15 Best PC Gaming Cases 2022 – Build a Monster PC

When assembling a new gaming PC, the choice of the case is not an element to be overlooked. A good case house protects and helps improve the longevity of hardware components.

There are many types, from the most futuristic and rich in LED lights to the most linear and elegant ones. In this guide, we explain how to choose the best pc gaming cases for your configuration, your needs, and your budget, and then we will propose to you the best models currently on the market.

Ranking of the Best Gaming PC Chassis

1. Cooler Master COSMOS C700P – BEST MID-TOWER PC CASE

The Cooler Master COSMOS C700P is the best pc gaming case of 2021, full tower type, featuring a double-curved tempered glass panel and controlled RGB lighting. It is suitable for those who want to assemble a high-end gaming PC and need a functional case, able to contain any type of component, but also aesthetically appealing.

The modular frame allows it to be completely disassembled, in order to bring customization to very high levels. The motherboard tray is removable for easy hardware installation, and supports 3 layouts: regular, chimney effect, and reverse airflow.

The large interior space can hold CPU coolers up to 198mm in height and GFX cards up to 490mm in length. The case supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX motherboards (up to 12 “x 10.7”).

The I / O panel is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type C (Gen 2) 4 USB Type 3.0 ports, a fan speed control button, and a button for RGB lighting, which can be synchronized with the RGB motherboards and whose plays of light are clearly visible on the tempered glass sides.

The case has a footprint of 64 x 65 x 30cm, supports up to 9 fans, 3 on the front, 3 on the top of the case, 1 on the back, and 2 on the bottom.

2. Corsair Crystal 570X – BEST MID-RANGE ATX CASE

The Corsair Crystal 570X is aimed at gamers who want a high-end gaming PC Mid Tower case to show off. It consists of a steel structure and 4 mirrored tempered glass panels, which allow you to see every component of your PC. It supports RGB lighting and thanks to the integrated LED controller, allows you to customize your favorite colors and effects.

Included on the back of the case are 3 SP120 fans with LED effects, but the internal space can support up to 6 fans. The case supports full compatibility with 360mm, 280mm, and 120mm radiators.

The cooling system is essential and is supported by Corsair’s Direct AirFlow Path system that allows you to efficiently dispose of heat thanks to the division of the components into compartments that also allow a reduction in space.

The internal space of this Mid Tower case is very large, in fact, the internal components can be installed easily thanks to the removable fan trays on the front and top, and the vertical GPU attachment to showcase the graphics cards.

3. Corsair Obsidian 750D – BEST CASE FOR HIGH-END RIGS AND WORKSTATIONS

The Corsair Obsidian 750D is a Full Tower case for gaming computers, with a clean and no-frills design, ideal for demanding gamers who need a case with a large interior and with performing but silent fans.

It is the ideal solution for those looking for an ATX gaming case, able to expand over time, with the possibility of adding additional components at a later time without having to worry about running out of internal space available.

The front of the case is in satin aluminum, with two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, headphone, and microphone output, while the transparent side allows you to view the components.

The case features 3 AF140L fans, but supports up to 8 fans, thanks to the modular system that allows you to better customize the internal layout of the various components. The internal space allows housing up to 10 drives, with 9 PCI-E expansion slots, with double and triple GPU support. Supports motherboards of type mATX, ATX, E-ATX, XL-ATX.

Aesthetically, this case appears rigid, sober, and robust, with a footprint of 546 x 235 x 560 mm.

4. Cooler Master MasterCase H500P – BEST BUDGET ATX GAMING CASE

The Cooler Master MasterCase H500P is a Full Tower in brushed steel and solid metal, equipped with a transparent tempered glass side panel, which allows you to view the components inside. The double-wall on the opposite side allows you to hide all the cables in its cavity.

It can mount Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, E-ATX, XL-ATX motherboards, has 9 expansion slots, and features two 200mm RGB fans on the front and two optional fans on the top to ensure flow ideal for air cooling of internal components.

It is compatible with radiators up to 360 mm in size, which can be positioned both at the top and at the front, to customize your cooling system.

