons and a 2-axis directional pad; it is also equipped with an automatic centering function and can rotate up to 270 °. Pros 3 sensitivity settings

3 sensitivity settings Vibration feedback

Vibration feedback PS4, PS3 and PC compatibility Cons Suction cups that can be improved

10. THRUSTMASTER TMX The THRUSTMASTER TMX Force Best Steering Wheel For PS4 is characterized by reduced response times thanks to the presence of 12 configurable keys and the digital directional cross, and by the support for Force Feedback, which improves the gaming experience. It is compatible with PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and PC games. The steering angle is 180 °; on the steering wheel, there are also 2 status LEDs to indicate the input mode and always have everything under control. It is equipped with 7 suction cups to ensure maximum stability, and the 2-pedal pedal set also has rubber feet to prevent it from slipping during the most exciting actions. The steering wheel has an ergonomic shape and the handle is made of rubber, to be more comfortable and ensure a better grip. Quick-access shifters allow you to take turns with ease. The steering wheel is also equipped with a professional gear lever to engage the gears manually. Pros Force Feedback support

Force Feedback support With status LED

With status LED 12 programmable keys Cons 180 ° steering angle

180 ° steering angle Inconvenient manual gearbox position

11. Logitech G920 The Logitech G920 is a budget racing wheel with 3 sensitivity levels, arcade, pro, and expert, and is equipped with programmable buttons. It presents itself as the ideal proposal for those on a very low budget and who want a more immersive experience in racing games. Logitech G920 The Subsonic Racing Wheel Universal is a budget racing wheel with 3 sensitivity levels, arcade, pro, and expert, and is equipped with programmable buttons. It presents itself as the ideal proposal for those on a very low budget and who want a more immersive experience in racing games. The wheel is compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PS3 and PC, and connects easily to the console using the appropriate cables, one to connect directly to the console and the other to connect to the joypad. It is equipped with 5 suction cups to increase its stability and can rotate up to 180 °. On the steering wheel, there are two levers for the change, positioned so as to be easily accessible during the game. The two-pedal pedal set has a reduced base, to take up as little space as possible, but is still comfortable to use it is in the Best Racing Wheels category. Pros PS4, Xbox One, PS3, and PC compatible

PS4, Xbox One, PS3, and PC compatible Programmable buttons

Programmable buttons 3 levels of sensitivity Cons Absence of vibrations

Benefits of a PS4 Steering Wheel

A PlayStation 4 steering wheel provides many benefits for gamers, including improved control and comfort. Here are five reasons to consider getting one for your console:

1. Improved Control

A PlayStation 4 steering wheel allows game developers to create more immersive and engaging titles. By providing better feedback from the controls, a steering wheel enhances your gaming experience.

2. Comfort

The contoured design of a PS4 steering wheel makes it comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. This helps reduce hand fatigue and improve overall gaming enjoyment.

3. Customizable Controls

The available customization options let you tailor the feel and look of your steering wheel to match your own style. This gives you an advantage over other players who may not have a customized setup.

4. Multitasking Efficiency

A PlayStation 4 steering wheel allows you to multitask while gaming without having to remove your hands from the controller or interrupt your focus on the game screen. This is an invaluable feature when trying to complete difficult tasks or take care of other activities while playing a game.

5. Immersive Gaming Environment

A PS4 steering wheel provides an immersive gaming environment that brings the game to life. By providing better feedback and control, a steering wheel enhances your gaming experience.

How To Choose the Best PS4 Steering Wheels?

Need more information on making your choice and finding the perfect PS4 / PS4 Pro wheel for your needs and budget? Follow the guide!

Wheel

The format, size, or even the finishes of the wheel are obviously part of the first criteria to take into account during your research. Not all wheels on today’s PlayStation 4 wheels are created equal, and some entry-level models look more like a kid’s toy than a real racing wheel.

In the idea, make sure first of all the diameter of the wheel, by aiming models of 28 to 30 cm. Then check the build quality, preferably opting for steering wheels with a metal structure to ensure good rigidity to the whole. Finally, there are the finishes, which will play on comfort by offering more or less noble coatings as well as rubber or nubuck grip areas.

Still concerning the wheel, remember to check the arrangement of the different buttons. Ideally, you want to be able to fully control your game without going through your DualShock 4 controller. The controls should be accessible, without getting in your way while driving. Believe us, you don’t want to display a Pause screen a few feet from the checkered flag!

