Top 15 Best Mouse For MMOs 2022 – For Avid Fans of the Genre

After our Best Gaming Mouse article, we put this comparison of the Best Mouse For MMOs- for any gamer who loves MMO games and is still the best MMO gaming mouse on the market and not expensive.

Choosing the best MMO mouse can help you succeed in your gaming adventures, whether you are playing WoW, Guild Wars 2, or any other MMORPG. Lightweight mice are generally considered better because they allow you to move faster when needed, but opinions on this vary.

Comfort is key, as most gamers spend a lot of time gaming and therefore need a wired gaming mouse that is comfortable to wear. Another very important element is the ease of use. Sure, it’s great if your hand feels comfortable on your MMO mouse, but if you can’t access all of the buttons quickly, they won’t work as expected.

Gaming mice have come a long way in the past decade, and it’s time to use the keyboard for most commands. Of course, the main thing that you probably want in your FPS mouse is a bunch of different buttons. Occasional computer mice are woefully insufficient to meet the needs of an enduring gamer.

MMO games, like World of Warcraft, have been around for a long time, and manufacturers have created dedicated MMO mice with tons of side buttons so you have so many shortcut keys on the tip of your thumb for quick launches.

When buying the best MMO mice, consider the build quality, the shape of the mouse, and how many different inputs you can record with it.

Our Top Picks for 2022

1. Razer Naga Chroma – Best Pick

The Naga Chroma RGB Best MMO Gaming Mouse is made by respected manufacturer Razer. Overall, this MMO mouse has 19 programmable buttons, including 12 mechanical buttons. Weighing around 135 grams, this MMO mouse is easy to move around and offers a tracking speed of 210 inches per second.

The “tilt-and-click scroll wheel” is also a nice addition, as it goes all over the place to help you whether you’re gaming or doing something else.

Naga Chroma is proud to claim to have the “world’s most accurate gaming mouse sensor”. The mouse is connected, which may or may not be a deal-breaker for many people. Perhaps the coolest feature of the Naga Chroma is the color options. You can customize your MMO gaming mouse with different colors and also allow color synchronization between devices. If you value the appearance of your mouse, this is a great idea.

Pros 16.8 million color options

Cons Not great for people with small hands

2. Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – Staff Pick

Corsair has continued to deliver quality products, and the Scimitar Pro is no different.

The “slider system” allows users to change the position of the buttons and even lock them. The keys on the side buttons are also textured and can help improve grip and precision.

The Scimitar Pro TPG features 12 side buttons that can be programmed with custom macros, countdowns, DPI matrices, etc. Users can also “tune” the mouse on their mousepads, including changing settings. 1-DPI.

The grip on the Scimitar Pro is comfortable, especially for those with a grip. This Best Overall MMO mouse has 16,000 DPI which is also a nice feature, and you can also color the DPI code of your different profiles. It may take a while to get used to this mouse, but it will be worth it.

Pros Corsair’s slider system

Cons Can be difficult to program with software, especially for beginners

3. Logitech G903 Lightspeed – Budget Pick

Next up is the Logitech G903 Lightspeed Best Cheap MMO Mouse. As if the sleek black design wasn’t enough, the Logitech G903 is super light and easy to maneuver.

This mouse has the capacity to store five profiles, each of which can have its own custom macros. The 12,000 DPI sensor is more than enough for a lot of people, so don’t be put off by the lower DPI.

This MMO mouse has won several awards and is a precious commodity for many gamers. The Powerplay charging mat that you can get furthermore allows you to continuously charge wirelessly even when you are in the middle of a game. The software is easy to use, and if you have a lot of Logitech peripherals, you will be able to change them easily.

Pros Wireless charging

Cons Lack of RGB options

4. STEELSERIES RIVAL 500 – Best Ergonomic Pick

SteelSeries knew that many gamers had issues with keyboard shortcuts so they launch the special STEELSERIES RIVAL 500. So they created a handy switch to scroll through images by pressing the two bottom buttons to maintain smooth movements.

Also, there is a lock feature if you don’t use the bottom buttons. Without these buttons, you can have a comfortable place for your thumb when not playing.

This Best Ergonomic MMO Mouse is suitable for people of all types, but it seems more difficult to get used to than other mice. However, it is designed to handle up to 30 million clicks, which means it will last a long time.

Users report that this mouse feels more “natural,” as if it is just moving with its hands. The 15 buttons are easy to reach and the optical sensor offers up to 16,000 DPI. Weighing 129 grams, it is relatively light and has a smooth matte coverage that gives it a sleek appearance.

Pros PWM3360 sensor

Cons Can be hard to get used to

5. Logitech G600 – Best Value Mouse

The Logitech G600 is the Best Value MMO Gaming Mouse.

