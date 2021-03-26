With the internet taking over the world in every way possible, some people might feel Blu-Ray players are no longer in use. While modern technologies do prevail, Blu-Ray players can be useful when you’re traveling and don’t have access to the internet, especially if you’re traveling with kids.

And of course, there are people that collect Blu-Ray discs and find that special experience priceless. Take a look at the following list and find out if there is a perfect Blu-Ray player for you (and we are sure there is).

Top Picks for 2021

1. FANGOR 10.1 Inch HD 1080P Portable Blu Ray Player (Editor’s Pick)

Speaking of portable Blu-Ray players, there is no getting around the FANGOR brand. This model is no exception. It offers a lot of useful features, and a built-in handle is one of them because it allows you to easily carry this player around.

The 270-degree rotating screen that has a 180-degree flip feature only perfects your viewing time, since it allows you to comfortably lay back whether on a train, plane, bus or in your car during long, boring rides. The display is 1080p so you get a clear and vivid image with a lot of details.

The high-quality sound playback is not forgotten when this player was made. It can support digital audio formats such as Surround sound, Dolby Digital Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio, MP3, MP4, etc and if that is not enough, a SPDIF jack allows you to connect this player to some other system for more enjoyable audio.

Connecting this Blu-ray player to your TV is a breeze using an HDMI out but you can also connect it to a projector and watch movies on a much larger surface and feel like you’re in the cinema.

Additional features like slow-motion playback, zoom, last memory, anti-shock, rotate make this player even more appealing and worth your money. It comes with a remote for easier use. The package includes an AC adapter, an RCA cable, and perhaps the most interesting item: a car charger so you don’t ever have to worry about empty battery on your trips.

2. Sylvania 10” Portable Blu-ray Player

Sylvania 10” Portable Blu-ray Player comes with a swivel screen that provides a detailed HD image for your enjoyment, and at a fair price. The panel can be rotated 180 degrees and 270 degrees on the axis. It supports 1080p Blu-ray discs so you can use it on long trips to pass the time with your favorite movies.

This player comes with SD and USB video outlets so you can connect it to other devices or use memory cards to watch photos, videos, or listen to music. It can play high-definition videos with a resolution of 1920×1080 at 30 frames per second.

Supported formats include MOV/ AVI/ MP4/ VOB/ FLV/ MKV/ TRP/ TS/ MPG/ MPEG / DAT/ ASF/ WMV. You can hook this player with your TV using an HDMI output or AV IN/OUT, so when you are not traveling, watching movies from the comfort of your couch is an option too.

Keep in mind that Sylvania 10” Portable Blu-ray Player does not support 2K/4K/3DBLU and if you enjoy louder audio, you might need to plug it in your TV.

3. Azend Group Corp BDP-M1061 10-inch Blu-ray Player (Best Value)

With a 10-inch swivel screen that you can position to the preferred viewing angle, Azend Group Corp BDP-M1061 Blu-ray Player allows you to instantly play a video on the go by simply inserting the disc. The screen comes with a resolution of 1080p enabling an HD image with sharp details (although some customers reported that the screen lacks brightness).

This portable player features a LAN port that you can use to connect to BD-Live and enjoy even more content than with just discs. Another alternative is to use the USB port for digital movies. For even more options, you can use an SD/MMC 3 in 1 card reader and explore various possibilities. The player comes with an earphone jack, AC In/Out, and an HDMI out, allowing you to use it in a variety of ways.

To ensure portability, Azend made this Blu-Ray player foldable like a tablet, so it is easily carried around, and thanks to the battery that has a life span of 4.5 hours, you can enjoy watching movies during long voyages. It also comes with a car adapter in case your battery runs out. For more convenience, the package includes a remote control and a carry bag.

4. Blackweb Portable Blu-ray disc / DVD Player

Here we have a refurbished product that is tested and certified so it doesn’t differ from new ones. It has been thoroughly cleaned, tested, and repacked AND comes with an affordable price.

Blackweb Portable Blu-ray disc / DVD Player comes with an 11.4” screen with a resolution of 1024×600. It features a USB slot that you can use to connect other devices, or you can simply play Blu-Rays, DVDs, and CDs and enjoy your favorite content at home or on travel.

It comes with an A/V cord and a car adapter, as well as a remote control, all for your convenience. If you choose to connect it to your TV, you can do so with an HDMI output.

If you don’t mind that this is a refurbished player and don’t have any special requests when it comes to watching movies, this model should be good enough.

5. FANGOR 12 Inch Portable Blu Ray Player

Another FANGOR portable Blu-Ray player, but a little bit different. For starters, this model comes with a larger screen with a diagonal of 12 inches that is very useful when traveling, especially with kids that tend to get bored if your trip lasts more than a few hours.

If you, however, choose to watch movies at home using this player, you can simply connect it to your TV using an HDMI cable and enjoy a stunning image quality. And to go a step further, this player can be hooked up with a projector and enjoy an even bigger screen.