Force Feedback System

This is obviously one of the main assets of racing wheels for consoles and PCs, and probably the element that contributes the most to immersion during gaming. As in real life, the tracks of your favorite games are not all smooth and only a steering wheel with an effective force feedback system will be able to reproduce realistic sensations.

Different force feedback systems equip current PS4 wheels. At the entry-level, we generally limit ourselves to an elastic strap or spring system. Going upmarket, there are belt or gear mechanisms offering a much more efficient immersion. The best models have for their part so-called brushless force feedback, that is to say without the slightest friction.

In addition to the technology used, remember to check the angle of rotation offered by your steering wheel. Most of the models listed in our selection offer rotation between 900 ° and 1080 °, but some more accessible models are limited to just 270 °. In practice, we obviously favor flywheels with force feedback at 1080 °.

Fixing system

To play comfortably and immerse yourself at best in its racing games, your steering wheel must be perfectly fixed on your desk, or better, on your simulation seat. Before you ask the question, don’t expect to drive your Ferrari or virtual Porsche with your steering wheel on your lap, especially if it’s a model with good force feedback.

If you want to install your PS4 steering wheel on a desk, consult the opinions of other users to check its good stability as well as its ease of installation. Your steering wheel shouldn’t move while you’re driving, and you want to be able to position or remove it in the blink of an eye if you don’t have a dedicated station.

Crankset and clutch

The vast majority of PS4 racing wheels come with their own crankset, and it’s important not to underestimate this element. Like the wheel, a well-built crankset can make all the difference in terms of handling and immersion.

If the crankset delivered with your steering wheel displays a basic construction, you will not find the same sensations as on a real racing car. At the entry-level, some all-plastic models may in particular have the habit of slipping under the feet or have too flexible pedal actuation.

A crankset worthy of the name has a robust construction as well as a weight allowing it to remain perfectly stable when placed on the ground. The pickiest players will also orient themselves towards the pedals allowing them to adjust the force necessary to depress the various pedals.

Another important point to take into account is the number of pedals. Some pedals are limited only to the accelerator and brake pedals, while others add a clutch. We can then add a gear knob to try out manual piloting. Enough to bring out the pilot that lies dormant in you.

Compatibility

Like a gaming headset or an eSport controller, be sure to check the platforms compatible with your steering wheel. Most of the steering wheels presented in our selection work with the different consoles of the brand, namely the PS3, PS4, and PS4 Pro. Typically, the models are also PC compatible.

For gamers with a Sony and Microsoft console, the going gets tough. The vast majority of models feature PS4 / PC or Xbox / PC compatibility, and you’ll likely need to checkout twice if you want to enjoy all of your titles. Note however that Fanatec offers a multi-platform kit compatible with PS4 / Xbox One / PC.

Best Racing Games on PS4

You have ordered the steering wheel of your dreams, you are well installed in your simulation seat, and now you have to start the race! But in fact, what race?

To ideally complete this selection of the best PS4 wheels, a small selection of the most recommended racing games.

1. Gran Turismo Sport

If the days when Gran Turismo games seemed untouchable are now over, the latest Gran Turismo GT should thrill fans of the series. Flagship license of the PlayStation, the title offers very pleasant driving sensations, and above all accessible to all. Resolutely focused on online gaming, competition enthusiasts should appreciate it.

2. Project Cars 2

Considered by many to be THE new benchmark for PS4 racing games, Project Cars 2 captivates with its driving finesse and comprehensive content. Associated with one of the best steering wheels for PS4, it is a real treat, especially since the “helmet” view is particularly neat.

3. F1 2022

The official racing game of the Formula 1 World Championship, F1 2017 is a little marvel when accompanied by an efficient steering wheel. Grand prizes, sponsors, drivers, and official vehicles, if you are a fan of F1 you should find something for yourself.

4. DiRT 4

Rather have special stages than circuit races? With DiRT 4, you should get what you pay for! Both accessible for beginners and sharp enough to appeal to budding pilots, the game seduces with its enormous content and its particularly enjoyable driving sensations. With a steering wheel in your hands, it feels like it.

5. Assetto Corsa

Are you a fan of exceptional cars? Assetto Corse presents careful modeling with onions. We take full eyes of it despite a few absences (no weather forecast or night races for example). If the title is pleasant to the joystick, it takes on another dimension when accompanied by a real steering wheel.

6. DiRT Rally

Rally enthusiast? This simulation developed by Codemasters is positioned as the legitimate successor to the Colin McRae Rally series, by presenting a neat rendering particularly exciting in terms of driving. Demanding but easy to learn for beginners, it is a real pleasure to play in the mud with a good force feedback steering wheel.