With 20 huge buttons, Logitech provides a gaming mouse that lets you customize your mouse even more than other models. The buttons take a little while, but after a while of using it will be fine.

The laser sensor can track up to 8,200 DPI if you need to. One of the best features of the G600 is that no software needs to access your MMO mouse setting information regarding tracking, buttons, and lighting if you’re on a computer.

Perhaps the best feature of this MMO gaming mouse is the “G-shift button”, which allows you to double the number of customizable features. Holding this button acts like a “Shift” key as if the Shift key on your keyboard was working and allowing secondary functions. In addition, the mouse’s low-friction feet allow the mouse to run smoothly on any surface.

Pros 20 buttons

Cons Additional buttons can be hard to reach

6. Razer Naga Trinity – Best Price

Featuring 19 buttons, the Razer Naga Trinity features improved rubber grips on the sides and award-winning “mechanical mouse switches”.

Weighing in at around 120 grams, this is one of the Best Budget MMO Mice and the most compact mice you’ll find on the market.

What makes the Razer Naga Trinity unique are its removable panels. It has a two-button layout, a circular hexagonal layout, and a 12-button layout. Of course, the buttons are customizable and you can program them however you want.

The 5G optical sensor offers a resolution of 16,000 dpi, ensuring quick and rapid movements.

The price of 80 Euro / $ 110 CDN may seem daunting at first, but after using the mouse MMO gamer and trying interchangeable panels, you may feel that the purchase was worth it.

Pros Customizable side panels

Cons Inability to adjust weight, height, and length

7. ROCCAT Tyon MMO – Best Lightweight Mouse

ROCCAT is a company in constant technological evolution. The ROCCAT Tyon has an R3 laser sensor capable of reaching 8,200 DPI.

This Best Lightweight MMO Mouse is especially useful if you have a ROCCAT keyboard, as you can use the mouse to perform functions on the keyboard (and vice versa).

The most notable buttons about Tyon are the buttons, which include a modifier button that doubles the button mapping. With a total of 16 buttons, this mouse can perform 31 different functions.

The two-way analog “multi-paddle” allows users to change speed, zoom in and out, and more.

The ROCCAT Tyon comes with a 5.9ft braided USB cable for connection. The mouse also has two small plastic feet on the bottom that allow the mouse to work on all types of surfaces. Storage has been upgraded to 576KB of onboard memory and this MMO mouse boasts a 1 millisecond response time.

Pros Ideal for a grip

Cons A little expensive

8. HyperX Pulsefire Raid – Best Wired Mouse

Last, but not least, the HyperX Pulsefire Raid deserves a shout-out.

Available in black/red and white/red, this is a Best Wired Mouse For MMOs which looks awesome. With a maximum resolution of 16,400 DPI, 18 programmable buttons, and 16 million LED color options, this mouse can easily be compared to many mice, but the price tag is far below the cost.

​The buttons on this mouse are conveniently placed, with 12 on the side and the remaining 6 on the body. If you prefer laser sensors, you’re in luck, as this mouse is equipped with an Avago laser.

The Redragon M901 also comes with an 8-part adjustment for the weight, if you need to change it. While the software isn’t great, it’s easy to use and still gives you the options you need. With its low price and modern features, this mouse will suit everyone, especially beginner gamers.

Pros Price and value

Cons Very basic software

Best Mouse For MMOs Buyer Guide

Now we will learn how to choose such a mouse that even your mother will be proud of your purchase and show it to her friends right after a photo, where you are little on a small potty. So, below, we’ll take a look at the signs that the mouse you have in your hands is an MMO gaming mouse.

Sensor

The sensor is a very important component of your MMO gaming mouse. As we discussed in our previous article on the best FPS mice, there isn’t much of a difference between “optical” and “laser” mice.

Instead, the main difference is in the type of technology the mice use for lighting. CMOS sensors in mice are typically optical and capture images continuously, then compare those images to determine the pathways and distance the mouse moves.

DPI

Another essential characteristic of an MMO mouse is the dots per inch (“DPI”). One of the most common myths is that gaming mice with higher DPIs are better than those with lower DPI.

However, instead, the sensors in many MMO mice aren’t designed for higher DPI. The point is, you have to find the right DPI for you, as well as the game you are playing. A lot of gaming mice these days have extremely high DPI, which is pretty extreme considering most gamers do well with mid-range DPIs.

When it comes to DPI, another important factor is the surface you use the mouse on and the type of mouse pad you have. Both of these can certainly affect the performance of any mouse. So it may take a while for you to find the right DPI for you and your gaming setup.

Grip Style

Another thing that will help you choose the best MMO gaming mouse is determining your grip type. Over time, you will develop your own style of gripping the mouse that works best for you. It is therefore important that you take this into account when purchasing an MMO mouse.