Aesthetically, it is possible to replace the front mesh panel with a glass panel. On the front, there are 4 USB ports, two of which are USB 3.0, the headphone jack, and the microphone jack.

The total footprint of the case is 544 x 242 x 542 mm, for a weight of 10.6 kg.

5. NZXT H200i – BEST MINI-ITX CASE

The NZXT H200i model is a mini PC case ideal for those who want to build a small computer, and to use a Mini ITX motherboard.

The case is equipped with an intelligent device based on CAM software capable of digitally managing RGB lighting, fan performance and the functions of the HUE + and GRID + V3 digital controllers, ideal for anyone who does not want to waste time checking. compatibility and completing installations manually.

Inside the case, there is an RGB LED strip and two integrated Aer F fans, visible from the tempered glass panel. The case can support up to 6 fans, managed through connectors that automatically detect the connection of the fans.

The cable management is improved, thanks to the presence of channels and preinstalled belts that simplify the assembly to less experienced in the industry. The cooling system is optimized, and there is a noise balancing system to make the PC quieter.

The structure of the case is made of steel, and is available in 4 different color combinations, to suit everyone’s personal tastes.

6. Corsair SPEC-OMEGA RGB – BEST MICRO ATX PC CASE

The Corsair SPEC-OMEGA RGB Mid Tower case is easily recognizable by its asymmetrical design, tempered glass front and side panels and RGB LED lighting, which gives it a sophisticated and unmistakable style.

This is a handsome gaming case, equipped with 2 120 mm fans (can accommodate a maximum of 6) supported by the Direct Airflow Path system which avoids internal overheating. Unused drive bays can be removed to improve airflow. On the front, we find a strip of 30 RGB LEDs, completely customizable.

It is compatible with up to 3 liquid cooling radiators: 360 mm at the front, 240 mm at the top and 120 mm at the rear.

Up to 2 3.5 ” and 3 2.5 ” drives can be installed in this case. The front features 2 USB 3.0 ports and two headphones and microphone jacks. A negative note in cable management: the space in the case is not very much and we would have appreciated a more efficient solution to keep the cables in order in the back.

7. Corsair Carbide SPEC-06 – BEST SILENT PC CASE

The Corsair Carbide SPEC-06 is a simple Mid Tower case featuring an asymmetrical design, given by the red cut on the front. The interior is visible from the tempered glass panel on the side, and the integrated RGB lighting system makes it ideal for those who want to show off their gaming PC.

In this case, there is an integrated controller to manage the lighting and you can choose between 7 different lighting modes. Direct Airflow Path cooling features two 120mm fans, but the internal space can hold up to 6 fans; it is able to manage more radiators in case you want to install a liquid cooling system.

The interior has been designed in a simple way to facilitate assembly. There is a compartment to manage the cables, while the power supply is coated to ensure a clean and effortless assembly. The case can hold up to 4 2.5 “SSDs and 2 3.5” HDDs.

8. Thermaltake V250 – BEST HOME THEATER PC CASE

The best gaming PC case for price-quality is the Thermaltake V250. It is a Mid Tower case characterized aesthetically by the presence of tempered glass panels on the side and in the front, which allows you to have a better view of the RGB fans.

The top features an easily removable magnetic dust filter and the different ports: one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports, headphone, and microphone jacks. The RGB fans can be managed by a remote control that allows you to vary the colors and choose the lighting mode.

Supports ATX, M-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, features 4 x 120mm RGB fans but it is possible to mount up to 9 fans. As for the cooling system, it is possible to mount a liquid heatsink.

The power supply is hidden by a casing, while the cables are managed through rubber rings with holes to route the cables and hide them from view.

9. Cooler Master MasterBox Q300P – BEST HIGH AIRFLOW CASE

The Cooler Master MasterBox Q300P case is the ideal solution for those looking for an inexpensive RGB Mini Tower case. It has 4 removable handles that make it easy to move. The peculiarity of this case lies in the possibility of being able to position it horizontally using the knurled screws as feet.