Besides the HDMI out, this portable player also comes with an AV in, USD, SD card and supports a lot of formats like BD, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD-R/RW, DVD + R/RW, DVD-Video. You can use it to play MOV/ AVI/ MP4/ VOB/ FLV/ MKV/ TRP/ TS/ MPG/ MPEG/ DAT/ ASF/ WMV and more with a resolution of 1080p.

Like the previous Fangor model we described, this one also comes with a SPDIF jack that offers you a more intense sound experience and supports Dolby audio formats like Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, DTS-HD Master Audio MP3, MP4, and more. If you enjoy watching movies in private, you can always plug in your headphones and dive into the world of the movie’s storyline without being distracted by the outside sounds.

Buyer’s Guide

Screen Size, Display Resolution, and Weight

When choosing a Blu-Ray player perhaps the most important thing to consider is the screen size. You’ll want the best possible quality you can get, with clear details and a sharp image. Since we are talking about portable Blu-Ray players, it is good to know that they don’t come with large screens, since their main purpose is easy transportation. Most players come with a 10-inch or larger screen.

Display resolution is also a very important feature because it tells you about image size and quality. These days the minimal resolution you should consider is 720p, or maybe even 1080p. Choose carefully, since this is really something that can define the whole movie-watching experience.

If you choose a Blu-Ray player that comes with a big screen, think about the weight as well. Since its main purpose is to be carried around, you don’t want one that is heavy and hard to transport. Some of them come with a carrying bag or have a handle but either way you don’t want too much baggage.

Audio and Video Formats

Most Blu-Ray players can play not just Blu-Ray and DVD but should be able to support various other formats like MPEG2, MPEG4, AVI, MOV, MP4, and so many others. You should get a model that can play all these formats since there is a big chance you’ll want to use your Blu-Ray player for more than just discs that you can buy in a store.

Blu-Ray format also supports various audio formats like some of the most common Dolby sound formats, for a better sound experience. Make sure the one you get is good enough for that.

Battery

Like with any device that is portable and doesn’t require a power socket to work, portable Blu-Ray players come with some sort of battery. Although they usually come with a cable that you can plug in a power source, and never worry about the player shutting off, make sure you get one that can last for about 3 to 5 hours, so watching your favorite movie on a long trip goes uninterrupted. Most players come with a car adapter so even if you empty your battery, it should be easy to continue watching your movie.

Blu-Ray Regions

Content providers use regions to control release dates and prices in different geographical regions. If a Blu-Ray player is region-locked, it can only play discs from a specific region. For example, if a movie is released on Blu-ray in the UK on April 1, and in the US on July 1, you won’t be able to order and play the UK version on a player that supports only the US version. Fortunately, most Blu-ray players these days are region-free, so you can use them for pretty much all content across the globe.

If, however, your player is region-locked, it does not hurt to know standard Blu-ray regions:

Region A: North America, South America, U.S. Territories, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other areas of Southeast Asia

Region B: Europe (and the UK), Africa, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

Region C: Asia (except Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and other areas of Southeast Asia)

Region ABC: Region-free (so playable on any device)

Additional Features

Better Blu-Ray players can not only play a disc but come with some additional features that improve your experience. For example, remote control can be quite handy to have around, especially if you are not sitting close to the player.

A TV Output is a great feature since you can connect your portable player to your TV when you aren’t traveling and enjoy watching a movie on a bigger screen. Sometimes you’ll have to pause the movie and do something else, so a player that comes with some kind of memory that allows you to continue the movie from the point you stopped can be very useful, so you don’t have to watch the whole movie all over again or torture yourself with forwarding and rewinding to find that last scene you watched.

FAQ

Do any portable DVD players play Blu-Ray?

Well, no. Most portable DVD players can play only standard DVD format, so if you want to play Blu-Ray discs, either check if your DVD player supports it, or you’ll need a separate BluRay player.

Are Blu-Ray players becoming obsolete?

The truth is most media formats are going to become obsolete one day since the technology is developing by the day and more and more media is available by streaming platforms, so discs are becoming outdated. The Blu-Ray format is a high-quality format and is still in use, so a Blu-Ray player might still be a useful device.

There are people who prefer playing a movie by physically inserting a disc into a player and find that experience more enjoyable than just clicking a mouse on the screen.

Can I watch Netflix on my Blu-Ray player?

If you have a player that is smart-enabled then the answer to this question is: yes. These days most players can provide streaming services and can be used to watch content from Netflix, as well as other streaming portals like Hulu or YouTube.

Can you use wireless headphones with a portable player?

That depends on the player. Some models support wireless headphones and they tend to use infrared transmitters to do so, while others do not have that option.

Conclusion

Finding the right player for you should be a piece of cake after reading this article. Maybe you have some more criteria, and you should certainly be as specific as you like – after all, it is your money, but we sure hope we helped.

