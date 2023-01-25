15 Best PC RAM 2023 – Top Memory for Your PC

The RAM is critical to achieving professional performance from your computer. In fact, there are many applications and operating systems that require high-performance RAM.

Computer RAM has a major impact on gaming, professional applications for work, and if you need to open multiple applications at the same time for effective multitasking.

Works of graphic design, photography, music, and filmmaking exploit cutting-edge software that is supported by appropriate hardware, and RAM memory plays an important role.

To choose the Best PC RAM, you will need to check compatibility with the CPU and motherboard. You will need to choose a RAM DIMM for desktop computers or SO-DIMM RAM for laptops.

You will also need to understand how much capacity you need. An 8GB RAM is enough for a PC in which you have basic software and some games installed, while 16GB RAM is the minimum to start getting serious, to 32GB and beyond if you intend to use the best professional software.

As for the frequency, the choice must essentially be made between two types. The most powerful and popular RAM memories currently on the market are DDR4 with speeds between 1600 MHz and 3200 Mhz, while DDR3 is intended for cheaper installations, with frequencies between 800 and 2133 Mhz.

The perfect gaming RAM for your PC is not just about the price, capacity, or speed. It’s a special type that unlocks its full potential and with it, you can expect long-lasting performance in games thanks to unlocking data from system memory so all of those resources are available at once without having to wait around getting ready – giving players more control over their experience

The Best PC RAM has been designed specifically as an upgrade solution when upgrading computers from 4GB DDR3 SODIMMs up until now 8GB would be possible but 16 GB modules will soon become commonplace given how fast technology advances these days!

The Best PC RAM for gaming is 16GB or 32GB at 3,200MHz. This will ensure your CPU has enough bandwidth to do everything you want without being overkill-pairing 5KHz of memory with Intel CPUs can be considered too much!

Let’s see in detail what are the best RAMs to buy in 2023.

Our Recommendations for Best PC RAM

1. Corsair Vengeance LED

The Corsair Vengeance LEDs are considered the Best PC RAM currently on the market. In fact, they combine aesthetics with high-level performance.

The design features eye-catching LEDs, with a choice of white, red, and blue. Corsair iCUE software allows you to integrate and synchronize lighting with other hardware components including keyboards, mice, and other modules.

The 2 banks of 8G, for 16 GB in total, reach the speed of 3200 MHZ. This is why they are suitable for both gaming enthusiasts and those who work with professional software. They are excellent DDR4 RAM to mount on high-quality desktops to make the most of their features or to improve them further.

Among the most important features, we find excellent heat sinks that allow respectable overclocking.

As in many cases, to force the computer to reach the speed of 3200 MHZ, even with the Corsair Vengeance LED it is necessary to update the BIOS after installing the RAM.

Pros Ideal for Overclocking

Ideal for Overclocking Exceptional performance

Exceptional performance Excellent LEDs that can be integrated with the synchronization system

Cons High price

2. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is Best Budget-Friendly PC Ram and it offers performance on par with the best desktop computers.

They are high-end memories with 16 GB of capacity and up to 3000 Mhz of speed, able to guarantee excellent performance. The hardware is distinguished by a solid aluminum construction and an integrated heat sink, ideal for overclocking without any problem.

Being a top-of-the-range RAM, it is also distinguished by an attractive aesthetic that modding enthusiasts cannot help but love. In fact, it is equipped with 12 multicolor RGB LEDs, individually adjustable to customize your computer in the smallest details.

Pros Individually controllable RGB LEDs

Individually controllable RGB LEDs Solid and sturdy construction

Solid and sturdy construction Excellent aluminum heatsinks

Cons Not compatible with Ryzen processors

3. Adata XPG Spectrix D41 DDR4

The Adata XPG Spectrix D41 is the Best Flagship PC RAM for value for money. It is still a high-end RAM, but considering that it is compatible with both Intel and Ryzen platforms we can consider the reasonable price.

The most important thing is that the performance is excellent, thanks to the 3200 MHz frequency that allows you to make the most of the most complex software, including videogames.

On the RGB side, Adata XPG Spectrix D41 offers a wide range of vivid and brilliant colors, which can be customized as desired. The only negative note noted by some users is that, compared to other RAMs, the profiles set are not stored and are lost every time the configuration is changed (a minor lack to be attributed to the software).

Pros Ideal for overclocking

Ideal for overclocking Compatible with Ryzen processors

Cons LED profiles cannot be stored

4. HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB

The HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB is the Best Overall PC RAM, much loved by video game enthusiasts. The RGB style is particularly captivating thanks to the HyperX Infrared Sync technology that allows you to synchronize the lighting with other modules and peripherals.