The modular I / O panel can be adjusted in 6 different positions, choosing to install it at the top, bottom or front according to your needs. Externally, there are magnetic dust filters, very easy to remove.

There are 2 pre-installed 120mm RGB fans, which can be connected directly to an RGB motherboard or can be set via the hand controller.

Up to 2 140mm fans and a 240mm radiator can be installed at the front, while a 120mm fan or radiator can be inserted at the rear.

The transparent acrylic side panel allows you to have a total view of the inside of the case, making it aesthetically more interesting thanks to the RGB lights and fans. The 2 USB 3.0 ports and the headphone and microphone jacks are located on the same side of the transparent panel.

The opposite side provides a double bottom that allows you to hide the cables, to keep the interior of the case more aesthetically ordered.

10. Thermaltake Core V21 – BEST BUDGET PC CASE

The Thermaltake Core V21 case features a square shape that allows multiple cases to be stacked, ideal for fans of dual systems with external modular upgrades. It is a very versatile system, which can be developed both horizontally and vertically, simply by stacking the houses on top of each other.

The Thermaltake Core V21 case is designed to be compatible with high-end gaming systems, giving gamers the ability to easily install up to 6 data storage devices.

The footprint of the case is 320 x 424 x 336 mm. There is a 200mm fan on the front panel which ensures excellent cooling performance; eventually, it is possible to install a liquid cooling system.

The Mini ITX motherboard can be oriented vertically or horizontally, depending on your needs and preferences, without reducing the internal space available. There are two removable PSU dust filters located on the top panel and on one of the sides of the chassis.

On the side, towards the front, there are 2 USB 3.0 ports and two jacks for microphones and headphones. On the same side, there is a transparent panel that showcases the internal components.

11. Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-DELTA – BEST PC CUBE CASE

The Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-DELTA Mid Tower case features a modern angular design, three 120mm RGB LED fans and 6 customizable LEDs. It is proposed as the ideal solution for those who want an economical case but with a strong visual impact.

The dark corner accents of the smoked glass front panel, when backlit, become transparent, allowing you to view the interior, clearly visible even from the side thanks to the tempered glass panel without frame.

The Direct Airflow Path layout ensures excellent airflow, thanks to the integrated mesh on the front panel, which prevents internal overheating.

The power supply is completely hidden from view, as are the cables, keep everything in order. The 3 RGB fans are equipped with 6 customizable LEDs which can be software controlled for ASUS, Gigabyte, or MSI motherboards.

On the top of the case are two USB 3.0 ports and a headphone and microphone jack.

12. NZXT H510 – BEST DUAL-SYSTEM PC CASE

The NZXT H510 PC Case features a detachable radiator mounting bracket, easy-to-use SSD trays, and a cable management system to keep the interior tidy.

On the front panel, there is a USB 3.0 port, a headphone and microphone jack, and a USB 3.1 (Gen 2) connector that allows you to connect the latest smartphones, or external storage devices at high speed.

The side panel is in slightly smoked tempered glass, and allows an excellent view of the interior, while the rest of the case is in galvanized steel sheet, light but also sturdy and rigid.

On the right side, there is a small ventilation grill for the front fans. The case supports Micro ATX, Mini ITX motherboards up to a maximum ATX format.

The PSU cover is an integral part of the structure of the case and serves to give greater strength, as well as to hide the power supply, which has a dust filter positioned under the case.

The cables can instead be hidden in the back of the case, where there are strategically placed channels.

13. Aerocool Cylon Pro-G V2 RGB – BEST CASE FOR QUIET HIGH-END RIGS AND WORKSTATIONS

The Middle Tower Aerocool Cylon Pro-G V2 RGB case features a sleek and modern design, with the front panel cut diagonally by an LED strip.

The side panel is in transparent tempered glass, to make your configuration visible. The case supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX and ATX size motherboards. On the top panel are a USB 3.0 port, 2 USB ports, an audio jack and a microphone jack.

You can choose between different cooling solutions on the front, you can install up to 3 120mm fans or 2 140mm fans; there is room for 2 120mm or 140mm fans on the top panel, while a 120mm fan is already pre-installed on the top panel.

