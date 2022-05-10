5 Best Places to Buy PC Games for Windows 2022

Playing games is a lot of fun and most of us already have a preferred genre. What is even more fun is the fact that in today’s age you don’t have to go out to own a game.Those of you that are seasoned gamers probably remember all the fun and anticipation for a new game to drop on a disk and what it took for you to run down to the store and get it. When it came to more popular games, it meant you had to save a lot of allowances and do a lot of jobs to go and get the game that probably had thousands more, like you, waiting for it. This led to lines in front of stores, camping and good placement just so you could get a physical copy of the game.

Thanks to technology and game advancements now we can all forget about those times and sit in our room behind a PC or a console, open up a digital marketplace and buy a digital copy of the game. There is no need for standing in lines and fear not being able to buy it if you are late to the party. Another good thing is that you can hunt for discount codes and deals that are almost always present when it comes to digital game stores.

Today we will talk about some of the best stores out there, for PC games

1. Steam

One of the most famous and probably the biggest marketplace for PC games is Steam. This platform holds more than 50000 games in their library and they offer anything from special offers where you get all your discounted games, free to play titles, indie genres and where you can track the progress of any announced and expected games. The platform is easy to use and understand, navigation clear and precise. All the info you need is there and you can’t miss this one. One thing that we need to take against them is their customer service which is, for a lack of a better word, a rollercoaster of luck. Sometimes you get swift responses, help and deal with certain situations clear and fast, other times it is like talking to a wall. It has got better though in recent years and they are improving that aspect, so we have to give them praise there as well.

2. Epic Game store

Epic, which is the creator of Fortnite in 2018 has launched its store in an attempt to compete with the big boys. Epic game store is recent and new which means it has a limited selection they do have one plus side and that is exclusive games that can’t be found elsewhere. Since they launched, to attack more customers, they organized free game giveaways every week. They also feature a free to play section for games, but as we mentioned, they are new so do not expect the same amount of games you would find on Steam. One thing that Epic has on Steam, and how they attracted exclusive titles to their store is offering game developers a larger cut of the game sales which is an awesome business move. One info you should have is that Epic Games are 40% owned by Chinese Tencent games. This is an eye-catching thing and a concern, to some, particularly about Epic sending data to the Chinese Government.

3. GOG or Good Old Games

This store was created by people at the CD project group, the same ones that made the Witcher game series and the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. This platform is 100% DRM free which is a great thing that means that no activation or online connection is required to play. Sadly, they don’t have most of the newer AAA titles they boast more than a good selection of indie games and all classic games that still have huge backing. Another great thing about GOG is the fact that they have one of the best refund policies out of any store out there. You are eligible for a refund of up to 30 days after purchase even if you downloaded, launched and played the game.

4. Humble

Humble is an awesome store and it is best known for its limited-time Humble Bundles that allow you to buy a bunch of free games. This is the best offer they got because for the portion of the money you can buy a good deal of digital games with another nice thing, the part of their proceeds go to a charity. Most of the games offered like this are from either small or indie developers with some AA titles mixed in. for this amount of money that is more than a good deal and with that charity segment, it all comes in tied nicely. If you do not like bundles you can also get very good discounts on individual games you like both new and old in their store. When you buy a gem from them you will get a key that you can activate on Steam, Origin, Epic Game store and more.

5. GMG or Green Man Gaming

This is a site that you probably never heard of, but globally it is ranked on PC as the second-largest distributor of digital games, only second to Steam. This is probably the best place to get some high-quality games with a huge discount, so why not give it a shot. It is up and running since 2010 and they offer a multi-platform catalogue that offers more than 6500 games that range from indie to AAA developers. You got your fair share of picking to do and most importantly it will be very large discounts. They are also authorized for selling digital keys for more than 600 publishers which is another awesome thing about GMG. What we want to turn your attention to is their Hot Deals section which should always be your focus when you are in their store. Here you will find games that are priced considerably lower than the same ones on Steam and other competitors.