The heat sink has also been made with an aggressive design to complete and enhance the scenography of the RGB LEDs.

Although the Ram is controllable through many software such as Aura Sync, RGB Fusion, and Mystic Light that allow you to manage lighting on different motherboards, some types of cards remain excluded and the settings cannot be managed even though HyperX’s NGenuity software such as for other RAMs of the same brand, so a small part of users will have to settle for static lighting.

On the performance side, we are faced with a fast DDR4 up to 4000 MHz and low latency that will give its best on a desktop with an Intel processor, thanks to a specific optimization and certification for this platform.

If the specifications of your computer do not allow you to reach the maximum speed for the extreme overclocking of which this RAM is capable, it is possible to use a second XMP profile at reduced speed, however capable of improving and optimizing even an older computer.

Pros Eye-catching RGB style

Eye-catching RGB style Optimized for Intel XMP

Cons Unmanageable lighting with some motherboards

5. Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO

If you already appreciate Corsair Vengeance LEDs for their quality of performance, the Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO version adds dynamism and fun thanks to RGB lighting and it is a Best Fastest PC RAM.

Equipped with 10 multicolor LEDs, these RAM banks are programmed using Corsair iCUE software and synchronize with other computer modules.

Compared to other products, the advantage of this RAM is that it allows you to set and customize different RGB profiles to be selected at startup. An excellent solution for those who love to have fun with colors or for computers used by multiple users. The only negative note concerns the white, in fact, as happens with many RGB RAMs, it is difficult to obtain a clear and uniform white.

Unbeatable on AMD and Intel motherboards, Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO is supported by the XMP 2.0 profile, installs in seconds without cables, and selects basic settings from the BIOS.

Pros 100% customizable RGB

100% customizable RGB Immediate installation

Cons White is not sharp

6. G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4

Integrated circuits and sturdy construction give this Best PC RAM for gaming and great stability and accuracy in different situations.

Thanks to the effective and reliable heat sink it is possible to exploit the RAM at maximum performance with any software and a maximum speed of up to 3200MHz.

What distinguishes G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM from the aesthetic side are the bright and vivid colors, with the wide RGB bar that runs the entire length of the counters offering an enviable scenic effect. The standard setting provides a full rainbow with fluid and perfectly balanced colors, but the user can set different color combinations at will.

The RAM is compatible with Ryzen platforms, but the high performance indicated in the specifications is not always achieved. For example, some users cannot exceed the standard 2133mhz threshold, nor do they have the ability to set the lighting as desired.

Pros Excellent RGB lighting

Excellent RGB lighting Stable and reliable

Cons Not fully compatible with Ryzen

7. Patriot Memory Viper Steel DDR4

With Patriot Memory Viper Steel DDR4 we enter the sphere of Best Budget DDR4 PC RAM dedicated exclusively to technical performance. Without lighting and visual effects, RAMs are essential from an aesthetic point of view.

Considered among the best DDR4 RAM memories, these RAMs are designed for the needs of those who use professional software and need powerful and stable modules but are also appreciated by gamers who do not pay too much attention to aesthetics.

Dedicated to the latest generation of desktop computers, they have been designed with a compact design to fit even in a small space.

The heatsink is excellent and the speed is between 3000 MHz and 4400 MHz thanks to the XMP 2.0 support to work in overclocking. The Ram is compatible with a wide range of motherboards and is largely compatible with AMD processors, especially Ryzen 7 and 5.

Pros Speeds up to 4400 MHz

Speeds up to 4400 MHz Compact modules

Cons Without lighting

8. HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB

The HyperX Fury RGB DDR4 has considered one of the Best Budget-Friendly PC RAM on the market thanks to the maximum speed of 3,733 MHz and latency between CL15 and CL19, achievable with a bios update.

For users who need a lower speed and are not experienced, the RAM has the plug ‘n play function for fully respectable automatic overclocking up to 2666Mhz speed.

The excellent technical performance is flanked by a high-profile design, with RGB equipped with infrared synchronization to integrate the lighting with all the other modules of the computer.

Overall, the style is aggressive and modern, much appreciated by the assembly and modding enthusiasts. HyperX INGENUITY software allows you to fully customize and manage to light.

Although RAM is compatible with Ryzen platforms, some users still complain of some instability in handling RGB when paired with these processors.

Pros High frequency

High frequency Infrared RGB synchronization

Cons Unstable RGB management with Ryzen

9. Crucial CT2KIT

To improve the performance of the laptop, Crucial SODIMM DDR3L RAMs are an ideal, economical, and capable Best Flagship PC RAM. Thanks to the frequency up to 1600 Mhz it allows you to improve the performance of your notebook in a few steps. The installation is very simple and can be done even by beginners.