On the front, it is possible to install a 240mm radiator, as well as on the rear panel. As for the housings, it is possible to install 2 3.5 ”HDD Drive Bays with 7 expansion slots.

14. Corsair 110Q – BEST BUDGET SILENT ATX CASE

The Corsair 110Q is one of the best budget-end gaming PC cases, it has a minimalist design and does not feature any transparent panel to view the internal components. It is also an ideal solution for the office or for work, for those who want a sober, minimalist, and quiet Mid Tower case.

The case in fact has 4 sound-absorbing panels that reduce the noise of the 4 120mm fans (but it is also possible to choose the solution with 2 140mm fans) that can be installed inside. A 120mm fan is included in the case which allows you to directly cool the components.

On the top, there are 2 USB 3.0 and a headphone and microphone jack. There are removable dust filters on the front, top, and bottom to ensure maximum cleanliness.

The case allows for multiple storage options, for up to 4 storage drives with two 2.5 “trays, two 3.5” / 2.5 “combo trays placed in a removable bay, and a bay for ODD drives. 5.25 “.

15. Thermaltake V200 – BEST XL/EATX CASE

The Thermaltake V200 PC case is characterized by an excellent quality/price ratio: this is in fact an economic range gaming case, with a price that is around 50$, has good air circulation, and is equipped with a transparent panel side for lovers of RGB lighting.

It supports the installation of ATX-type motherboards and is characterized by frameless smoked glass on the side and a curved dark acrylic front wall, which allows you to see the light of any RGB fan.

It can support up to 5 120mm fans or 4 140mm fans. The possible configurations are 3 fans on the front, where there is the air inlet or 2 fans in the upper part, and 1 in the back. This arrangement ensures air circulation that does not collect the dusty air from the bottom.

It is also possible to install a liquid cooling system, as the case can support up to 3 radiators of 120mm, 240mm, 360mm, or 240mm.

The power supply is completely hidden from view, while the cables can be conveniently managed on the right side of the case. Inside you can install up to 4 SSDs or 2 SSDs and 2 HDDs.

PC Case Size And Which One To Choose

The first choice to make concerns the size of the gaming case. These products are classified into:

Full Tower Case: characterized by larger dimensions and able to accommodate any type of hardware without problems.

characterized by larger dimensions and able to accommodate any type of hardware without problems. Mid Tower Case: the most popular, compatible with most of the components in circulation, but slightly more compact than Full Tower.

the most popular, compatible with most of the components in circulation, but slightly more compact than Full Tower. Case Mini Tower: smaller, suitable for those with limited space available. They require some extra logistical effort to get the hardware components in.

smaller, suitable for those with limited space available. They require some extra logistical effort to get the hardware components in. Mini-ITX Case: The smallest case, compatible only with ad hoc hardware of specific dimensions.

But how to choose the right gaming case for the configuration it will have to house? Since the main task of the case is precisely to enclose the components, the first step to do is to verify that the hardware we are going to use physically enters it. Consider the size of the:

Motherboard: There are several form factors. From the largest to the smallest we find Extended ATX (or EATX), ATX, Micro ATX (M-ATX), and Mini-ITX. Check that the form factor of the card you have or are about to buy is compatible with those for which the case is designed. A Full or Mid Tower case will be able to accommodate any type of motherboard without problems, but it may be too big for smaller boards. Conversely, only a mobo of that size will fit in a Mini-ITX.

Graphics Card: High-end GPUs usually have decent lengths. Modern gaming cases are designed to accommodate large graphics cards, but it is still a good idea to check in the data sheet what is the maximum length of the GPU that can be inserted, especially if we are evaluating more compact models.

Other components: if you plan to insert several hard drives or SSDs, or perhaps a media player, into the configuration, you must check that the case includes a sufficient number of slots available to the user.

Cooling system: the components of a high-end gaming PC heat up and a cooling system, traditional or liquid, is an essential element. Check the compatibility of space and number of housings offered by the case with the cooling system you have selected. Some cases already include a few fans, but most enthusiasts prefer to buy them separately and mount them later, so don’t worry if the product you’ve been eyeing doesn’t have them or only has 1 or 2.

