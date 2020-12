Best MP3 Player For Running 2020 – Review & Buying Guide

In the early 2000s, mp3 players were the latest big thing in technology. With the evolution of smartphones and streaming services, portable music players got replaced. Slowly everybody seemed to forget how practical these devices were.

Of course, downloading music or streaming it directly can have many benefits. However, no matter how big your microSD card is, it will eventually get packed with all those music files. And if you are outdoors, you may not always have internet coverage. This is when good old mp3s come in very handy.

Comparison Table