It is DDR3 RAM with a total capacity of 16GB, which is compatible with most platforms. It is also a RAM without buffer and without ECC, to obtain a reactive and fast computer, capable of supporting multitasking related to basic software.

Therefore it is a perfect RAM for those who use the notebook for work and study. It is possible to easily install some video games, bearing in mind that it will not be a suitable RAM to support too complex software or to aim for an extreme overclock.

Pros Quick and easy to install

Quick and easy to install Affordable price

Cons It does not support excessive workloads

10. HyperX FURY DDR4

Compared to the HyperX FURY RGB version, this is the Best low-profile PC RAM if you want high performance, maximum speed, and are not interested in lighting. The technical characteristics are almost the same, but the lack of RGB makes it slightly more accessible from an economic point of view.

With the simple Plug N Play functionality, you will have a frequency between 2400MHz and 2666MHz, while by configuring the Bios you can work in overclocking up to 3733 Mhz, ideal condition for videogames or complex software such as video editing.

The RAM is fully compatible and certified for Intel and AMD Ryzen processors and the capacity is expandable up to 128GB. Finally, it is accompanied by an excellent metal heat sink supported by the fact that it operates at low voltage (1.2V) compared to other RAM and has less exposure to overheating.

Pros Ryzen and Intel certified

Ryzen and Intel certified Excellent value for money

Excellent value for money Low voltage

Cons Without RGB

Things to Consider Before Buying

Compatibility

The best way to determine whether PC RAM will work with your existing computer is to test it. First, ensure that your computer has a compatible memory card reader. Second, install the appropriate software on your computer to test the memory.

Finally, insert the memory into the reader and check to see if the memory is being recognised. If you are in doubt about whether PC RAM will work with your computer, err on the side of caution and buy a compatible module.

Warranty

The length of the warranty will vary depending on the company selling the RAM, but generally it will be around two years. This means that if anything goes wrong with your PC RAM within this time period, you can contact the company and they will likely fix or replace it free of charge.

However, note that certain warranties may have restrictions on how and when they can be used (for example, being only valid for use with specific software). so be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully before making your purchase.

Clock Speed

If you’re thinking about upgrading your computer’s RAM, bear in mind that not all memory types are created equal. Depending on the clock speed of the RAM, different types can run at different speeds, which can have a significant impact on performance. Here’s a look at some of the key factors to consider:

Fast or slow RAM?

The first thing to consider is whether you need fast or slow RAM. Fast RAM is designed to run faster than regular RAM and can improve system performance, but it’s also more expensive. If you only occasionally need to open large files or access several webpages at once, standard RAM will work fine. For most people, buying extra fast RAM isn’t worth the money.

Density and speed

The next factor to consider is how much memory you’ll need and what type of memory it will be. Density refers to how many pieces of information a piece of memory can hold at once. The higher the density, the more data you can store in each byte (a unit of digital information). More dense memories are usually faster because they don’t require as much time to retrieve data from them. A common type of fastRAM is dual-channeled DDR3 SDRAM, which has twice as much density as regular DDR3 memory and runs twice as fast.

FAQs

1. What RAM is best for gaming?

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming laptop’s RAM, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure your laptop has enough memory – 8GB is the minimum for most games. Second, consider how much memory you need for your specific games. Third, consider the type of gaming you play.

For general use, 4GB or 6GB of RAM will work just fine. However, if you plan on playing extremely demanding games like Fortnite or PUBG, 8GB of RAM is recommended. If you don’t know what type of game you want to play, go with the least amount of memory possible – 4GB or 6GB – and upgrade later if you find that it’s lacking in certain areas.

2. Is 32 GB RAM overkill?

32 GB of RAM may seem like overkill to some, but if you’re a heavy user of your computer, it’s worth considering. While 16GB is the new standard for most computers, 32GB is still available on some models. If you’re frequently using several programs at once or playing high-definition videos, the extra memory will make a big difference.

Plus, if you ever decide to upgrade your computer, having more memory will be easier than buying a new model with a different RAM size.

3. Will increasing RAM increase FPS?

RAM (random access memory) is the main memory in a computer system that can be accessed by the CPU. RAM is important because it allows the CPU to hold and manipulate data quickly.

Increasing the amount of RAM in your computer will generally improve your FPS (frames per second) because it will allow the computer to access data more quickly. However, there are some cases where increasing RAM won’t actually improve your FPS.

Final Words

Memory is one of the most important components of your PC, and it’s important to make sure you get the best possible memory for your needs. In this article, we have reviewed some of the best PC RAM and outlined what each type of memory is useful for.

We have also provided a buyer’s guide to help you choose the right RAM for your needs. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your computer or just want to make sure that all your programs can run smoothly, choosing high-quality memory is essential.