Materials, construction, and airflow

Materials, design, and build quality are other very important factor to consider when choosing a gaming case. The higher-end models are more robust and solid when closed, while the cheaper ones may come with sheets that bend easily or cut poorly. This could make the assembly process more difficult.

The design of a gaming case is not just an aesthetic matter: it is important that it is able to guarantee the right level of airflow (air recirculation), allowing the heat generated by the hardware to escape easily, thanks also to the help of the cooling system. This is why the houses designed for gamers are equipped with different grids and holes, strategically positioned to let the air pass. If the model that has caught your attention seems very closed to you, it is probably more suitable for an office setup.

Connectivity

Do you need to have some easily accessible ports positioned directly on the front of the case? The various USB inputs and AUX outputs are always located on the back of the PC, at the motherboard, but having them at hand to quickly connect a memory or the headphone jack is certainly more convenient. If the front doors represent one of the “nice to have” of your ideal case, you will find many models that offer this feature.

Aesthetics and cable management

As we have said, the gaming case is not limited to carrying out only a practical function but represents a real means by which the gamer expresses his taste and his personality. There are those who prefer more sober models, with clean and elegant lines, while others prefer more whimsical solutions.

Those who love the effects of light and color obtainable with RGB LEDs will find many chassis with integrated lighting systems, which can be customized once connected to the motherboard, thanks to the help of special software. The cheaper models usually offer fewer customization options, which can be managed directly from buttons on the case.

Tempered glass panel: there are many gamers who love to see what happens inside their PC. Fans with colored lights, the AIO system, a mammoth latest generation GPU… In this case, the best choice is a case with a transparent facade. The high-end models have a tempered glass panel, while the cheaper ones have it in plastic, which is more prone to scratches and dulling.

Those who choose a transparent case usually also pay more attention to keeping in order and taking care of the arrangement of the PC hardware components. The main problem is the cables; if you do not have a modular power supply, you will know how annoying unused ones can be, which remain dangling.

If you don’t want to give up hiding everything behind a metal chassis, know that there are houses with a special housing next to that of the power supply, made specifically to collect and hide unused cables from view.

FAQs

1. How much should I spend on a PC case?

If you’re on a budget, start by looking at generic cases that can be used for many different types of computers. You can find these cases for under $20 online. If you want something more specialized, check out specialty PC cases or hardware stores.

2. Do PC cases affect performance?

PC cases do affect performance in a few ways. First of all, the type of case you choose can have an impact on your PC’s airflow and cooling. If your computer has a lot of heat-generating components, like a powerful graphics card or CPU, then using a sleek, airtight case can help dissipate that heat more effectively.

Another effect cases can have on performance is how much room they provide for your hardware. A tight case will limit the amount of air flowing around your components, which can lead to slower speeds and increased temperatures. Conversely, a spacious case with plenty of ventilation will allow your hardware to breathe and work at its best.

3. Is it OK to leave my PC case open?

Many people believe that leaving their PC case open is not a good idea because it increases the chances that something will fall out and damage the computer. However, there are some people who believe that it is safe to leave the PC case open because the air inside the case will help to cool the computer. There are also some people who believe that leaving the PC case open will help to improve airflow in the computer and reduce the chances of malware or other pests attacking the computer.

4. Is it OK to leave your PC on for 24 hours?

It is generally safe to leave your computer on for an extended period of time, as long as it’s properly protected. Make sure your computer has a power cord and enough battery life to last the duration of the runtime.

Conclusion

As PC gamers, we all know how important it is to have a great gaming rig that can keep up with the latest and greatest games. But what do you do if your current case just isn’t cutting it? You could try upgrading to a more expensive model, but what if you don’t have the money lying around or you just don’t want to deal with building a new computer? Fear not, because we have compiled a list of the best and most affordable PC gaming cases available on the market today.

Whether you are looking for something small and simple that will take your desktop gaming experience up a notch or something more comprehensive that will protect your hardware while letting you customize your system to fit your needs, our list has got you covered.