Many people have a “palm grip,” meaning the entire palm grips the mouse. Other people grip their mice like a claw, which is unique because the fingers tend to arch. Another type of grip could be classified as a fingertip grip, which is actually very difficult to become a professional because it means using your fingertips to move the mouse with high sensitivity.

Button Position

Similar to the grip, the position of the buttons on your MMO mouse is crucial. Of course, you’ll need to know what you’re pressing without even glancing at the mouse. Some people use their thumbs to the max and press the buttons hard; So they need bigger buttons, while others touch the buttons with their thumbs and fingers so they can get away with smaller buttons.

You might also want to determine if the tactile distinction between buttons is right for you. Some people can easily determine where one pimple ends and another begins; However, other people may not need a mouse that helps them distinguish between buttons better.

Long-Term Quality

Some MMO mice can be quite expensive, but the purchase is worth it if it will last. Gamers are very tough on their mice and expect them to last a long time without compromising performance. That said, just because a mouse is heavy doesn’t mean it’s stronger and will last longer. Before making a purchase, hold the MMO mouse and test it if possible.

Macros and Software

It should go without saying, but a good MMO mouse shouldn’t be difficult to program and manipulate. Full and simple macros should be easy to create and use. So make sure you buy one that has the macro capabilities you need.

When it comes to software, make sure the MMO gaming mouse you buy has all the gaming profiles you need. Mice that can change profiles or characters with the push of a button are great, but not all have these features. The configuration software should also be clean and easy to use. Even the best gamers can struggle to set up fancy new mice, so don’t be afraid to peruse the manual.

Prices and Features

Obviously, every time you make a new investment, you think about the price and what features you will get for the price. What is your budget and what do you want out of the mouse? Do you want a wired mouse or a wireless mouse? How often do you play and how long do you want this MMO gaming mouse to last? When buying an MMO mouse, first determine your price and your specific needs.

How To Choose the Right Size and Weight Of MMO Mouse for Your Needs?

Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing the right size and weight for an MMO mouse:

1. Your hand size and grip style: If you have large hands, you may prefer a larger mouse. If you have small hands, you may prefer a smaller mouse. Additionally, your grip style (palm, claw, or fingertip) will also affect the size and shape of the mouse that is most comfortable for you.

2. The type of games you play: If you primarily play fast-paced FPS games, you may prefer a lighter mouse with a higher DPI (dots per inch). On the other hand, if you primarily play slower-paced strategy games, you may prefer a heavier mouse with a lower DPI.

3. Your budget: Larger mice tend to be more expensive than smaller mice. However, there are plenty of high-quality affordable options available regardless of size.

Generally speaking, MMO mice tend to be on the large side so that they can accommodate all of their extra buttons and features. And as far as weight goes, anything from around 100 grams up to 150 grams is considered to be pretty standard.

What to Look for in a Configuration App

There are a few key things you should look for in a configuration app for your MMO mouse:

1. Easy-to-use interface – The app should be easy to navigate and understand so that you can quickly set up your mouse settings.

2. Customization options – It should allow you to customize your mouse settings to suit your individual needs and preferences.

3. Game compatibility – Have in mind that the app needs to be compatible with the majority of popular MMO games so that you can use it with your favorite games.

4. Affordable price – It should be reasonably priced so that it doesn’t break the bank.

FAQ

Do you need an MMO mouse for MMOs?

The short answer is no, you don’t need a specific MMO mouse to play MMOs. Any decent gaming mouse will work just fine. The main difference between an MMO mouse and a regular gaming mouse is the number of buttons. An MMO mouse typically has a lot more buttons than a regular gaming mouse, which can be helpful if you want to map out all your hotkeys and have them readily accessible.

What mouse do MMO players use?

The most common type is the optical mouse. These mice have an LED that tracks movement and send signals to the computer. They are accurate and work well on most surfaces.

Laser mice are another type of mouse that some MMO players use. These mice use a laser to track movement and send signals to the computer. They are more expensive than optical mice, but they are also more accurate.

Some MMO players use gaming mice. These mice have extra buttons that can be programmed to perform in-game actions. They also have higher DPI settings, which means they can track movement better than regular mice.

What mice do pro Valorant players use?

The most popular mouse among Valorant pros is the Logitech G Pro Wireless. This mouse is used by some of the best players in the world, including Shroud and Stewie2k. It’s a lightweight wireless mouse that offers great performance and accuracy.

If you’re looking for a wired option, the Razer DeathAdder Elite is also a popular choice among pro players. This mouse is known for its comfortable ergonomic design and responsive tracking.

Conclusion

We have discussed the options of the Best Mouse For MMOs so that you can improve your gaming skills and dominate the charts regardless of your choice of MMORPG. Be sure to think carefully about the important factors for choosing a mouse and, if possible, try out a few before making a purchase.