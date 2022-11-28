6 Best Practices for Managing a Franchise Marketing Campaign

When it comes to marketing, brand visibility is the name of the game. Since you’re reading this, we’ll assume that you’ve already got a solid brand identity and marketing plan in place for your franchise. Whether or not you have these fundamentals in place, however, does not mean that your marketing campaign is going to be a walk in the park.

With so many different players operating in the same space and competing for customers’ attention, it’s imperative that your franchise marketing campaign strikes while the iron is hot and before things start to cool down. To give your business – and its brand – an edge over the competition, we’ve got some insider insight on what works and what doesn’t when it comes to franchise marketing solutions. Here is a list of the top six practices for managing franchise marketing campaigns. Let’s start with software options…

1. Software options developed for franchise businesses

One of the first things any franchise owner should do is research the various software options out there designed for franchises. These business management platforms will help you streamline your operations and maximize your profit potential. Since franchise owners often have their hands full running the day-to-day operations, having franchise marketing solutions like Adplorer that can handle tedious administrative tasks for you is a godsend.

When it comes to marketing, some of the most popular franchise software options include franchise lead generation, franchise website builders, and franchise digital marketing platforms. If you need help choosing the right franchise marketing solutions for your business, we recommend consulting with a marketing consultant.

2. Focus on the customer experience

Franchises are all about consistency. When a customer walks into a franchise location, they expect to experience the same great taste, quality, and service each and every time. When they don’t, they’re quick to let you know by word of mouth, social media, and review sites.

In fact, nearly half of all customers are less likely to purchase from a business that offers a subpar experience. With that in mind, it’s crucial that you put in significant effort to improve the customer experience at your franchise locations. This might mean adding more staff during busy hours, improving your menu, or investing in better-quality ingredients. Whatever it is, you need to make sure that you’re putting your customers’ needs first.

3. Make use of digital marketing tactics

In a world of increasing competition, you simply can’t afford to leave digital marketing tactics on the table. Franchises that make the most of their digital marketing efforts see an average ROI of 360%. The best way to ensure that your franchise makes the most of its digital marketing efforts is to team up with a reputable marketing agency.

With the right marketing agency on your side, you’ll be able to maximize your investment and achieve the results you’re looking for. For starters, a reputable marketing agency will be able to help you create a comprehensive marketing plan that covers all of your bases. From there, they’ll be able to use their expertise to execute your plan, identify and correct any issues that arise, and report back to you with their findings.

4. Make it Mobile-Friendly

As you’re no doubt aware, more than half of all internet traffic is generated by mobile devices. If your franchise website isn’t mobile-friendly, you’re missing out on a huge chunk of potential customers. Thankfully, most website builders have the ability to create mobile-friendly websites. If yours doesn’t, it’s time to make a change.

Beyond creating a mobile-friendly website, it’s also important to optimize your franchise website for search engine optimization (SEO). This means that you’ll need to include keywords that your customers are searching for in your website’s title, description, and content. Doing so will help your website show up higher in the results, which will in turn drive more traffic to your website.

5. Be selective about your ad partners

With so many different marketing channels out there, it’s easy to get carried away and sign up for every ad partner possible. While this might work for some franchises, it won’t work for all. As such, it’s important that you be selective with the ad partners that you sign up for. Instead of signing up for every ad partner under the sun, it’s best to focus your efforts on a handful of your most reliable and effective marketing channels.

By signing up for a smaller channel, you’ll be able to better manage your campaign and ensure that you’re getting the most out of your investment. It’s also important to monitor your ad partners from time to time. It’s not uncommon for ad partners to accidentally add your ad to an irrelevant or low-performing campaign. If this happens, it’s up to you to contact the ad partner and get it corrected.

6. Use Video Marketing

Traditional marketing tactics are still important, but video marketing is quickly becoming one of the most effective marketing strategies for franchises. In fact, brands that incorporate video into their marketing campaigns see a 33% increase in leads compared to those that don’t. With so many different video marketing options available, it can be difficult to determine which platform is best for your business.

When choosing a video marketing platform, it’s important to consider your budget, target audience, and business objectives. Depending on your goals, it might make more sense to host your videos on YouTube or create your own marketing video website. Regardless of which video marketing platform you choose, it’s important to create content that resonates with your audience and is easy to understand.

Summing up

Marketing campaigns don’t just happen overnight. The best campaigns are carefully planned out in advance and executed with precision. When it comes to franchise marketing campaigns, there are many different tactics that you can employ to help your brand stand out from the crowd. With the tips we’ve outlined above, you’ll be well on your way to creating an effective campaign that converts.